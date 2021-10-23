How to watch Symfuhny Showdown $50k Warzone tournament

Top Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier is throwing a $50,000 Warzone tournament for the very best players in Verdansk to go head-to-head. Here’s all the info you need to know.

$50,000 on the line

Trio custom tournaments featuring top players

Matches kick off on October 25

Symfuhny has been one of the most popular battle royale players for a long time, from his explosion in Fortnite to a successful Warzone career too.

Now, he’s putting on a $50k custom tournament to find the best trio team.

Symfuhny Showdown Warzone tournament stream & schedule

You can tune in to the tournament on Symfuhny’s stream, embedded above. If you’d prefer to watch your favorite players’ POVs, though, most competitors will be streaming it, so you can easily hop between streams.

Matches are due to start at around 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM BST) on Monday, October 25.

Symfuhny Showdown $50k Warzone tournament format

The Symfuhny Showdown is a trios custom tournament, meaning the best teams of 3 in the world will be facing off against one another to juke it out for the grand prize.

The exact format of the tournament is not yet clear, though if recent custom tournaments are anything to go by, you can expect a similar ruleset.

This would mean around 6 matches played, with players scoring points on kills as well as a score multiplier based on placement. We’ll be sure to update this page with the exact format as and when it becomes available.

Symfuhny Showdown $50k Warzone tournament teams

ITS FINALLY HAPPENING… Symfuhny Showdown

📆 10/25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

💰 $50,000 Prize Pool

📺 twitch. tv/Symfuhny Who wants a captain spot 👀 (trio customs) pic.twitter.com/SN8kTuA2yK — Sym (@Symfuhny) October 22, 2021

The teams for the Symfuhny Showdown tournament have not yet been announced, though you can expect many of the top names to be competing.

There are a number of players asking for captain spots who are expected to get them, with the likes of Aydan, Rated, Tommey, HusKerrs, Swagg and more all expected to be in the mix.