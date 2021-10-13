How to watch Ridge Off-Season Modern Warfare tournament ft. Scump, Aydan & more

OpTic Gaming’s David ‘Hitch’ Edwards and Team Summertime are putting on a 4v4 Modern Warfare tournament alongside Ridge Wallet, with a litany of Warzone and Call of Duty pros taking part and fighting for the top spot.

Mix of top Call of Duty League and Warzone pros.

$5,000 prize pool.

4v4 tournament instead of 5v5.

Hitch has regularly put on throwback Call of Duty tournaments for pros past and present, and the 2021 CDL offseason is no different.

Shortly after the incredible Scump v FormaL Black Ops 3 show match, the Modern Warfare 4v4 tournament on October 13 is bringing together some serious talent. Here’s all the info you need.

Ridge Off-Season MW tournament stream

You can watch the tournament through Hitch’s Twitch channel, embedded above, with himself and fellow Team Summertime members Blake and Jorge offering their commentary.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can tune in on your favorite competitors’ personal channels too if you’d prefer to watch their POV.

Ridge Off-Season MW tournament format and schedule

This Modern Warfare tournament will be played 4v4, unlike the MW CDL season which was 5v5.

Read More: Everything you need to know about Vanguard

There are 16 teams ready to take to the battlefield. While the exact format hasn’t been revealed yet, if it’s similar to the World War II tournament they threw, it’ll be a double-elimination tournament bracket with randomly seeded teams.

The action is slated to kick off on Wednesday, October 13 at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST), and should last into the evening.

Advertisement

Ridge Off-Season MW tournament teams

The teams are particularly exciting for players who love both the CDL and Warzone, with the best players in each meeting up to lock horns. Here are the teams:

Teams Envoy, Arcitys, Scump, FormaL ZooMaa, Temp, Kenny, Methodz Shotzzy, Dashy, iLLeY, Cellium Tommey, Almond, Newbz, Aydan Royalty, Standy, Felo, Davpadie Xotic, Parasite, Fire40, Noysii JoeyNubzy, Jettski, Mock, JoeDeceives PaulEhx, Venom, Zaptius, GRVTY Kismet, Equiip, Apexcitys, Heis Teddyrecks, 2pac, Ramby, Archivs DylanSeek, Hummus, Stranfe, MoCryptic Jukeyz, Afro, Deleo, Nastie Warsz, Cammy, CleanX, HyDra Kelsaroony, Insight, Genesis, Gismo Futives, Seb, ScummN, TonyHawk EmiliaRose, Seedy, Notfdze, Cormacle

Be sure to tune into the action at 3 PM ET on October 13!