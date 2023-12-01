How to watch Repeat’s $25k Warzone Tournament: Stream, schedule, players, how to Compete, more

Repeat is hosting a series of Warzone tournaments in the lead up to the launch of the brand new Warzone experience on Urzikstan, with a number of top players and streamers competing for their share of the $25,000 prize pool — and you can play too.

Repeat is an esports tournament platform owned by Sony in which players can earn cash and prizes playing their favorite video games for free, with its own unique tournaments, which last anywhere between 24 hours to 30 days, and sometimes even more for larger cash tournaments.

Article continues after ad

With some of Warzone’s top names taking to battle, including the likes of HusKerrs, Aydan, and Fifakill, the games are guaranteed to be exciting, and every Warzone player can sign up to play against them, too.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the details you need to know.

Repeat $25k Warzone tournament schedule

Repeat’s Warzone leaderboard is live from Monday, November 27 to Wednesday, December 6, with a bunch of invited pros playing for $15k of the prize pool. Here are the top names playing:

Article continues after ad

The other $10k is reserved for the community, with absolutely anybody able to join and compete. More details on how you can get involved below.

This all leads up to a crowning event on Thursday, December 14, a $15k Kill Race broadcast event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Huskerrs is hosting a $1k invitational which will be the qualifier tournament for this Kill Race broadcast and anyone can join.

Article continues after ad

How to compete in HusKerrs’ Warzone invitational

Repeat HusKerrs is hosting his own invitational where anybody can compete.

To take part in HusKerrs’ Warzone $1k invitational, all you have to do is sign up to Repeat and join the leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

You can do this by linking your Activision, PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam account to Repeat, then once you start playing matches the platform will start counting.

This invitational started on Sunday, November 26 and will finish on Wednesday, December 6. Repeat will take the points from your top 10 games, so you can play as much as you like to get the highest scores possible and earn qualification.

If you miss out on this though, don’t fret: Repeat is giving away $20k in prizing every month to Warzone, so you can keep fighting and competing to earn yourself some extra cash.

Article continues after ad