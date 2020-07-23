How to watch Post Malone HXCKED Warzone stream: date, time, more

On July 24, singer Post Malone is teaming up with HyperX to stream Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch. Here is how to watch the worldwide star's HXCKED broadcast.

HyperX's HXCKED series aims to bring viewers closer to some of the world's top stars, as they stream popular games on Twitch. The project launches on July 24 with popular musician Post Malone.

Advertisement

The international singer will sit down with viewers for an intimate experience, as he takes on players in Warzone. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the event.

How to watch Post Malone's Warzone stream

Post Malone is no stranger to gaming. In the last several years, the famous singer has streamed battle royale titles such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on numerous occasions.

Advertisement

Read More: Modders are remastering Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer



On Friday July 24, the popular musician is going to be broadcasting CoD: Warzone live in front of viewers. To interact with him in the chat, you should sign up for a Twitch account here.

The star will go live at 9PM EDT using the official HyperX Twitch channel. Those wanting to tune in can catch the event using the stream we've embedded below.

In the HXCKED press release, the company stated that Malone would be showing off his CoD skills. "Post Malone will kick off the series on Friday, July 24 by showing his on-screen skills in Call of Duty: Warzone while interacting with fans in the Twitch chat," it read.

Advertisement

The chart-topping artist has long been vocal about his love for battle royale titles, and has even has professed his admiration for Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek on social media. In an Instagram post on May 14, the 25-year-old hilariously showed off his gaming setup.

The popular gaming company described HXCKED as "streaming events that will include various HyperX Heroes and other guests playing popular gaming titles and connecting virtually with fans."

Read More: Streamer stuns viewers with insane Post Malone cosplay

Post Malone will be kicking off the new Twitch streaming series. The wildly popular artist seems like the perfect fit for it, given his past history with broadcasts and familiarity with first-person shooters.