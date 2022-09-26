How to watch OpTic Gaming’s $25k Black Ops 2 LAN event

OpTic Gaming is turning back the clock and hosting the first Black Ops 2 LAN tournament with spectators in around nine years. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming throwback event.

Call of Duty fans hold Black Ops 2 in rarified air among the franchise’s best titles. Maps such as Raid, Standoff, Slums, and Yemen made up one of the strongest competitive map pools in competitive CoD history.

Several of the aforementioned maps received reworks in future CoD titles, showcasing the game’s long-lasting legacy.

The Call of Duty League announced its 2023 season begins on December 2. To help fill the void for competitive CoD fans, OpTic Gaming announced a Black Ops 2 LAN tournament.

Contents

When is the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 event

Activision Black Ops 2 is one of the greatest FPS games ever created.

OpTic Gaming Creative Director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards announced the tournament would be held on October 15 and 16 at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

How to watch

‘Hitch’ confirmed the event will be available to watch on three different streaming platforms, and tickets can be purchased online.

Who is competing

We don’t know official teams yet, but Hitch announced classic OpTic Gaming members returning; ‘Karma,’ ‘Rambo,’ ‘Scump,’ ‘MBoZe,’ and ‘BigTymeR.’

‘Karma’ is the third winningest player in CoD history, and all eyes will be on him in his return to competing. ‘BigtymeR’ and ‘Rambo’ teamed on OpTic during Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops, and ‘Rambo’ currently serves as the OpTic Texas coach.

‘MBoZe’ is currently a content creator for OpTic, and he is well known for his time on OpTic Gaming and OpTic Nation CoD teams.

We will provide an update when full teams are announced.