How to watch NICKMERCS' $100k Warzone MFAM tourney ft.TeeP, Dashy, Tfue

After officially partnering with Activision, Twitch Warzone superstar, FaZe Clan’s NICKMERCS, is back with an MFAM Gauntlet $100,000 tournament featuring some of the biggest names in Call of Duty.

On July 8, it was announced that Activision and NICKMERCS would be partnering to up the ante for the streamer’s MFAM Gauntlet, and that the prize pool would be pushed to $100k with a format extended to four weeks.

Advertisement

Each week involves a $2,500 Qualifiers round and a $20,000 Main Event, featuring teams of streamers that compete in bracket play with points awarded for kills and placements. In the qualifiers, the player with the most kills also earns a smooth $500.

The MFAM Gauntlet just stepped up another level, as @NICKMERCS partners with Activision.



$100,000 prize pool, new format, pre-show content and more ⬇️https://t.co/lkWc7sp4eD — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) July 8, 2020

Advertisement

Today, July 15, is the first of the new MFAM Gauntlet’s Main Events—featuring only invited streamers and qualified teams in a Trios-only format that restricts a team’s overall K/D to 12.

When is the MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tourney?

The first week’s Main Event bracket play kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on July 15, following three hours of gameplay that help determine seeding.

Like the other events, it will be live-streamed on Twitch on the MFAM channel, which we have linked below.

Advertisement

Live leaderboard

The full leaderboard for teams participating in the MFAM Gauntlet can be found here, and will be updated regularly during all official action.

Teams & players

The first week is Trios, the second is Duos, third is Quads, and the fourth hasn’t yet been decided—currently sitting as “choice,” implying that finalists will be able to choose their preferred squad size.

Of the teams participating, some huge names stand out. Some teams have three popular streamers, like Timthetatman, Symfuhnny, and Dougisraw’s.

Advertisement

Others, like Aydan, Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, and Ahtract’s or Tfue, Cloakzy, and Innocents’, feature two high-profile players and a lesser known streamer. The field is insane though, as it ranges from professional athletes like Tarik Cohen and Vincent Poirier to current and former World Record holders like Vikkstar, Swagg, Lucky Chamu and Frozone.

Of course, there’s some major Call of Duty League representation as well, with substitute CDL players like Martin ‘MjChino’ Chino, Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan, and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell all getting in on the action.

Format, rules, prize breakdown

There are different formats for Qualifiers and Main Events, and different formats for squad size each week.

But, in general, teams get to compile the points from their best five games over four hours in Qualifiers and that same format extends to Main Events, except just over three hours with a single-elimination bracket for the top eight teams after that.

Read more: NICKMERCS showcases his best Bruen MK9 Warzone loadout

As mentioned earlier, the prize pool is split into $20,000 per week for the Main Event, $2,500 for qualifiers, and $500 for the players with the most kills.