Call of Duty League caster and former pro player Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler has put together a $10,000 Black Ops Cold War tournament for retired pros and top streamers to prove they’ve still got it. Here are the teams, schedule and everything else you need to know.

$10,000 on the line

All 8 teams include 3 top retired CoD pros

Best of 5 single elimination format

Retiring from professional play is a huge move for a lot of Call of Duty pros, many of whom will surely end up missing the glory and bright lights the main stage brings when they hang up the sticks.

That’s why NAMELESS, who retired in 2018, has set up the Boomer Bash on January 29, giving his fellow retired peers somewhere to show that they’ve not lost their ability yet (with the assistance of one content creator). Here’s how you can keep up with all of the action.

BOCW Boomer Bash: Stream

The Boomer Bash is being streamed on Nameless’ Twitch channel with the support of eFuse, Bad Moon Talent and CDL franchise Florida Mutineers.

As well as that, you will likely be able to catch many of the competitors playing in their own individual Twitch streams, if you would prefer to watch one individual POV.

Boomer Bash schedule

The Boomer Bash officially kicks off at 5pm ET (2pm PT/10pm GMT) on Friday, January 29, with eight teams competing for the number one spot and the lion’s share of the prize pool.

There is no exact schedule for when matches are expected to start and end, though, as an 8-team single elimination tournament, don’t expect it to last more than a few hours.

Boomer Bash teams

There are eight teams competing in the Boomer Bash, with retired pros young and old as well as some top streamers that have never competed in Call of Duty at a professional level.

Here are all of the teams in the tournament:

Teams Frosty, Reppin, Tommey, Galvanize Sharp, Muddawg, Bloo, Mboze Theory, Rambo, Neslo, BonsaiBroz Twizz, JKap, Faccento, Gangstaz Enable, Saintt, Nameless, Aydan Proofy, Study, Rated, TeePee ZooMaa, MarkyB, Burns, Frozone Destroy, Mirx, Ricky, Bobbypoff

That’s everything you need to know about NAMELESS’ $10k Boomer Bash. Don’t miss out on the action as we see all our old favorites take to the battlefield once again.