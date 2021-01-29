Logo
How to watch NAMELESS’ $10k Black Ops Cold War Boomer Bash

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:57

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League caster and former pro player Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler has put together a $10,000 Black Ops Cold War tournament for retired pros and top streamers to prove they’ve still got it. Here are the teams, schedule and everything else you need to know.

  • $10,000 on the line
  • All 8 teams include 3 top retired CoD pros
  • Best of 5 single elimination format

Retiring from professional play is a huge move for a lot of Call of Duty pros, many of whom will surely end up missing the glory and bright lights the main stage brings when they hang up the sticks.

That’s why NAMELESS, who retired in 2018, has set up the Boomer Bash on January 29, giving his fellow retired peers somewhere to show that they’ve not lost their ability yet (with the assistance of one content creator). Here’s how you can keep up with all of the action.

BOCW Boomer Bash: Stream

The Boomer Bash is being streamed on Nameless’ Twitch channel with the support of eFuse, Bad Moon Talent and CDL franchise Florida Mutineers.

As well as that, you will likely be able to catch many of the competitors playing in their own individual Twitch streams, if you would prefer to watch one individual POV.

Boomer Bash schedule

The Boomer Bash officially kicks off at 5pm ET (2pm PT/10pm GMT) on Friday, January 29, with eight teams competing for the number one spot and the lion’s share of the prize pool.

There is no exact schedule for when matches are expected to start and end, though, as an 8-team single elimination tournament, don’t expect it to last more than a few hours.

Boomer Bash teams

There are eight teams competing in the Boomer Bash, with retired pros young and old as well as some top streamers that have never competed in Call of Duty at a professional level.

Here are all of the teams in the tournament:

Teams
Frosty, Reppin, Tommey, Galvanize
Sharp, Muddawg, Bloo, Mboze
Theory, Rambo, Neslo, BonsaiBroz
Twizz, JKap, Faccento, Gangstaz
Enable, Saintt, Nameless, Aydan
Proofy, Study, Rated, TeePee
ZooMaa, MarkyB, Burns, Frozone
Destroy, Mirx, Ricky, Bobbypoff

That’s everything you need to know about NAMELESS’ $10k Boomer Bash. Don’t miss out on the action as we see all our old favorites take to the battlefield once again.

How much do you really know about Call of Duty? Ultimate CoD quiz

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:17

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty is, without a doubt, one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. With a new release every year for almost two decades, it’s become a global phenomenon, but how much do you really know about the hit FPS?

Since the early 2000’s, Call of Duty has become an absolute behemoth in the gaming world, achieving levels of success most other popular games could only dream of.

As such, it’s built itself a dedicated fanbase that buys every game and grinds each year to become the best player possible, whether that be at a regular multiplayer level or even playing competitively against players around the world.

We’ve been through countless campaign missions, fought off hordes of Zombies, dropped tactical nukes, and fought through a multitude of prestiges — but how much of that do you really remember? Put your knowledge of all things Call of Duty with this ultimate CoD quiz.

How well you do in this test will show just how much you know about the Call of Duty franchise, and prove whether you’re the bot in your squad or a world champion in the making.

At the time of writing, Call of Duty fans are looking forward to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2, bringing a bunch of new content to the game, including a rumored new Warzone map to completely shake up the battle royale mode.

Regardless of what you love about Call of Duty, there should be something for everyone — so be sure to keep tabs on it all with Dexerto.

