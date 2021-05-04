How to watch Jack Link's $30K Warzone Invitational: streams, players, more - Dexerto

With Warzone Season 3 well underway, Jack Link’s is back for another $30,000 tournament with all of the biggest names set to drop in. From when it kicks off to how you can watch, here’s everything you need to know.

$30K prize pool with $15K going to the winning Duo.

16 teams in a double-elimination bracket.

Single-day event on Tuesday, May 4.

Hot off the heels of the exciting Season 2 Invitational, Jack Link’s is returning with yet another marquee Warzone event. $30,000 is up for grabs as 32 of the world’s best competitors are all set to throw down in Verdansk ‘84.

It’s sure to be another intense tournament and we’ll have you covered right here as the action unfolds. Before teams start dropping in, get up to speed with a look at the schedule, invited teams, and more.

Jack Link’s $30K Warzone Invitational: Streams

No different from earlier iterations, this new event is hosted by Envy. Therefore, you can expect to see a featured broadcast on the official Team Envy Twitch channel as things get underway.

Moreover, all of the 32 invited players will be streaming their own perspectives throughout the event as well. From Aydan to Tommey, you’ll be able to tune in and directly watch your favorite competitors.

Jack Link’s $30K Warzone Invitational: Schedule

Jack Link’s new Warzone tournament is another single-day event. With just two lives before facing elimination, teams won’t have long to find their footing.

It all kicks off on Tuesday, May 4 with the first lobbies starting up at 12PM CT | 1PM ET | 2PM PT.

Jack Link’s $30K Warzone Invitational: Players

While various changes could come through at the last minute, 32 popular streamers are set to be locked in for the $30K Invitational. Below is a look at every player confirmed thus far. We’ll update you here as exact Duos come together.

SebasBeron

Tommey

almxnd_

Rated

Aydan

TeeP

UnRationaL

Jukeyz

Fifakill

Lucky Chamu

BobbyPoff

BabyDillster

Jordy2d

Royalize

Zlaner

Destroy

KaleiRenay

Pieman

Nufo

Speros_

JoeWo

Stukawaki

LEGIQN

MrDaft

Swagg

Booya

Rallied

Finessen

More TBA

Jack Link’s $30K Warzone Invitational: Format

The Jack Link’s and Envy Warzone Season 3 Invitational boasts a standard Duos format in the Quads playlist.

Two teams will face off in the same lobby, hunting down kills in order to advance through the double-elim bracket.

Duo Kill Race (in Quads)

16-team, double-elimination bracket

Winners Bracket: two matches per round

Losers Bracket: one match per round

The total prize pool for the event is $30,000. The winning team will receive $15,000, second place secures $10,000, while third place will be sent $5,000.