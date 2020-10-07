How to watch Hitch's throwback Ghosts tourney: stream, teams, bracket - Dexerto

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts, featuring huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES, Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to follow all the action live can be found below.
The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.
A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime are back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition featuring some of the biggest names in the community
All of the details for this event can be found below, including the official stream, list of players and teams, the full bracket, format, and more.
When is Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?
This event is taking place on Wednesday, October 7, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for a good portion of the day.
How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney
The competition is being streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.
Players & teams
As mentioned above, there are a lot of popular figures playing in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.
Here’s the full list of teams:
- Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid
- Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx
- Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES
- Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero
- Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo
- Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS
- Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke
- Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut
- Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn
- TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked
- Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs
- Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo
- Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac
- Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks
- Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr
- TBA
Live bracket
Here is the starting bracket for the tournament and it will be updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches come in.
Format & rules
This is a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules are mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.
In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that are being used in this event:
- WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
- WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
- WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
- WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD
- LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD
- LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD
- LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
- LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD
- LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
- LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD
- Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD
- Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD
Movember charity
Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series is charity, as Hitch and TST are raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.
This Ghosts event is specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.