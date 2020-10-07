How to watch Hitch's throwback Ghosts tourney: stream, teams, bracket - Dexerto

NRG and Team Summertime content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting a $5,000 charity throwback tournament for Call of Duty: Ghosts, featuring huge names like Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Patrick ‘ACHES, Price, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat, and more. Everything you need to follow all the action live can be found below.

The Call of Duty offseason can only mean two things – lots of roster changes and a bunch of throwback tournaments featuring past titles in the FPS series.

A week after hosting a successful Black Ops 4 tourney, Hitch and his Team Summertime are back at it again, this time putting together a CoD: Ghosts competition featuring some of the biggest names in the community

All of the details for this event can be found below, including the official stream, list of players and teams, the full bracket, format, and more.

When is Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney?

This event is taking place on Wednesday, October 7, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for a good portion of the day.

How to watch Hitch’s throwback Ghosts tourney

The competition is being streamed live on BoomTV’s Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Players & teams

As mentioned above, there are a lot of popular figures playing in this throwback event, headlined by the likes of Scump, SlasheR, ACHES, Parasite, and many other top active pro players, retired legends of the esport, content creators, and more.

Here’s the full list of teams:

Envoy, Blazt, Saints, Vivid

Scump, MBoZe, Ricky, MiRx

Loony, Pacman, Goonjar, ACHES

Decemate, Parasite, Twerk, Fero

Dougisraw, Rallied, Shiftola, Joe Espo

Study, TCM, Twizz, NAMELESS

Kenny, Temp, Classic, Huke

Kekoa, Larry, Fame, Estanaut

Lava, KennyBounce, Precision, Itsreborn

TJHaLy, Methodz, SlasheR, Slacked

Ampz, SuperEvan, Hugs, Colorrs

Nagafen, Remy, Roy, Nemo

Xotic, Mochila, Bidz, 2Pac

Ramby, Equip, Majormaniak, Teddywrecks

Madcat, Joee, SunnyB, Devr

TBA

Live bracket

Here is the starting bracket for the tournament and it will be updated live throughout the day on the official BoomTV event page as results from the matches come in.

Format & rules

This is a double-elimination 4v4 competition using a Variant format, meaning that the maps, modes, and rules are mostly from the official competitive ruleset for when Ghosts was the main CoD game being played.

In the 2014 season, the three main modes were Domination, Search and Destroy, and Blitz, each with their own set of maps. Here are the map-mode sets that are being used in this event:

WR1: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD

WR2: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

WR3: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD

WR4: Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD, Freight Blitz, Freight Dom, Octane SnD

LR1: Octane Dom, Freight Dom, Sovereign SnD

LR2: Warhawk Blitz, Freight Blitz, Octane SnD

LR3: Strikezone Dom, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

LR4: Octane Blitz, Freight Blitz, Warhawk SnD

LR5: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

LR6: Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD, Octane Blitz, Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD

Grand Finals: Strikezone Dom, Warhawk SnD, Freight Blitz, Octane Dom, Sovereign SnD

Grand Finals Reset: Freight Dom, Octane Snd, Warhawk Blitz, Sovereign Dom, Freight SnD

Movember charity

Of course, the entire driving force behind this throwback tournament series is charity, as Hitch and TST are raising money for Movember – one of the leading global organizations committed to changing the face of men’s health.

This Ghosts event is specifically focused on suicide awareness and prevention; those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting https://tiltify.com/@teamsummertime/elgato-off-season-series.