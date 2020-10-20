How to watch Hitch's Cracked Creators $10k Warzone event: schedule, players - Dexerto

Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting another huge Call of Duty tournament and this time, Warzone is in focus as the best players will be coming together in an entirely new format.

From Black Ops 4 to Ghosts and even Modern Warfare 2, Hitch has been hosting an assortment of throwback CoD events throughout the offseason. However, his sights are now set on Warzone as the next competition is on the horizon.

Call of Duty’s best pro players will be joining the top Warzone challengers and some of the biggest streamers in the ‘Cracked Creators’ event. 16 “cracked” players will be thrown into the mix alongside 16 content creators with $10,000 on the line.

The format is something completely new so expect every competitor to be tested like never before. From where you can watch to every player lined up, here’s what you need to know about the Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

How to watch the Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament

While no specific start time has been made public just yet, we know when the next big Warzone event will be kicking off. Expect to see your favorite personalities competing on Wednesday, October 21.

Given the unique format with this event, there’s a good chance it runs for quite a while. So expect a good few hours of action once it gets going. We’ve embedded the BoomTV stream below so you can catch the event as it goes live.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament format

Rather than having players form their own teams for this event, things will be a little different. 16 “cracked” players will each be picked by 16 content creators to form every duo for the tournament.

This means that almost every duo could be playing together for the very first time as streamers choose their partners from the list of professionals. Once all duos are together, they’ll be paired up to square off in typical Quads action.

The exact point system is yet to be revealed, though the event will likely follow a familiar structure; eliminations will rack up points as will overall wins. The duo with more points at the end of each round will move on in the tournament bracket.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament players

The 3rd Tournament of the @elgato Off-Season Series is this Wednesday!! 16 creators are going to draft 16 "cracked" players and then play in a 2v2 head to head tournament. All for a GREAT cause.

I'm so excited. (creators announced tomorrow) CRACKED PLAYER LIST: pic.twitter.com/Mftpbel9qo — davis. (@hitchariide) October 20, 2020

The list of content creators is set to be announced prior to the event. However, we already know the full list of “cracked” players. It’s safe to say this will be one of the most stacked Warzone events to date.

Call of Duty League pros are set for action as the T2P duo of Scump and Formal drop in. Meanwhile, some of the most successful Warzone competitors in Huskerrs and Symfuhny are also at the ready.

The full list of ‘cracked players’ can be found below.

Merk

Crowder

AverageJoeWo

Huskerrs

DougisRaw

Formal

BobbyPoff

MuteX

Rated

Jukeyz

Tommey

Symfuhny

ZLaner

Scump

TeePee

Aydan

From veteran pro players to multiple-time Warzone event winners, the 16 cracked players fill out a truly elite list. It’s only a matter of time before we find out which content creators will be joining them.