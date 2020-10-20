 How to watch Hitch's Cracked Creators $10k Warzone event: schedule, players - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch Hitch’s Cracked Creators $10k Warzone event: schedule, players

Published: 20/Oct/2020 4:55

by Brad Norton
Warzone Scump and Formal Team Summertime event
Activision / Call of Duty League / Team Summertime

Share

Hitch Warzone

Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting another huge Call of Duty tournament and this time, Warzone is in focus as the best players will be coming together in an entirely new format.

From Black Ops 4 to Ghosts and even Modern Warfare 2, Hitch has been hosting an assortment of throwback CoD events throughout the offseason. However, his sights are now set on Warzone as the next competition is on the horizon.

Advertisement

Call of Duty’s best pro players will be joining the top Warzone challengers and some of the biggest streamers in the ‘Cracked Creators’ event. 16 “cracked” players will be thrown into the mix alongside 16 content creators with $10,000 on the line.

The format is something completely new so expect every competitor to be tested like never before. From where you can watch to every player lined up, here’s what you need to know about the Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Advertisement

How to watch the Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament

While no specific start time has been made public just yet, we know when the next big Warzone event will be kicking off. Expect to see your favorite personalities competing on Wednesday, October 21.

Given the unique format with this event, there’s a good chance it runs for quite a while. So expect a good few hours of action once it gets going. We’ve embedded the BoomTV stream below so you can catch the event as it goes live.

Advertisement

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament format

Rather than having players form their own teams for this event, things will be a little different. 16 “cracked” players will each be picked by 16 content creators to form every duo for the tournament.

This means that almost every duo could be playing together for the very first time as streamers choose their partners from the list of professionals. Once all duos are together, they’ll be paired up to square off in typical Quads action.

The exact point system is yet to be revealed, though the event will likely follow a familiar structure; eliminations will rack up points as will overall wins. The duo with more points at the end of each round will move on in the tournament bracket.

Advertisement

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament players

The list of content creators is set to be announced prior to the event. However, we already know the full list of “cracked” players. It’s safe to say this will be one of the most stacked Warzone events to date.

Call of Duty League pros are set for action as the T2P duo of Scump and Formal drop in. Meanwhile, some of the most successful Warzone competitors in Huskerrs and Symfuhny are also at the ready.

Advertisement

The full list of ‘cracked players’ can be found below.

  • Merk
  • Crowder
  • AverageJoeWo
  • Huskerrs
  • DougisRaw
  • Formal
  • BobbyPoff
  • MuteX
  • Rated
  • Jukeyz
  • Tommey
  • Symfuhny
  • ZLaner
  • Scump
  • TeePee
  • Aydan

From veteran pro players to multiple-time Warzone event winners, the 16 cracked players fill out a truly elite list. It’s only a matter of time before we find out which content creators will be joining them.

Call of Duty

Iconic Barret 50 cal sniper rifle leaked in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 20/Oct/2020 0:42 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 0:53

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War Modern Warfare 2 Barrett 50 cal
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

After the Black Ops Cold War Beta was available on PC, data-miners and hackers scoured through the game’s code to find hidden features, and some of them have seemingly stumbled upon a usable/playable version of a classic Call of Duty sniper rifle – the Barret .50 cal.

Unfortunately, with a little bit less than 24 hours to go, the Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost over. While most people spent the weekend knee-deep in the game’s base weapons, maps, modes, etc., many PC data-miners were enjoying everything the pre-release version had to offer that was hidden in the game’s coding.

Advertisement

Throughout the weekend, many players were leaking parts of the game’s code that referred to a number of unreleased features. While most of them were obviously left-over assets from Black Ops 4 or, at the very least, unsubstantiated pieces of data, there seems to be a classic sniper coming to the game.

A Black Ops Cold War Beta mod video from YouTuber Andrew2007 seems to show the Barrett .50 cal, a fan-favorite sniper rifle from several previous Call of Duty title, as a part of the game, although it appears that the gun is named ‘Barret M82’ for BOCW.

Advertisement

As can be seen in the video below, the weapon isn’t done, as there are no firing and reloading sound associated with the weapon. There isn’t even a scope texture, with a white square taking its place. This makes sense, as unreleased weapons generally don’t have all the assets associated with them attached until much closer to release.

Barret M82 from blackopscoldwar

For those confused as to why the rifle is firing at such a high rate, this is due to the mods that the user installed for the game. The actual Barret will certainly not function that way if and when it gets fully released.

Speaking of which, it’s also entirely possible that the video is fake and that the YouTuber simply modded the weapon into the game. Still, it looks pretty convincing, and given the fact that other prominent leak pages like leaker ModerWarzone have corroborated, its existence seems more likely than not.

Advertisement

The inclusion of the Barrett 50 cal is certainly a welcome one. The gun was featured in CoD 4: Modern Warfare, MW2, MW3, and even Black Ops 2’s story campaign. A variant of it was also featured in Modern Warfare (2019) but it was titled the Rytec AMR and featured some differences from the original.

Activision
The Barrett 50 cal sniper has been featured in multiple Call of Duty games including every entry of the Modern Warfare series.

What’s most likely to happen with this gun, judging from the fact that it wasn’t even included in the beta or alpha, is that it’s being saved for the post-launch content that Activision and Treyarch are planning on releasing.

Either way, it won’t be long until we find out since Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.

Advertisement