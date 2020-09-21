Queen Azshara Pokimane Activision Fortnite Season 4
Call of Duty

How to watch Hitch’s Black Ops 4 throwback tournament: schedule, streams

by Jacob Hale
Activision/CMG/Team Summertime

Share

black ops 4

NRG content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards and his Team Summertime crew have thrown together a massive throwback Black Ops 4 tournament among some of the biggest pro players in Call of Duty.

During the offseason of the Call of Duty League, and in prior seasons, TST have put together a number of tournaments held on past Call of Duty titles, allowing players and fans to relive a little nostalgia prior to the launch of the next title.

Advertisement

Now, a $5,000 Black Ops 4 throwback tournament is fast approaching to celebrate the impending launch of Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including who’s playing and how you can tune in to the streams.

Advertisement

TST Black Ops 4 throwback tournament
Team Summertime / Checkmate Gaming
The throwback tournament features some of the biggest names in Call of Duty.

Start date and time

The Black Ops 4 throwback officially kicks off on Monday, September 21, with 15 invited teams of pros and content creators plus one qualified team in attendance.

Matches start at 3pm EST (12pm PST / 8pm BST), starting with the first round of Winners Bracket matchups, and is expected to last throughout the entire evening as 16 teams fight through the double-elimination bracket.

Streams

As with other tournaments of this nature, many of the competitors will likely be streaming their own perspective of their matches, and you can scroll down to find out who’s playing and see which player you’d like to watch if so.

Advertisement

That said, you can watch the official broadcast on Checkmate Gaming’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below so you can easily check out the action.

Players and teams involved

As mentioned previously, there are 15 teams of pros and content creators as well as one qualified team.

Here are the teams for the Black Ops 4 throwback tournament:

Advertisement

Team 1 Arcitys Simp Abezy Prestinni
Team 2 Scump Envoy Maux Maniak
Team 3 Kenny Octane Mental Enable
Team 4 bloo scummn celyxo fusedawg
Team 5 Kismet General Royalty Gunless
Team 6 Parasite Estreal Flamez Lurid
Team 7 Teddyrecks ramby standy Pentagrxm
Team 8 Assault Silly Vivid Exceed
Team 9 Xotic Brack Proto Parzelion
Team 10 Johnny Nelson Twizz TCM
Team 11 Illey Huke Cellium Dashy
Team 12 Temp Slacked Saints TJHaly
Team 13 pamaj impulse winivity koennunez
Team 14 precision1005 lava vxhns rebornz
Team 15 Dylan Alexx Seany Zach
Qualified Team 1 proxifyeds 7buugly 9ceretec jetpacker

Be sure to tune in to catch the action at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on Monday, September 21, to get that nostalgic kick and see how the pro players are looking now the Modern Warfare CDL season is over. Who knows: it might give us a hint at who to look out for in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War season.