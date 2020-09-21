How to watch Hitch’s Black Ops 4 throwback tournament: schedule, streams

NRG content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards and his Team Summertime crew have thrown together a massive throwback Black Ops 4 tournament among some of the biggest pro players in Call of Duty.

During the offseason of the Call of Duty League, and in prior seasons, TST have put together a number of tournaments held on past Call of Duty titles, allowing players and fans to relive a little nostalgia prior to the launch of the next title.

Now, a $5,000 Black Ops 4 throwback tournament is fast approaching to celebrate the impending launch of Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including who’s playing and how you can tune in to the streams.

Start date and time

The Black Ops 4 throwback officially kicks off on Monday, September 21, with 15 invited teams of pros and content creators plus one qualified team in attendance.

Matches start at 3pm EST (12pm PST / 8pm BST), starting with the first round of Winners Bracket matchups, and is expected to last throughout the entire evening as 16 teams fight through the double-elimination bracket.

Streams

As with other tournaments of this nature, many of the competitors will likely be streaming their own perspective of their matches, and you can scroll down to find out who’s playing and see which player you’d like to watch if so.

That said, you can watch the official broadcast on Checkmate Gaming’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below so you can easily check out the action.

Players and teams involved

As mentioned previously, there are 15 teams of pros and content creators as well as one qualified team.

Here are the teams for the Black Ops 4 throwback tournament:

Team 1 Arcitys Simp Abezy Prestinni Team 2 Scump Envoy Maux Maniak Team 3 Kenny Octane Mental Enable Team 4 bloo scummn celyxo fusedawg Team 5 Kismet General Royalty Gunless Team 6 Parasite Estreal Flamez Lurid Team 7 Teddyrecks ramby standy Pentagrxm Team 8 Assault Silly Vivid Exceed Team 9 Xotic Brack Proto Parzelion Team 10 Johnny Nelson Twizz TCM Team 11 Illey Huke Cellium Dashy Team 12 Temp Slacked Saints TJHaly Team 13 pamaj impulse winivity koennunez Team 14 precision1005 lava vxhns rebornz Team 15 Dylan Alexx Seany Zach Qualified Team 1 proxifyeds 7buugly 9ceretec jetpacker

TOMORROW



3PM EASTERN



BLACK OPS 4. 4v4. Variant. No Specialists.



Who do you think is going to win?? pic.twitter.com/0tbGkj0NlS — davis. (@hitchariide) September 20, 2020

Be sure to tune in to catch the action at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on Monday, September 21, to get that nostalgic kick and see how the pro players are looking now the Modern Warfare CDL season is over. Who knows: it might give us a hint at who to look out for in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War season.