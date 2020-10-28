 How to watch Hitch's $20K Black Ops 2 Invitational: Teams, schedule, more - Dexerto
How to watch Hitch’s $20K Black Ops 2 Invitational: Teams, schedule, more

Published: 28/Oct/2020 5:49

by Brad Norton
Returning for his final event of the Call of Duty League offseason, Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting an enormous Black Ops 2 Invitational featuring former champions and popular content creators.

Throwback tournaments have been all the rage throughout the 2020 offseason and no one has been leading the charge quite like Hitch. Outside of hosting Warzone comps, his unique tournaments have spanned from Modern Warfare 2 to Black Ops 4. This time, his sights are set on 2012’s Black Ops 2.

Despite hackers ruining an early test for this particular event, the kinks have all seemingly been worked out. From former championship-winning teams to some of the biggest content creators, Hitch’s final event is set to be the biggest yet.

From how you can tune in, to every player joining the all-star Call of Duty event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything there is to know about the Black Ops 2 Invitational.

How to watch the Black Ops 2 Invitational

The final event of the offseason is set to kick off on Wednesday, October 28. Opening matchups will be going live at 3PM EST (12PM PT) and the broadcast will likely run for most of the day.

As per usual, it’s all expected to be featured on Hitch’s own Twitch stream which we’ve embedded below. A majority of the players and creators will likely be sharing their own perspectives throughout the event as well.

Teams competing in the Black Ops 2 Invitational

Some squads feature some of the most successful Call of Duty veterans while others consist of popular streamers. Regardless, every team is stacked with FPS talent so expect some close matchups.

Standing out among the eight rosters is a true throwback. The 2014 world championship team of Crimsix, Karma, TeePee, and ACHES, will be reuniting. Formerly representing Complexity and then Evil Geniuses, these four players haven’t been on the same team since 2014.

The full list of teams competing in the Black Ops 2 Invitational can be found below.

  • Team Dr Disrespect: Dr Disrespect, ZLaner, StoneMountain64, & KingRichard
  • Team CouRageJD: CouRageJD, Parad12e, LEQIQN, & MLGImpulse
  • Team The Mob: Classify, Mako, Froste, Flyroh
  • Team Scump: Scump, Envoy, Merk, & Rambo
  • Team Aydan: Aydan, Ritual, Kismet, & Parasite
  • Team Luli: Lulu, Blazt, Frozone, & Almxnd
  • Team Pamaj: Pamaj, Rated, JHaZe, & Exodass
  • Team TeePee: TeePee, Karma, Crimsix, & ACHES

Not much else is known regarding a specific schedule or format just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when brackets are available.

Keep your eyes peeled for highlights and final results as the Black Ops 2 Invitational gets underway.

Infinity Ward adds weapons to Modern Warfare with each new season, though it appears even more have been in the works behind the scenes as a secret pistol was accidentally handed out due to a confusing glitch.

Problematic bugs have been on the rise once again throughout Modern Warfare’s sixth and final season. Warzone players have had their runs ended by broken Loadout Drops while others have literally been left in the dark as a result of a game-breaking issue. Despite these problems, every now and then, glitches can actually be a pleasant surprise.

This was the case on October 27 as a player shockingly stumbled upon a new weapon. While playing offline, they noticed something suspicious. One of the AI-controlled enemies was wielding a unique pistol.

After taking them down and picking up the gun, the Makarov was revealed in all its glory. Fit with custom animations, an unfinished model, but all the firepower you’d expect from the classic secondary.

The Makarov pistol first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops and soon featured in the game’s sequel before disappearing. It was usable across the campaign and multiplayer in the first game, though only appeared in the story for the follow-up.

Evidently, it’s an extremely rare weapon compared to some iconic guns in the Call of Duty franchise. Having only appeared in Treyarch releases, it’s a surprise to see the pistol up and running in Modern Warfare.

It appeared as a Renetti on the ground and the icon matched up as well. Though it’s very clear a good amount of work has been put into the gun. From unique reload and inspect animations to its own balancing, it may have been in the plans for a previous seasonal update.

Given the unfinished model of the weapon, however, there’s a good chance we don’t see it properly anytime soon. Infinity Ward could have been testing it months ago before scrapping the gun. Perhaps it’s simply in the game’s files as a placeholder. There’s really no telling at this point in time.

Black Ops 2 Makarov gameplay
Activision
The Makarov pistol has only been usable in Black Ops 1 and 2.

It popped up during an offline session against bots, so don’t expect to see this random bug in an online match either. It would be surprising to see the weapon appear in an Infinity Ward title for the first time after such a long gap, though anything is possible.

With Treyarch taking over Warzone with the transition to Black Ops Cold War, however, it would make more sense to see the Makarov in 2021.