How to watch Hitch's $20K Black Ops 2 Invitational: Teams, schedule, more - Dexerto

Returning for his final event of the Call of Duty League offseason, Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting an enormous Black Ops 2 Invitational featuring former champions and popular content creators.

Throwback tournaments have been all the rage throughout the 2020 offseason and no one has been leading the charge quite like Hitch. Outside of hosting Warzone comps, his unique tournaments have spanned from Modern Warfare 2 to Black Ops 4. This time, his sights are set on 2012’s Black Ops 2.

Despite hackers ruining an early test for this particular event, the kinks have all seemingly been worked out. From former championship-winning teams to some of the biggest content creators, Hitch’s final event is set to be the biggest yet.

From how you can tune in, to every player joining the all-star Call of Duty event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything there is to know about the Black Ops 2 Invitational.

How to watch the Black Ops 2 Invitational

The final event of the offseason is set to kick off on Wednesday, October 28. Opening matchups will be going live at 3PM EST (12PM PT) and the broadcast will likely run for most of the day.

As per usual, it’s all expected to be featured on Hitch’s own Twitch stream which we’ve embedded below. A majority of the players and creators will likely be sharing their own perspectives throughout the event as well.

Teams competing in the Black Ops 2 Invitational

Some squads feature some of the most successful Call of Duty veterans while others consist of popular streamers. Regardless, every team is stacked with FPS talent so expect some close matchups.

Standing out among the eight rosters is a true throwback. The 2014 world championship team of Crimsix, Karma, TeePee, and ACHES, will be reuniting. Formerly representing Complexity and then Evil Geniuses, these four players haven’t been on the same team since 2014.

The full list of teams competing in the Black Ops 2 Invitational can be found below.

Team Dr Disrespect: Dr Disrespect, ZLaner, StoneMountain64, & KingRichard

Dr Disrespect, ZLaner, StoneMountain64, & KingRichard Team CouRageJD: CouRageJD, Parad12e, LEQIQN, & MLGImpulse

CouRageJD, Parad12e, LEQIQN, & MLGImpulse Team The Mob: Classify, Mako, Froste, Flyroh

Classify, Mako, Froste, Flyroh Team Scump: Scump, Envoy, Merk, & Rambo

Scump, Envoy, Merk, & Rambo Team Aydan: Aydan, Ritual, Kismet, & Parasite

Aydan, Ritual, Kismet, & Parasite Team Luli: Lulu, Blazt, Frozone, & Almxnd

Lulu, Blazt, Frozone, & Almxnd Team Pamaj: Pamaj, Rated, JHaZe, & Exodass

Pamaj, Rated, JHaZe, & Exodass Team TeePee: TeePee, Karma, Crimsix, & ACHES

Not much else is known regarding a specific schedule or format just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when brackets are available.

Keep your eyes peeled for highlights and final results as the Black Ops 2 Invitational gets underway.