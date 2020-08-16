How to watch Faze Swagg Summer Warzone Invitational - stream, schedule

The latest in Call of Duty: Warzone’s tournaments is on the horizon, as FaZe Swagg’s Summer Warzone Invitational is scheduled for August 17 with a tremendous cast of high-profile streamers.

Swagg is one of Warzone’s most popular streamers, as a finalist for the Esports Awards Streamer of the Year, a Warzone World Record holder, and the winner of the $100,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament alongside NICKMERCS and DiazBiffle. Now, he’s shifted to hosting with an Activision-partnered $25,000 single-day Duos tournament.

Confirmed competitors

Swagg is expected to compete, likely in tandem, with NICKMERCS as the duo looks to regain their form after a tough performance at the $15k TeeP’s Trials Warzone tournament. But they will also be joined by various other renown players and streamers.

Among those invitees, the aforementioned TeePee will be making an appearance as well as two of FaZe Clan’s other top players: FaZe Blaze and FaZe Pamaj. Rounding things out, popular, accomplished competitors like Aydan, Vikkstar, and DougIsRaw will also be attendance. And, of the August 15 confirmations, the former pro and 100 Thieves owner, Nadeshot, fills out the list.

Things are heating up for a #SwaggSummer in Verdansk...



Join us in welcoming the first group of players dropping in for @Swagg's Summer @CallofDuty Warzone Invitational this Monday, August 17th! pic.twitter.com/KN1Zvy6kGb — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 15, 2020

Stream and schedule

The event will begin on Monday, August 17 at 1 p.m. PT. While the final invitees are likely to release on August 18, fans can view the full ruleset and follow along scoring on the tourney’s Boom page. For now, it appears to be a Duos event featuring a three-hour kill race, followed by a single-elimination bracket for the top eight teams in which they compete against each other while grouped in Quads.

For viewing of the event, fans should be able to tune into FaZe Clan’s Twitch channel for overall coverage starting at 1 p.m. PT, but will likely be able to check out individual streamers as well, as has been the case for various other Warzone tournaments.





With Infinity Ward deploying an emergency patch to fix the infamous “demon glitch,” guns should be fixed for this tournament and not appear as corrupted graphical monstrosities.

This will be a welcome sight for fans, but an even better change for the sanity of the Swagg Summer Invitational’s competitors. We will update here when more of those competitors get announced.