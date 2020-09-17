How to watch FaZe Face Off Warzone tournament: streams & schedule

FaZe Clan are the next major organization to be hosting their own Warzone tournament with Twitch Rivals, and it kicks off on September 17 with a number of notable pros and streamers taking part.

Warzone has become arguably the biggest game of 2020, with just about every top streamer dropping into Verdansk at some point and testing their skill against their peers.

A number of huge Warzone tournaments have cropped up as a result, and some streamers and pros have gained massive popularity as a result — and now it’s FaZe Clan’s turn to see who is the best, with $75,000 on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch FaZe Clan’s Face-Off Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament.

Schedule — Tournament date & time

The Face-Off Warzone tournament takes place on Thursday, September 17, with 25 teams consisting of pros, streamers, and celebrities taking part.

The broadcast officially kicks off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 7am AEST, so be sure to tune in in the afternoon to see who gets the best start in the tournament.

Streams

While most of the players in the tournament, such as Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, will be streaming their own perspectives, there are a couple of official streams you can tune in to as well to keep up with all the action as it happens from across the tournament.

The two official streams are on FaZe’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below, and the official Twitch Rivals channel, too.

Be sure to scroll down to find out who’s playing in the tournament if you’re looking to watch a particular player or streamer.

Who’s playing?

There are 25 teams playing in the FaZe Clan Warzone tournament, with 100 players dropping into Verdansk to compete.

This includes the likes of Scump, Symfuhny, NICKMERCS, Nav, Marshmello, Priestahh, and many more. Check out the graphic below to find out the full teams.

So, there’s everything you need to know about the FaZe Clan Warzone tournament with Twitch Rivals. Make sure to tune in on September 17 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET to catch the action and see which team can be the most dominant in Verdansk.