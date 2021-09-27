How to watch Envy’s $30k Jack Link’s Warzone invitational

Envy are hosting their final Jack Link’s invitational Warzone tournament of the Black Ops Cold War season, and it looks set to be a big one.

The Jack Link’s invitationals have been a regular series of Warzone tournaments throughout Warzone’s lifespan, crowning various winners and giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize pool money.

Now, they’ve announced one last one before the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, which is set to shake up both CoD multiplayer and Warzone completely, bringing a brand new map to the battle royale.

Envy, who own CDL team Dallas Empire, are one of the longest-standing parts of Call of Duty’s competitive ecosystem and are bringing together some of Warzone’s finest to compete for $30k. Here’s the lowdown on the final Jack Link’s invitational of the BOCW season.

Envy Jack Link’s invitational stream

The tournament will be streamed on Envy’s own Twitch channel, as embedded above, but you will also be able to watch from your favorite player’s perspective if you tune into their stream on the day.

Jack Link’s Warzone invitational format & schedule

The Jack Link’s invitational tournament takes place on September 28 and should take up the majority of the afternoon.

The starting time for the tournament is yet to be announced, but previous iterations of the tournament kicked off at roughly 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM BST), so expect this one to follow suit.

The tournament is a trios tournament in mini royale custom lobbies, featuring 25 different teams. Here’s how scoring works:

1 kill = 1 point

= 1 point 1st place = 2x point multiplier

= 2x point multiplier 2nd-8th = 1.5x point multiplier

= 1.5x point multiplier 9th-25th = 1x multiplier

The winning team of each of the five games will also receive a $1k bonus.

PRIVATE LOBBY! Who do you want to see playing in it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/75VE0LNNMP — ENVY (@Envy) September 24, 2021

Envy’s $30k Jack Link’s invitational: Teams & players

While the players competing in this tournament haven’t all been announced yet, we already know some names and even full squads that will be hitting Verdansk. Here’s who we know so far:

Teams Flxnked, Frozone & ahtract Picnickbasket Bbreadman Barton, Dr3w & Xamzah JessieCooks ImAngelikaa JaredFPS Ottereyes DanDangler HeyLovely, Djmas123 MuTeX Bloo Overgirl zColors, SuperEvan & DiazBiffle Warsz Aydan BritteyRaines HitchaRiide Tommey Jukeyz Legiqn SenseiSwishem Testy, Estanaut, LarryFishburger iSmixie Emzy

With $30k on the line, expect to see teams grinding out for high kill victories to get the advantage over their opponents.

With players like Tommey and Aydan winning past Jack Link’s invitational tournaments, we could be set to see another top star headline this time.