How to watch CoD: Vanguard Multiplayer reveal on September 7

The wait is almost over for Call of Duty fans across the world. The Vanguard Multiplayer reveal trailer is set for September 7, 2021 and fans are hoping it will be a hit. Here’s how you can catch the action live as it unfolds.



The Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer was briefly revealed at the CDL Championship in August. At the event, fans were introduced to the Champion Hill Alpha and what was in store for the future.

While only some details have been revealed or leaked the majority of Multiplayer remains to be unseen to the public.



With the Vanguard Beta set to release for PlayStation users on September 10, the official Multiplayer reveal is coming, and here’s how you can watch it.

How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer reveal

Vanguard’s reveal live stream is set for September 7, 2021 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST and can be viewed from the YouTube link above or on the Call of Duty Twitch channel.

As of now, there is no official announcement on how long the reveal will be but it is expected to be packed with information regarding Multiplayer.

If you miss any of the live stream or the Multiplayer trailer, it will likely be posted on Call of Duty’s Twitter page and YouTube sometime after it’s been released.

What will be shown in Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer reveal

With this reveal Call of Duty has told fans to, “Get ready for news of new MP modes, maps, weapons, beta, and more.”

The game is set to have 20 multiplayer maps at release, with new game modes, and weapons. Fans can expect to see how the WWII theme will play a role in this year’s game.

It has been teased that there will be destructive obstacles that will shape up the way maps can play. With the beta scheduled to come out on September 10, players will be able to jump into the game and test these new features for themselves.

Players can also expect to get more details regarding how the beta will work during this live stream. Vanguard is right around the corner and you’re not going to want to miss any of the action.