How to watch CoD Mobile World Championship 2020: stream, schedule, more

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 is fast approaching and viewers can unlock in-game rewards for watching the event. Here’s everything you’ll need to catch the action live.

After millions of players competed in CoD Mobile’s early qualification stages for the chance at earning a spot in the World Championship, only the top eight teams are left standing in each region.

The final stage of the CoD Mobile's Champs will see teams battling it out in five different regions and will feature double-elimination bracket play to decide the winners.

When does the CoD Mobile World Championship start?

CoD Mobile's 2020 Playoffs will be held in five unique regions around the world and each region's playoffs will last for two days in total.

However, the final event will be quite spread out, with matches scheduled for September and October. You can find when the World Championship will start for each of the regions below.

Japan: September 26 –27

Latin America: September 26 –27

Western Europe: October 17 – 18

North America: October 24 – 25

Rest of the World: September 26 –27

4️⃣ Stage 4 Regional Playoffs are approaching!



👍🏼 Tune in on the listed dates LIVE or in-game for a chance to earn rewards!



⭐ Be sure to subscribe & watch for both Latin American & Japan Playoffs!

FIND LINKS BELOW 👇🏻#AreYouInCODM pic.twitter.com/st56r8igY0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 16, 2020

How to watch CoD Mobile Champs 2020

All of the matches will be broadcasted on CoD Mobile's official YouTube channel, although it is worth noting that there are also native streams for the Japan and Latin America Playoffs.

Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, by simply watching the final stages of the 2020 World Championship through the CoD Mobile app on the selected dates.

As of now, it is unclear what rewards will be on offer for watching the playoffs, but we'll be sure to update you once more information is available.

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Prize Pool

When announcing the 2020 CoD Mobile World Championship, Activision revealed that they would also be offering $1 million dollars in prizing spread across each stage of the event.

While a chunk of the prize pool has already been given away during the qualification stage, there is still plenty for the final teams to compete for.

All five regions will have the exact same prize pool and you can find the full prize pool breakdown for CoD Mobile's 2020 World Championship below.