How to watch CoD Mobile World Championship 2020: results, schedule, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty

How to watch CoD Mobile World Championship 2020: results, schedule, more

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:20 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 7:21

by Daniel Cleary
Call of duty mobile world championship graphic
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 has kicked off and viewers can unlock in-game rewards for watching the event. Here’s everything you’ll need to catch the action live.

After millions of players competed in CoD Mobile’s early qualification stages for the chance at earning a spot in the World Championship, only the top eight teams are left standing in each region.

The final stage of the CoD Mobile’s Champs will see teams battling it out in five different regions and will feature double-elimination bracket play to decide the winners.

Call of Duty mobile characters on crossfire
Activision
The CoD Mobile Championship will feature the best teams from each region.

When does the CoD Mobile World Championship start?

CoD Mobile’s 2020 Playoffs will be held in five unique regions around the world and each region’s playoffs will last for two days in total.

However, the final event will be quite spread out, with matches scheduled for September and October. You can find when the World Championship will start for each of the regions below.

  • Japan: September 26 –27
  • Latin America: September 26 –27
  • Western Europe: October 17 – 18
  • North America: October 24 – 25
  • Rest of the World: September 26 –27

How to watch CoD Mobile Champs 2020

All of the matches will be broadcasted on CoD Mobile’s official YouTube channel, although it is worth noting that there were also native streams for the Japan and Latin America Playoffs.

Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, by simply watching the final stages of the 2020 World Championship through the CoD Mobile app on the selected dates.

Call of duty mobile championship creen
Activision
Rewards can be earned for watching the Playoffs in the CoD Mobile app.

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Western Europe results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 KingsClan $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Cold Esports $10,000
3 Team Singularity $8,000
4 Hammers Esports $5,000
5 U4X Esports $3,500
6 French Infinity $3,500
7 Grizzly Gaming $2,500
8 QLASH Spain $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Latin America results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 INFLUENCE RAGE $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 FEB E-Sports $10,000
3 Infinex Gaming $8,000
4 INTZ $5,000
5 GODSENT $3,500
6 BEEBL4ACK E-Sports $3,500
7 Dayton of Fire $2,500
8 Galactic Gaming $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Eastern Europe & Asia results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Team Mayhem $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 3rB Squad $10,000
3 Game & Geek $8,000
4 SynerGE $5,000
5 UnBroken eSports $3,500
6 1st eSports $3,500
7 TeamIND $2,500
8 Reckoning eSports $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Japan results (Top 5)

Place Team Prize Money
1 REJECT $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Bedroom Team $10,000
3 JUPITER $8,000
4 Witty $5,000
5 SF $3,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Garena results (Top 6)

Place Team Prize Money
1 NRX Jeremiah 29:11 World Championship Qualification
2 Davio.FreeSlot
3 DivinityUprising
4 DG Esports
5 Resurgence
6 FunPlus Phoenix

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 South Korea results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 1K Gaming $30,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Midnight $10,000
3 TOP $3,000
4 Aztec $1,000
5 Ampersand $1,000
6 Pretty Ones $1,000
7 MukTyu $1,000
8 Trust Me $1,000

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Vietnam results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Good Genius $3,450 + World Championship Qualification
2 ProGK $1,725
3 Creative Gaming $1,165
4 F9 Team $776
5 StormKing $518
6 Bo Toc LAG $345
7 Thich San Bot $260
8 Anh Em $172

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Prize Pool

When announcing the 2020 CoD Mobile World Championship, Activision revealed that they would also be offering $1 million dollars in prizing spread across each stage of the event.

While a chunk of the prize pool has already been given away during the qualification stage, there is still plenty for the final teams to compete for.

All five regions will have the exact same prize pool and you can find the full prize pool breakdown for CoD Mobile’s 2020 World Championship below.

  • 1st Place: $15,000
  • 2nd Place: $10,000
  • 3rd Place: $8,000
  • 4th Place: $5,000
  • 5th – 6th Place: $3,500
  • 7th – 8th Place: $2,500
Call of Duty

“Broken” Warzone skin is too hard to see & players aren’t happy about it

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:48

by Theo Salaun
warzone operator skin broken
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 Roze “Rook” operator is maddening players, as the small, dark silhouette is sometimes impossible to detect before getting killed.

Verdansk is a diverse environment and Modern Warfare’s operators are fittingly blessed with a varied assortment of camouflages. With the map spanning green, forested areas, dry, muted plains, and dark, indoor rooms, there is a lot of different scenery to keep track of.

Within the map’s obscured nooks and crannies, one Season 5 operator skin has become a particular nuisance for players. Upon hitting Tier 100 on the preceding season’s Battle Pass, the Roze “Rook” skin was unlocked, offering fans a jet-black, sleek character to rock across Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and accompanying battle royale.

With the prevalence of close-quarters combat in dimly lit indoor spaces, players have begun pointing out just how impossible it is to see Roze in the game. 

roze rook skin season 5
Infinity Ward
Roze’s Rook skin is easy to see in the light, but practically invisible in the dark.

In a screenshot shown by ‘bleedblue_knetic’ on Reddit, there appears to be an empty cell in the subterranean jails located below the Prison POI. But their teammate, ‘Deadalus,’ is highlighted as being right behind the cell’s bars. 

Even knowing someone is technically there, it is practically impossible to discern a character model behind the partial obstructions.

I’ve never really seen anyone talk about it, but does anyone else think Roze skin is not okay? from CODWarzone

As such, bleedblue_knetic’s post is titled simply: “I’ve never really seen anyone talk about it, but does anyone else think Roze skin is not okay?” In response, the vast majority of commenters agreed that this skin is an issue and is getting widely used by sweaty players because of how difficult it is to see in Warzone’s darker environments.

One commenter summed it up succinctly: “It’s one of the most broken skins in the game.”

Another Redditor, ‘OJbeforethebadstuff,’ also replied with his own example of the Rook skin’s seeming invisibility. While their video settings appear to lack more brightness than necessary, it still demonstrates just how deadly Roze’s camouflage can be.

 

As seen in the video, the screen is darker than most players’ displays, but, nonetheless, the Roze that kills him is frankly invisible. It isn’t until you watch the kill cam that you realize there was a person actually standing there amongst the tables, waiting to secure an easy elimination.

Usually, hacking is raised as a possibility when you’re killed by someone you can’t see. But, in this case, it appears that the Rook skin is simply svelte and dark enough to blend into indoor backgrounds perfectly.

Her hitbox isn’t technically smaller than others’ and she does appear in an obvious contrast when in bright environments, but so much of Warzone is played in dimmed locations that this is as meta a skin as the game has seen. Infinity Ward has yet to respond to complaints and it remains to be seen if some of the game’s niche visibility issues can be resolved.

