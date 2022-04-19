How to watch CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

CharlieIntel are hosting their very own Warzone tournament, putting $15,000 on the line for some of the Call of Duty battle royale’s finest players.

Dexerto’s sister website, CharlieIntel has become the go-to destination for up-to-date Call of Duty news over the years, and now they’re putting on a tournament to celebrate.

With some of the world’s best players putting up huge performances across Verdansk, Caldera, and Rebirth Island in the years since Warzone first launched, these tournaments have made for some incredible viewing.

Here’s how you can catch the action and all the info you need on the upcoming Warzone tournament.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament stream & schedule

The CharlieIntel Warzone tournament is due to take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the action kicking off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST).

It will be streamed on the BoomTV Twitch channel, as embedded above, but you’ll also be able to watch from your favorite competitors’ POVs as they take to battle.

Expect the tournament to last through the evening as 40 trios take to Caldera for several custom lobbies, as they battle it out for the lion’s share of the prize pool.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament format

Format

Six Custom Battle Royale Trio games on Pacific Caldera

NA East host

Vanguard Weapons & Equipment only

Points

Every kill = 1 point

Placement Multipliers 1st: 2x Multiplier 2nd: 1.85x Multiplier 3rd: 1.7x Multiplier 4th: 1.6x Multiplier 5th – 10th: 1.5x Multiplier 11th – 20th: 1.3x Multiplier 21st – 30th: 1.1x Multiplier 31st – 35th: 1x Multiplier



CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament prize pool

The winning trio in the tournament will get half of the total prize pool, bringing in $7,500 to share between them. Second place will get $5,000, while the third-placed team will get $2,500 for their efforts.

CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament teams

Finally, here are some of the most notable players competing, with full teams yet to be finalized:

Tommey

Rated

Slacked

JoeWo

Swish

SuperEvan

Jukeyz

& more TBA!

Be sure to tune into the tournament on April 21 to catch Warzone’s finest take to battle.