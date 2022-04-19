How to watch CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

CharlieIntel are hosting their very own Warzone tournament, putting $15,000 on the line for some of the Call of Duty battle royale’s finest players.
Dexerto’s sister website, CharlieIntel has become the go-to destination for up-to-date Call of Duty news over the years, and now they’re putting on a tournament to celebrate.
With some of the world’s best players putting up huge performances across Verdansk, Caldera, and Rebirth Island in the years since Warzone first launched, these tournaments have made for some incredible viewing.
Here’s how you can catch the action and all the info you need on the upcoming Warzone tournament.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament stream & schedule
The CharlieIntel Warzone tournament is due to take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with the action kicking off at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM BST).
It will be streamed on the BoomTV Twitch channel, as embedded above, but you’ll also be able to watch from your favorite competitors’ POVs as they take to battle.
Expect the tournament to last through the evening as 40 trios take to Caldera for several custom lobbies, as they battle it out for the lion’s share of the prize pool.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament format
Format
- Six Custom Battle Royale Trio games on Pacific Caldera
- NA East host
- Vanguard Weapons & Equipment only
Points
- Every kill = 1 point
- Placement Multipliers
- 1st: 2x Multiplier
- 2nd: 1.85x Multiplier
- 3rd: 1.7x Multiplier
- 4th: 1.6x Multiplier
- 5th – 10th: 1.5x Multiplier
- 11th – 20th: 1.3x Multiplier
- 21st – 30th: 1.1x Multiplier
- 31st – 35th: 1x Multiplier
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament prize pool
The winning trio in the tournament will get half of the total prize pool, bringing in $7,500 to share between them. Second place will get $5,000, while the third-placed team will get $2,500 for their efforts.
CharlieIntel $15k Warzone tournament teams
Finally, here are some of the most notable players competing, with full teams yet to be finalized:
- Tommey
- Rated
- Slacked
- JoeWo
- Swish
- SuperEvan
- Jukeyz
- & more TBA!
Be sure to tune into the tournament on April 21 to catch Warzone’s finest take to battle.