How to watch CDL Seattle: stream, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League shifts to the Pacific Northwest, where the Seattle Surge will be hosting their first and only Home Series of the 2020 season from May 22-24.

The Seattle Home Series will be the fourth event to be held online after the CoD League decided it was best to restructure the 2020 season's format and schedule.

In attendance will be the Surge, Chicago Huntsmen, Paris Legion, Los Angeles Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Minnesota ROKKR, and New York Subliners.

The event will see a different team be crowned champions for the fourth Home Series in a row, as the last three winners - Florida Mutineers, Dallas Empire, and Atlanta FaZe - will not be competing.

Everything you need to know about CDL Seattle can be found below, including the official streams for each day, schedule, brackets, results, and more.

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL Seattle below.

Day 1 - May 22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xINo4rImgHE

Day 2 - May 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yc8kT0RaIUA

Day 3 - May 24

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UVJoJnQw8w

Brackets

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

Schedule & results

Friday, May 22

Round Match PST EST BST (May 22/23) AEST (May 23) Group B R1 Chicago Huntsmen vs Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A R1 LA Guerrillas vs London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B R1 OpTic Gaming LA vs Minnesota ROKKR 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 New York Subliners vs Seattle Surge 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, May 23

Round Match PST EST BST (May 23/24) AEST (May 24) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 24

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (May 25) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Format & rules

As usual, the Seattle Home Series will feature eight teams that have been placed in predetermined groups, each featuring a double-elimination bracket.

Two of the four teams from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place squad from Group B and vice-versa.

In addition to the prize money and Call of Duty League glory, there will be some valuable CDL Points on the line. Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional 10 going to the champions.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Teams & Rosters

Here are the participating teams and their rosters for the Seattle Home Series. There are a couple of squads who made some changes between the previous event and this one, including Chicago Huntsmen opting to drop Gunless and pick up the Mutineers' Prestinni in his place.

OpTic Gaming LA, while not making a roster change, did part ways with coach Pacman just days their first-ever Grand Final berth of the season, so it'll be interesting to see how they'll perform following that surprise announcement.

Last but not least, the hosts themselves also shuffled things up ahead of their event. After dropping Enable from the starting lineup in favor of Pandur, Seattle have since reverted that change and inserted the veteran back into the main team.

Chicago Huntsmen

Seth ' Scump ' Abner

' Abner Matthew ' FormaL ' Piper

' Piper Alec ' Arcitys ' Sanderson

' Sanderson Dylan ' Envoy ' Hannon

' Hannon Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson

Sanderson Peirce ' Gunless ' Hillman (sub)

' Hillman (sub) Jordon ' General ' General (sub)

' General (sub) Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)

LA Guerrillas

Rasim ' Blazt ' Ogresevic

' Ogresevic Ulysses ' AquA ' Silva

' Silva Jacob ' Decemate ' Cato

' Cato Kris ' Spart ' Cervantez

' Cervantez Reece ' Vivid' Drost

Drost Andres ' Lacefield ' Lacefield (sub)

' Lacefield (sub) Renato ' Saints ' Forza (sub)

' Forza (sub) Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley

' Crowley Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Rhys ' Rated ' Price (sub)

' Price (sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)

Minnesota ROKKR

Justin ' SiLLY ' Fargo-Palmer

' Fargo-Palmer Adam ' Assault ' Garcia

' Garcia Adam ' GodRx ' Brown

' Brown Alex ' Alexx ' Carpenter

' Carpenter Obaid ' Asim ' Asim

' Asim Kaden ' Exceed ' Stockdale (sub)

' Stockdale (sub) Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (sub)

' Martin (sub) Nick ' Happy ' Suda (sub)

' Suda (sub) Trei 'Zer0' Morris (sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell

' Otell Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Martin ' Chino ' Chino

' Chino Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (sub)

' Kaplan (sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

Seattle Surge

Damon ' Karma ' Barlow

' Barlow Ian ' Enable ' Wyatt

' Wyatt Sam ' Octane ' Larew

' Larew Josiah ' Slacked ' Berry

' Berry Bryan ' Apathy ' Zhelyazkov

' Zhelyazkov Casey ' Pandur ' Romano (sub)

' Romano (sub) Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado (sub)

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.