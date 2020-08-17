How to watch CDL Playoffs & Champs: streams, schedule, brackets, scores

At long last, the $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs and Championship Weekend are finally upon us, and we've got everything you need to watch and follow all of the action live.
After a long and grueling 13-event regular season that saw the sudden but necessary switch to an online format, the Call of Duty League's inaugural postseason is about to be underway.
The massive tournament will see all 12 teams competing for a spot in the Championship Weekend, where a majority of the $4.6 million prize pool will be awarded, including a cool $1.5 million to the champions.
Below, you can find everything you need to keep up with all of the competitive action, including streams for each day, a full schedule, brackets, results, a breakdown of the format, and more.
Jump to section:
Streams
As with all of the regular season Home Series events, the entire 2020 CDL postseason will be streamed live on YouTube, and we will include each day's broadcast here.
Brackets
Here are all of the brackets for the Playoffs and Championship Weekend portions of the postseason.
Winners Bracket
Losers Bracket
Championship Weekend Bracket
Schedule & results
Wednesday, August 19
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 20)
|Losers R1
|Paris Legion vs Seattle Surge
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R1
|OpTic Gaming LA vs LA Guerrillas
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Thursday, August 20
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 21)
|Winners R1
|London Royal Ravens vs Toronto Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R1
|New York Subliners vs Minnesota ROKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Friday, August 21
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 22)
|Winners R2
|Chicago Huntsmen vs TBD
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R2
|Florida Mutineers vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Saturday, August 22
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 23)
|Losers R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Losers R2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Winners R3
|Atlanta FaZe vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Winners R3
|Dallas Empire vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Sunday, August 23
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 24)
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Losers R3
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Losers R4
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Championship Weekend
Saturday, August 29
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 30)
|Winners Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Losers R5
|TBD vs TBD
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Sunday, August 30
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 31)
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
Format & prizing
The 2020 Call of Duty League postseason is a massive double-elimination tournament that's split into two sections: the Playoffs, which run from August 19 to August 23, and the Championship Weekend, which takes place August 29 and 30.
Due to a midseason change to the format, all 12 teams are competing in the playoffs, with the top eight seeds from the regular season starting off in the winners bracket and the bottom four facing elimination right away in the losers.
The match format, as usual, is best-of-five, featuring two Hardpoints, two Search and Destroys, and one Domination. This will apply to all matches except the Championship Grand Final, which will be a best-of-nine with the team from the winners bracket starting off with a 1-0 lead.
- Map 1—Hardpoint
- Map 2—Search and Destroy
- Map 3—Domination
- Map 4—Hardpoint
- Map 5— Search and Destroy
- Map 6—Domination
- Map 7—Hardpoint
- Map 8—Search and Destroy
As for the prizing, the top 10 placing teams each earn at least a $100,000 share of the $4.6 million pool, meaning that the two sides that get eliminated in the first round will exit empty-handed.
- League Champion—$1.5 million
- Runner-up—$900,000
- 3rd place—$600,000
- 4th place—$450,000
- 5th place—$300,000 (2 teams)
- 7th place—$175,000 (2 teams)
- 9th place—$100,000 (2 teams)
Teams & Rosters
All of the teams except one are featuring the same roster that they finished the regular season with, the lone exception being the Minnesota ROKKR.
Following a very difficult last few months of their campaign, the ROKKR decided to bench GodRx for substitute player Exceed, who did already make his pro debut when subbing in for the injured Alexx on June 13.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota ROKKR
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Seattle Surge
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Chicago Huntsmen
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson
- Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson
- Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman (sub)
- Jordon 'General' General (sub)
- Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley (sub)
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic
- Ulysses 'AquA' Silva
- Jacob 'Decemate' Cato
- Renato 'Saints' Forza
- Reece 'Vivid' Drost
- Kris 'Spart' Cervantez (sub)
- Andres 'Lacefield' Lacefield (sub)
- Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)
Minnesota ROKKR
- Justin 'SiLLY' Fargo-Palmer
- Adam 'Assault' Garcia
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown
- Alex 'Alexx' Carpenter
- Obaid 'Asim' Asim
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown (sub)
- Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko
- Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
- Martin 'Chino' Chino (sub)
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell (sub)
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)
Seattle Surge
- Sam 'Octane' Larew
- Josiah 'Slacked' Berry
- Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov
- Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado
- Casey 'Pandur' Romano
- Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
Make sure to check out our 2020 Call of Duty League hub for more information about the regular season, including recaps of each event, all roster changes, and more.