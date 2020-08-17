How to watch CDL Playoffs & Champs: streams, schedule, brackets, scores

At long last, the $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs and Championship Weekend are finally upon us, and we've got everything you need to watch and follow all of the action live.

After a long and grueling 13-event regular season that saw the sudden but necessary switch to an online format, the Call of Duty League's inaugural postseason is about to be underway.

The massive tournament will see all 12 teams competing for a spot in the Championship Weekend, where a majority of the $4.6 million prize pool will be awarded, including a cool $1.5 million to the champions.

Below, you can find everything you need to keep up with all of the competitive action, including streams for each day, a full schedule, brackets, results, a breakdown of the format, and more.

Streams

As with all of the regular season Home Series events, the entire 2020 CDL postseason will be streamed live on YouTube, and we will include each day's broadcast here.

Brackets

Here are all of the brackets for the Playoffs and Championship Weekend portions of the postseason.

Winners Bracket

Losers Bracket

Championship Weekend Bracket

Schedule & results

Wednesday, August 19

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 20) Losers R1 Paris Legion vs Seattle Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Losers R1 OpTic Gaming LA vs LA Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

Thursday, August 20

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 21) Winners R1 London Royal Ravens vs Toronto Ultra 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Winners R1 New York Subliners vs Minnesota ROKKR 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

Friday, August 21

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 22) Winners R2 Chicago Huntsmen vs TBD 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 5:00 AM Winners R2 Florida Mutineers vs TBD 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM

Saturday, August 22

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 23) Losers R2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Losers R2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Winners R3 Atlanta FaZe vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Winners R3 Dallas Empire vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM

Sunday, August 23

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 24) Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Losers R3 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Losers R4 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM

Championship Weekend

Saturday, August 29

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 30) Winners Final TBD vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Losers R5 TBD vs TBD 12:30 PM 3:30 PM 8:30 PM 5:30 AM Losers Final TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM

Sunday, August 30

Round Match PDT EDT BST AEST (Aug 31) Grand Final TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM

Format & prizing

The 2020 Call of Duty League postseason is a massive double-elimination tournament that's split into two sections: the Playoffs, which run from August 19 to August 23, and the Championship Weekend, which takes place August 29 and 30.

Due to a midseason change to the format, all 12 teams are competing in the playoffs, with the top eight seeds from the regular season starting off in the winners bracket and the bottom four facing elimination right away in the losers.

The match format, as usual, is best-of-five, featuring two Hardpoints, two Search and Destroys, and one Domination. This will apply to all matches except the Championship Grand Final, which will be a best-of-nine with the team from the winners bracket starting off with a 1-0 lead.

Map 1—Hardpoint

Map 2—Search and Destroy

Map 3—Domination

Map 4—Hardpoint

Map 5— Search and Destroy

Map 6—Domination

Map 7—Hardpoint

Map 8—Search and Destroy

As for the prizing, the top 10 placing teams each earn at least a $100,000 share of the $4.6 million pool, meaning that the two sides that get eliminated in the first round will exit empty-handed.

League Champion—$1.5 million

Runner-up—$900,000

3rd place—$600,000

4th place—$450,000

5th place—$300,000 (2 teams)

7th place—$175,000 (2 teams)

9th place—$100,000 (2 teams)

Teams & Rosters

All of the teams except one are featuring the same roster that they finished the regular season with, the lone exception being the Minnesota ROKKR.

Following a very difficult last few months of their campaign, the ROKKR decided to bench GodRx for substitute player Exceed, who did already make his pro debut when subbing in for the injured Alexx on June 13.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Chicago Huntsmen

Seth ' Scump ' Abner

' Abner Matthew ' FormaL ' Piper

' Piper Alec ' Arcitys ' Sanderson

' Sanderson Dylan ' Envoy ' Hannon

' Hannon Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson

Sanderson Peirce ' Gunless ' Hillman (sub)

' Hillman (sub) Jordon ' General ' General (sub)

' General (sub) Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)

Dallas Empire

James ' Clayster ' Eubanks

' Eubanks Ian ' Crimsix ' Porter

' Porter Anthony ' Shotzzy ' Cuevas-Castro

' Cuevas-Castro Cuyler ' Huke ' Garland

' Garland Indervir ' iLLeY ' Dhaliwal

' Dhaliwal Thomas ' Tommey ' Trewen (Sub)

' Trewen (Sub) Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Joseph ' Owakening ' Conley

' Conley Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Trei 'Zer0' Morris

Morris Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley (sub)

' Crowley (sub) Rhys ' Rated ' Price (sub)

' Price (sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Rasim ' Blazt ' Ogresevic

' Ogresevic Ulysses ' AquA ' Silva

' Silva Jacob ' Decemate ' Cato

' Cato Renato ' Saints ' Forza

' Forza Reece ' Vivid' Drost

Drost Kris ' Spart ' Cervantez (sub)

' Cervantez (sub) Andres ' Lacefield ' Lacefield (sub)

' Lacefield (sub) Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)

Minnesota ROKKR

Justin ' SiLLY ' Fargo-Palmer

' Fargo-Palmer Adam ' Assault ' Garcia

' Garcia Adam ' GodRx ' Brown

' Brown Alex ' Alexx ' Carpenter

' Carpenter Obaid ' Asim ' Asim

' Asim Adam ' GodRx ' Brown (sub)

' Brown (sub) Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (sub)

' Martin (sub) Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko

Chverchko Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan

Jordan Martin ' Chino ' Chino (sub)

' Chino (sub) Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell (sub)

' Otell (sub) Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (sub)

' Kaplan (sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)

Seattle Surge

Sam ' Octane ' Larew

' Larew Josiah ' Slacked ' Berry

' Berry Bryan ' Apathy ' Zhelyazkov

' Zhelyazkov Nicholas ' Proto ' Maldonado

' Maldonado Casey ' Pandur ' Romano

' Romano Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo

' DiCostanzo Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Tobias ' CleanX ' Juul Jønsson

' Juul Jønsson Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano (sub)

' Serrano (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

Make sure to check out our 2020 Call of Duty League hub for more information about the regular season, including recaps of each event, all roster changes, and more.