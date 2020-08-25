How to watch CDL Championship Weekend: streams, schedule, brackets, scores

Only 4 teams remain at the $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs, as the Championship Weekend is finally upon us. Here's everything you need to watch and follow all of the action live.
After a long and grueling 13-event regular season that saw the sudden but necessary switch to an online format, the Call of Duty League's inaugural postseason is now at its final stage.
The end-of-season tournament saw 12 teams competing for a spot in the Championship Weekend, to challenge for the $1.5 million first-place prize. Now, only four teams remain: Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, and London Royal Ravens.
Below, you can find everything you need to keep up with the matches, including streams for each day, the full schedule, brackets, results, a breakdown of the format, and more.
Streams
As with all of the regular season Home Series events, the entire 2020 CDL postseason will be streamed live on YouTube, and we will include each day's broadcast here.
Brackets
Now that only four teams remain, here's how the bracket looks for the Championship Weekend.
Championship Weekend Bracket
Here are all of the brackets for the Playoffs portions of the event, so you can see the route to finals.
Winners Bracket
Losers Bracket
Schedule & results
Full schedule for the CDL Championship Weekend, starting on August 29, with an elimination match between London and Chicago.
Championship Weekend schedule
Saturday, August 29
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 30)
|Losers R5
|London Royal Ravens vs Chicago Huntsmen
|11:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Winners Final
|Atlanta FaZe vs Dallas Empire
|12:30 PM
|3:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|5:30 AM
|Losers Final
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Sunday, August 30
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 31)
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
Playoffs results
Here are all the scores from the Playoffs – teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the tournament.
Wednesday, August 19
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 20)
|Losers R1
|Paris Legion 3 - 0 Seattle Surge
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Losers R1
|OpTic Gaming LA 3 - 2 LA Guerrillas
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Thursday, August 20
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 21)
|Winners R1
|London Royal Ravens 1 - 3 Toronto Ultra
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R1
|New York Subliners 3 - 1 Minnesota ROKKR
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Friday, August 21
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 22)
|Winners R2
|Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 2 New York Subliners
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|5:00 AM
|Winners R2
|Florida Mutineers 1 - 3 Toronto Ultra
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|9:30 PM
|6:30 AM
Saturday, August 22 - Day 4 recap & highlights
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 23)
|Losers R2
|Paris Legion 1 - 3 London Royal Ravens
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Losers R2
|OpTic Gaming LA 3 - 0 Minnesota ROKKR
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Winners R3
|Atlanta FaZe 3 - 2 Chicago Huntsmen
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Winners R3
|Dallas Empire 3 - 2 Toronto Ultra
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Sunday, August 23 - Day 5 recap & highlights
|Round
|Match
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|AEST (Aug 24)
|Losers R3
|New York Subliners 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Losers R3
|Florida Mutineers 0 - 3 OpTic Gaming LA
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Losers R4
|Toronto Ultra 1 - 3 London Royal Ravens
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Losers R4
|Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 2 OpTic Gaming LA
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
Final Placements
You can keep track of which teams have been eliminated from this tournament so far and how much of the $4.6 million prize pool each one gets via our CDL Playoffs & Champs Final Placements hub.
Format & prizing
The 2020 Call of Duty League postseason is a massive double-elimination tournament that's split into two sections: the Playoffs, which run from August 19 to August 23, and the Championship Weekend, which takes place August 29 and 30.
- Read More: Dallas Empire's Shotzzy wins 2020 CDL MVP
Due to a midseason change to the format, all 12 teams are competing in the playoffs, with the top eight seeds from the regular season starting off in the winners bracket and the bottom four facing elimination right away in the losers.
The match format, as usual, is best-of-five, featuring two Hardpoints, two Search and Destroys, and one Domination. This will apply to all matches except the Championship Grand Final, which will be a best-of-nine with the team from the winners bracket starting off with a 1-0 lead.
- Map 1—Hardpoint
- Map 2—Search and Destroy
- Map 3—Domination
- Map 4—Hardpoint
- Map 5— Search and Destroy
- Map 6—Domination
- Map 7—Hardpoint
- Map 8—Search and Destroy
As for the prizing, the top 10 placing teams each earn at least a $100,000 share of the $4.6 million pool, meaning that the two sides that get eliminated in the first round will exit empty-handed.
- League Champion—$1.5 million
- Runner-up—$900,000
- 3rd place—$600,000
- 4th place—$450,000
- 5th/6th place—$300,000 (2 teams)
- 7th/8th place—$175,000 (2 teams)
- 9th/10th place—$100,000 (2 teams)
- 11th/12thplace—$0 (2 teams)
Teams & Rosters
All of the teams except one are featuring the same roster that they finished the regular season with, the lone exception being the Minnesota ROKKR.
Following a very difficult last few months of their campaign, the ROKKR decided to bench GodRx for substitute player Exceed, who did already make his pro debut when subbing in for the injured Alexx on June 13.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota ROKKR
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Seattle Surge
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Chicago Huntsmen
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson
- Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson
- Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman (sub)
- Jordon 'General' General (sub)
- Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley (sub)
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic
- Ulysses 'AquA' Silva
- Jacob 'Decemate' Cato
- Renato 'Saints' Forza
- Reece 'Vivid' Drost
- Kris 'Spart' Cervantez (sub)
- Andres 'Lacefield' Lacefield (sub)
- Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)
Minnesota ROKKR
- Justin 'SiLLY' Fargo-Palmer
- Adam 'Assault' Garcia
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown
- Alex 'Alexx' Carpenter
- Obaid 'Asim' Asim
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown (sub)
- Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Darien ‘Hollow’ Chverchko
- Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan
- Martin 'Chino' Chino (sub)
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell (sub)
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)
Seattle Surge
- Sam 'Octane' Larew
- Josiah 'Slacked' Berry
- Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov
- Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado
- Casey 'Pandur' Romano
- Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
Make sure to check out our 2020 Call of Duty League hub for more information about the regular season, including recaps of each event, all roster changes, and more.