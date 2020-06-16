How to watch CDL Paris: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns for its 10th weekend of action at the Paris Home Series on June 19-21 and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.
It's a short turnaround between events for the Call of Duty League as just several days after the conclusion of the Minnesota Home Series, the attention has now turned to the Paris Legion's own tournament.
While maybe not as stacked as CDL Minnesota, the Paris event does still feature several top teams, including Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Florida Mutineers, who just captured their second tournament victory of the season.
Also participating are the New York Subliners, London Royal Ravens, and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, all of whom have shown improvements in recent weeks, as well as Toronto Ultra and, of course, the hosts, Paris Legion.
With only four Home Series to go this season, this weekend's competition could play a major role in determining where a lot of these teams get seeded in the Championship Weekend.
Streams
All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL Paris below.
Day 1 - June 19
Day 2 - June 20
Day 3 - June 21
Brackets
Here are the Group A and B brackets for CDL Paris, along with the playoffs once all of the matches from group play have concluded.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Catch up with all of the up-to-date scores as well as the full schedule for this weekend's matches.
Friday, June 19
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (June 19/20)
|AEST (June 20)
|Group A R1
|Florida Mutineers vs Paris Legion
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Dallas Empire vs London Royal Ravens
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B R1
|OpTic Gaming LA vs New York Subliners
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group B R1
|Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|3:00 AM
Saturday, June 20
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (June 20/21)
|AEST (June 21)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, June 21
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (June 22)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
Format & rules
As with every other CDL tournament, only eight of the 12 teams will be competing at the Paris Home Series. They've been split into two pre-determined groups of four, in which they play a double-elimination bracket to determine who makes it into the next stage.
Once the two advancing teams from each group have been decided, they move on to a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up and vice-versa.
In addition to the prize money and glory, there's also a good amount of CDL Points on the line: each win is worth 10 points with an additional 10 going to the champions.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
With it already being so late into the season, and such a short turnaround between events, it doesn't appear that any of the teams competing at CDL Paris have made roster changes.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- New York Subliners
- Paris Legion
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
- Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley (sub)
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Martin 'Chino' Chino
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
