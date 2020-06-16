How to watch CDL Paris: streams, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns for its 10th weekend of action at the Paris Home Series on June 19-21 and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.

It's a short turnaround between events for the Call of Duty League as just several days after the conclusion of the Minnesota Home Series, the attention has now turned to the Paris Legion's own tournament.

While maybe not as stacked as CDL Minnesota, the Paris event does still feature several top teams, including Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Florida Mutineers, who just captured their second tournament victory of the season.

Advertisement

Also participating are the New York Subliners, London Royal Ravens, and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, all of whom have shown improvements in recent weeks, as well as Toronto Ultra and, of course, the hosts, Paris Legion.

Read More: CDL Power Rankings ahead of Paris Home Series

With only four Home Series to go this season, this weekend's competition could play a major role in determining where a lot of these teams get seeded in the Championship Weekend.

Jump to Section:

Advertisement

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL Paris below.

Day 1 - June 19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jqnnl9Vo-Og

Day 2 - June 20

Day 3 - June 21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlyTIjoMVxk

Advertisement

Brackets

Here are the Group A and B brackets for CDL Paris, along with the playoffs once all of the matches from group play have concluded.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

[Return to top]

Advertisement

Schedule & results

Catch up with all of the up-to-date scores as well as the full schedule for this weekend's matches.

Friday, June 19

Round Match PST EST BST (June 19/20) AEST (June 20) Group A R1 Florida Mutineers vs Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A R1 Dallas Empire vs London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B R1 OpTic Gaming LA vs New York Subliners 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group B R1 Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, June 20

Round Match PST EST BST (June 20/21) AEST (June 21) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 21

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (June 22) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

[Return to top]

Format & rules

As with every other CDL tournament, only eight of the 12 teams will be competing at the Paris Home Series. They've been split into two pre-determined groups of four, in which they play a double-elimination bracket to determine who makes it into the next stage.

Once the two advancing teams from each group have been decided, they move on to a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the Group A winner playing the Group B runner-up and vice-versa.

In addition to the prize money and glory, there's also a good amount of CDL Points on the line: each win is worth 10 points with an additional 10 going to the champions.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

[Return to top]

Teams & Rosters

With it already being so late into the season, and such a short turnaround between events, it doesn't appear that any of the teams competing at CDL Paris have made roster changes.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Dallas Empire

James ' Clayster ' Eubanks

' Eubanks Ian ' Crimsix ' Porter

' Porter Anthony ' Shotzzy ' Cuevas-Castro

' Cuevas-Castro Cuyler ' Huke ' Garland

' Garland Indervir ' iLLeY ' Dhaliwal

' Dhaliwal Thomas ' Tommey ' Trewen (Sub)

' Trewen (Sub) Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Joseph ' Owakening ' Conley

' Conley Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Chance ' Maux ' Moncivaez (Sub)

' Moncivaez (Sub) Nick ' MaNiaC ' Kershner (Sub)

' Kershner (Sub) Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Trei 'Zer0' Morris

Morris Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley (sub)

' Crowley (sub) Rhys ' Rated ' Price (sub)

' Price (sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (sub)

' Martin (sub) Nick 'Happy' Suda (sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell

' Otell Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Martin ' Chino ' Chino

' Chino Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (sub)

' Kaplan (sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano

' Serrano Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo

' DiCostanzo Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Tobias ' CleanX ' Juul Jønsson (sub)

' Juul Jønsson (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

[Return to top]

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.