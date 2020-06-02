How to watch CDL Minnesota: stream, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns June 5-7 for the Minnesota Home Series, and we've got the official stream, schedule, brackets, results and everything else for you to keep up with all the competitive action.
The CDL is going back to where it all started, as the Minnesota ROKKR are the first team this season to be hosting their second event. This is figuratively speaking, of course, since this Home Series, as with the past several, is being played online.
CDL Minnesota is one of the most highly-anticipated tournaments of the inaugural season, as it features the top five teams in the current 2020 standings, which means that the Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Chicago Huntsmen will all be competing.
Seeing as how those three are the only franchises so far to win multiple events - each winning one online and one on LAN - there is an overwhelming sentiment that this weekend's tournament will determine who is the front-runner for the title of being the best team.
Joining them are the hosts, ROKKR, as well as Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge, LA Guerrillas, and Toronto Ultra. You can find everything you need to know below, including the streams for each day, schedule, brackets, and scores.
Streams
All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL Minnesota below.
Brackets
Here are the Group A and B brackets for CDL Minnesota, along with the playoffs once all of the matches from group play have concluded.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Friday, June 5
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (June 5/6)
|AEST (June 6)
|Group B R1
|Toronto Ultra vs LA Guerrillas
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B R1
|Florida Mutineers vs Chicago Huntsmen
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Dallas Empire vs Minnesota ROKKR
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|3:00 AM
Saturday, June 6
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (June 6/7)
|AEST (June 7)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, June 7
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (June 8)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
Format & rules
As per usual, the Minnesota Home Series features only eight of the 12 CDL teams, who have been put into two predetermined groups of four, each one consisting of a double-elimination bracket.
Two of the four teams from each group advance to the tournament playoffs, which is single elimination, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up from Group B and vice-versa.
In addition to the prize money and CDL glory, there are some all-important CDL Points on the line: Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional ten going to the champions.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
Unlike CDL Seattle, which followed several high-profile team changes, the RosterMania was fairly quiet leading up to the Minnesota Home Series. The only player making their debut at this event is 'Owakening' for Florida, who was signed as a free agent from the Challengers circuit to replace the recently-benched Maux.
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Chicago Huntsmen
- Seth 'Scump' Abner
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson
- Dylan 'Envoy' Hannon
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson
- Peirce 'Gunless' Hillman (sub)
- Jordon 'General' General (sub)
- Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)
Dallas Empire
- James 'Clayster' Eubanks
- Ian 'Crimsix' Porter
- Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro
- Cuyler 'Huke' Garland
- Indervir 'iLLeY' Dhaliwal
- Thomas 'Tommey' Trewen (Sub)
- Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Joseph 'Owakening' Conley
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez (Sub)
- Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)
LA Guerrillas
- Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic
- Ulysses 'AquA' Silva
- Jacob 'Decemate' Cato
- Kris 'Spart' Cervantez
- Reece 'Vivid' Drost
- Andres 'Lacefield' Lacefield (sub)
- Renato 'Saints' Forza (sub)
- Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)
Minnesota ROKKR
- Justin 'SiLLY' Fargo-Palmer
- Adam 'Assault' Garcia
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown
- Alex 'Alexx' Carpenter
- Obaid 'Asim' Asim
- Kaden 'Exceed' Stockdale (sub)
- Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)
Seattle Surge
- Damon 'Karma' Barlow
- Casey 'Pandur' Romano
- Sam 'Octane' Larew
- Josiah 'Slacked' Berry
- Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov
- Ian 'Enable' Wyatt (sub)
- Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Tobias 'CleanX' Juul Jønsson (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, roster changes, event schedule, and more.