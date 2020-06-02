How to watch CDL Minnesota: stream, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The Call of Duty League returns June 5-7 for the Minnesota Home Series, and we've got the official stream, schedule, brackets, results and everything else for you to keep up with all the competitive action.

The CDL is going back to where it all started, as the Minnesota ROKKR are the first team this season to be hosting their second event. This is figuratively speaking, of course, since this Home Series, as with the past several, is being played online.

CDL Minnesota is one of the most highly-anticipated tournaments of the inaugural season, as it features the top five teams in the current 2020 standings, which means that the Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Chicago Huntsmen will all be competing.

Seeing as how those three are the only franchises so far to win multiple events - each winning one online and one on LAN - there is an overwhelming sentiment that this weekend's tournament will determine who is the front-runner for the title of being the best team.

Joining them are the hosts, ROKKR, as well as Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge, LA Guerrillas, and Toronto Ultra. You can find everything you need to know below, including the streams for each day, schedule, brackets, and scores.

Streams

All Call of Duty League events this season are being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, and we've included the streams for all three days of CDL Minnesota below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rYQFuFAz30

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSKwCehz_MQ

Brackets

Here are the Group A and B brackets for CDL Minnesota, along with the playoffs once all of the matches from group play have concluded.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

Schedule & results

Friday, June 5

Round Match PST EST BST (June 5/6) AEST (June 6) Group B R1 Toronto Ultra vs LA Guerrillas 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A R1 Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B R1 Florida Mutineers vs Chicago Huntsmen 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 Dallas Empire vs Minnesota ROKKR 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, June 6

Round Match PST EST BST (June 6/7) AEST (June 7) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 7

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (June 8) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Format & rules

As per usual, the Minnesota Home Series features only eight of the 12 CDL teams, who have been put into two predetermined groups of four, each one consisting of a double-elimination bracket.

Two of the four teams from each group advance to the tournament playoffs, which is single elimination, with the winner of Group A facing the runner-up from Group B and vice-versa.

Read More: Scump reveals his MP5 loadout for competitive MW

In addition to the prize money and CDL glory, there are some all-important CDL Points on the line: Each win is worth 10 points, with an additional ten going to the champions.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Teams & Rosters

Unlike CDL Seattle, which followed several high-profile team changes, the RosterMania was fairly quiet leading up to the Minnesota Home Series. The only player making their debut at this event is 'Owakening' for Florida, who was signed as a free agent from the Challengers circuit to replace the recently-benched Maux.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Chicago Huntsmen

Seth ' Scump ' Abner

' Abner Matthew ' FormaL ' Piper

' Piper Alec ' Arcitys ' Sanderson

' Sanderson Dylan ' Envoy ' Hannon

' Hannon Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson

Sanderson Peirce ' Gunless ' Hillman (sub)

' Hillman (sub) Jordon ' General ' General (sub)

' General (sub) Marcus 'MBoZe' Blanks (sub)

Dallas Empire

James ' Clayster ' Eubanks

' Eubanks Ian ' Crimsix ' Porter

' Porter Anthony ' Shotzzy ' Cuevas-Castro

' Cuevas-Castro Cuyler ' Huke ' Garland

' Garland Indervir ' iLLeY ' Dhaliwal

' Dhaliwal Thomas ' Tommey ' Trewen (Sub)

' Trewen (Sub) Paul 'Tisch' Tischler (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Joseph ' Owakening ' Conley

' Conley Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Chance ' Maux ' Moncivaez (Sub)

' Moncivaez (Sub) Nick ' MaNiaC ' Kershner (Sub)

' Kershner (Sub) Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)

LA Guerrillas

Rasim ' Blazt ' Ogresevic

' Ogresevic Ulysses ' AquA ' Silva

' Silva Jacob ' Decemate ' Cato

' Cato Kris ' Spart ' Cervantez

' Cervantez Reece ' Vivid' Drost

Drost Andres ' Lacefield ' Lacefield (sub)

' Lacefield (sub) Renato ' Saints ' Forza (sub)

' Forza (sub) Patrick 'ACHES' Price (sub)

Minnesota ROKKR

Justin ' SiLLY ' Fargo-Palmer

' Fargo-Palmer Adam ' Assault ' Garcia

' Garcia Adam ' GodRx ' Brown

' Brown Alex ' Alexx ' Carpenter

' Carpenter Obaid ' Asim ' Asim

' Asim Kaden ' Exceed ' Stockdale (sub)

' Stockdale (sub) Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (sub)

Seattle Surge

Damon ' Karma ' Barlow

' Barlow Casey ' Pandur ' Romano

' Romano Sam ' Octane ' Larew

' Larew Josiah ' Slacked ' Berry

' Berry Bryan ' Apathy ' Zhelyazkov

' Zhelyazkov Ian ' Enable ' Wyatt (sub)

' Wyatt (sub) Nicholas 'Proto' Maldonado (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano

' Serrano Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo

' DiCostanzo Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Tobias ' CleanX ' Juul Jønsson (sub)

' Juul Jønsson (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, roster changes, event schedule, and more.