How to watch CDL Major 3 tournament: Stream, schedule, bracket, teams

The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is finally here, with the CDL’s top franchises facing off to be crowned champions and earn those all-important CDL Points ahead of Champs. Here’s how you can catch the action.
Major 3 is the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.
The all-important event gives CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.
Here’s all the information you need including the bracket, stream, schedule, and the teams competing.
Advertisement
CDL Major 3 stream & bracket
Presenting the official bracket for the @TorontoUltra Major III.
See you all in Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/NoETkg5ShY
— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 30, 2022
The Major will be streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.
The first match kicks off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and will last through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.
CDL Major 3 schedule
Below is the full list of fixtures for the four-day tournament, so you can check back to see the results and what’s to come:
Day 1 — Thursday, June 2
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Round 1
|Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Winners Round 1
|Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Winners Round 1
|OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
|Winners Round 1
|Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves
|6PM
|9PM
|2AM
Day 2 — Friday, June 3
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 1
|London Royal Ravens vs Loser of SEA/NYSL
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|LA Guerrillas vs Loser of TEX/FLA
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Round 1
|Paris Legion vs Loser of TOR/ATL
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 1
|Boston Breach vs Loser of MIN/LAT
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 2
|TBA
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 3 — Saturday, June 4
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Losers Round 2
|TBA
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Winners Round 2
|TBA
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Winners Round 2
|TBA
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Losers Round 3
|TBA
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
|Losers Round 3
|TBA
|4:30PM
|7:30PM
|12:30AM
Day 4 — Sunday, June 5
|Round
|Match
|Time
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Winners Final
|TBA
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
|Losers Round 4
|TBA
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Losers Final
|TBA
|1:30PM
|4:30PM
|9:30PM
|Grand Final
|TBA
|3PM
|6PM
|11PM
CDL Major 3 teams
Below is the full list of teams and players competing at Major 3:
|Team
|Roster
|Atlanta FaZe
|Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
|Boston Breach
|Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie
|London Royal Ravens
|Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry
|LA Guerrillas
|SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim
|LA Thieves
|Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
|New York Subliners
|Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
|OpTic Texas
|Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute*
|Paris Legion
|GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo
|Seattle Surge
|Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
|Toronto Ultra
|Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight
*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured