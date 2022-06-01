 How to watch CDL Major 3 tournament: Stream, schedule, bracket, teams - Dexerto
How to watch CDL Major 3 tournament: Stream, schedule, bracket, teams

Published: 1/Jun/2022 12:56

by Jacob Hale
The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is finally here, with the CDL’s top franchises facing off to be crowned champions and earn those all-important CDL Points ahead of Champs. Here’s how you can catch the action.

Major 3 is the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.

The all-important event gives CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.

Here’s all the information you need including the bracket, stream, schedule, and the teams competing.

CDL Major 3 stream & bracket

The Major will be streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.

The first match kicks off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and will last through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.

CDL Major 3 schedule

Below is the full list of fixtures for the four-day tournament, so you can check back to see the results and what’s to come:

Day 1 — Thursday, June 2

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM
Winners Round 1 OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM
Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, June 3

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens vs Loser of SEA/NYSL 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs Loser of TEX/FLA 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Round 1 Paris Legion vs Loser of TOR/ATL 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 1 Boston Breach vs Loser of MIN/LAT 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 2 TBA 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, June 4

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Losers Round 2 TBA 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Winners Round 2 TBA 12PM 3PM 8PM
Winners Round 2 TBA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Losers Round 3 TBA 3PM 6PM 11PM
Losers Round 3 TBA 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, June 5

Round Match Time
PT ET GMT
Winners Final TBA 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM
Losers Round 4 TBA 12PM 3PM 8PM
Losers Final TBA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM
Grand Final TBA 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 3 teams

Below is the full list of teams and players competing at Major 3:

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium
Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie
London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry
LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim
LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy
Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy
New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx
OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute*
Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo
Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack
Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

 

*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured

