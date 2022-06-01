How to watch CDL Major 3 tournament: Stream, schedule, bracket, teams

The Call of Duty League Major 3 LAN tournament is finally here, with the CDL’s top franchises facing off to be crowned champions and earn those all-important CDL Points ahead of Champs. Here’s how you can catch the action.

Major 3 is the penultimate LAN tournament before the Call of Duty Championship, which is yet to have a date or location announced at the time of writing.

The all-important event gives CDL teams one of the best chances possible of guaranteeing Champs qualification, or at least moving up the standings, as well as having $500k on the line.

Here’s all the information you need including the bracket, stream, schedule, and the teams competing.

Advertisement

CDL Major 3 stream & bracket

Presenting the official bracket for the @TorontoUltra Major III. See you all in Toronto 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/NoETkg5ShY — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 30, 2022

The Major will be streamed live from Toronto’s Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on the COD League YouTube channel.

Read More: Paris Legion team owners file Vegas trademarks hinting at relocation

The first match kicks off on Thursday, June 2 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET/9:30 PM GMT), and will last through to the grand final on Sunday, June 5.

CDL Major 3 schedule

Below is the full list of fixtures for the four-day tournament, so you can check back to see the results and what’s to come:

Day 1 — Thursday, June 2

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Round 1 Seattle Surge vs New York Subliners 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Winners Round 1 Toronto Ultra vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM 6PM 11PM Winners Round 1 OpTic Texas vs Florida Mutineers 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM Winners Round 1 Minnesota RØKKR vs LA Thieves 6PM 9PM 2AM

Day 2 — Friday, June 3

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens vs Loser of SEA/NYSL 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs Loser of TEX/FLA 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Round 1 Paris Legion vs Loser of TOR/ATL 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 1 Boston Breach vs Loser of MIN/LAT 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 2 TBA 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 3 — Saturday, June 4

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Losers Round 2 TBA 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Winners Round 2 TBA 12PM 3PM 8PM Winners Round 2 TBA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Losers Round 3 TBA 3PM 6PM 11PM Losers Round 3 TBA 4:30PM 7:30PM 12:30AM

Day 4 — Sunday, June 5

Round Match Time PT ET GMT Winners Final TBA 10:30AM 1:30PM 6:30PM Losers Round 4 TBA 12PM 3PM 8PM Losers Final TBA 1:30PM 4:30PM 9:30PM Grand Final TBA 3PM 6PM 11PM

CDL Major 3 teams

Below is the full list of teams and players competing at Major 3:

Team Roster Atlanta FaZe Arcitys, Simp, Abezy, Cellium Boston Breach Methodz, Nero, Capsidal, TJHaly Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Vivid, Davpadie London Royal Ravens Zer0, Nastie, Afro, Harry LA Guerrillas SlasheR, Gunless, Huke, Asim LA Thieves Octane, Kenny, Drazah, Envoy Minnesota RØKKR Attach, Havok, Priestahh, Standy New York Subliners Crimsix, HyDra, Kismet, PaulEhx OpTic Texas Scump, Shotzzy, Dashy, Prolute* Paris Legion GRVTY, Temp, John, Jimbo Seattle Surge Sib, Pred, Accuracy, Mack Toronto Ultra Bance, Cammy, CleanX, Insight

*Prolute joined OpTic as a temporary replacement for iLLeY, who is injured