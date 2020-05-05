How to watch CDL Florida: stream, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The seventh Home Series of the 2020 Call of Duty League season will be hosted by the Florida Mutineers, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.

The Florida Home Series will be the third Home Series to be played online after the CoD League was forced to restructure its inaugural season's format and schedule.

This will be the Mutineers' first event since they won it all in the Dallas Home Series back on April 12. The current defending champions, Dallas Empire, who won CDL Chicago on April 26, will not be competing in this tournament.

Advertisement

Aside from it being played online, CDL Florida will work the same way as the previous events - only eight of the league's 12 teams will be participating.

The field won't be as stacked as some previous tournaments; Atlanta FaZe are the only top-three team that will be attending. However, both the hosts and CDL LA finalists Minnesota ROKKR are forces to be reckoned with. In fact, ROKKR are one of only two teams (Empire) to beat FaZe so far this season.

Read More: Gunless slams Huntsmen after getting benched

Everything you need to know about the Florida Home Series can be found below, including the official streams for each day, schedule, brackets, results, and more.

Jump to Section:

Advertisement

Stream

All Call of Duty League events this season will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube and we've included the streams for all three days below.

Day 1 - May 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUHpE9qiv84

Day 2 - May 9

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUivg1Eq9Pw

Day 3 - May 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fh4r9SB11Pw

Brackets

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

[Return to top]

Advertisement

Schedule & results

Friday, May 8

Round Match PST EST BST (May 8/9) AEST (May 9) Group B R1 Atlanta FaZe vs Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group B R1 London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Gaming LA 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group A R1 New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 Minnesota ROKKR vs Florida Mutineers 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, May 9

Round Match PST EST BST (May 9/10) AEST (May 10) Group B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 10

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (May 11) Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

[Return to top]

Advertisement

Format & rules

Like every other CDL event, the Florida Home Series will feature only eight teams, who have been placed in predetermined groups that each feature a double-elimination bracket.

Two of the four teams left standing from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place squad from Group B and vice-versa.

Read More: CoD Power Rankings ahead of CDL Florida

As always, in addition to the prize money and Call of Duty League glory, there will also be some valuable CDL Points on the line. Each win will be worth 10 points, with an additional 10 going to the champions.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

[Return to top]

Teams & Rosters

Here are the participating teams and their rosters for the Florida Home Series. One team in particular, OpTic Gaming LA, will be worth keeping a close eye on since they recently benched JKap for Chino, their first roster change in what has been a tumultuous season for the star-studded squad.

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler ' aBeZy ' Pharris

' Pharris Chris ' Simp ' Lehr

' Lehr McArthur ' Cellium ' Jovel

' Jovel Michael ' MajorManiak ' Syzzmaniak

' Syzzmaniak Preston ' Priestahh ' Greiner

' Greiner Juan ' JurNii ' Antonio González (Sub)

' Antonio González (Sub) Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)

Florida Mutineers

Maurice ' F3rocitys ' Henriquez

' Henriquez Colt ' Havok ' McLendon

' McLendon Chance ' Maux ' Moncivaez

' Moncivaez Cesar ' Skyz ' Bueno

' Bueno Bradley ' Frosty ' Bergstrom

' Bergstrom Nick ' MaNiaC ' Kershner (Sub)

' Kershner (Sub) Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)

London Royal Ravens

Bradley ' wuskin ' Marshall

' Marshall Matthew ' Skrapz ' Marshall

' Marshall Jordan ' Jurd ' Crowley

' Crowley Dylan ' Dylan ' Henderson

' Henderson Sean ' Seany ' O'Connor

' O'Connor Rhys ' Rated ' Price (Sub)

' Price (Sub) Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (Sub)

Minnesota ROKKR

Justin ' SiLLY ' Fargo-Palmer

' Fargo-Palmer Adam ' Assault ' Garcia

' Garcia Adam ' GodRx ' Brown

' Brown Alex ' Alexx ' Carpenter

' Carpenter Obaid ' Asim ' Asim

' Asim Kaden ' Exceed ' Stockdale (Sub)

' Stockdale (Sub) Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (Sub)

New York Subliners

Thomas ' ZooMaa ' Paparatto

' Paparatto Donovan ' Temp ' Laroda

' Laroda Lamar ' Accuracy ' Abedi

' Abedi Makenzie ' Mack ' Kelley

' Kelley Dillon ' Attach ' Price

' Price Doug ' Censor ' Martin (Sub)

' Martin (Sub) Nick ' Happy ' Suda (Sub)

' Suda (Sub) Trei 'Zer0' Morris (Sub)

OpTic Gaming LA

Thomas ' TJHaly ' Haly

' Haly Brandon ' Dashy ' Otell

' Otell Kenny ' Kenny ' Williams

' Williams Austin ' SlasheR ' Liddicoat

' Liddicoat Martin ' Chino ' Chino

' Chino Jordan ' JKap ' Kaplan (Sub)

' Kaplan (Sub) Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (Sub)

Paris Legion

Luke ' Louqa ' Rigas

' Rigas Conrad ' Shockz ' Rymarek

' Rymarek Denholm ' Denz ' Taylor

' Taylor Matthew ' KISMET ' Tinsley

' Tinsley Zach ' Zed ' Denyer

' Denyer Timothy ' Phantomz ' Landis (sub)

' Landis (sub) Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)

Toronto Ultra

Adrian ' MeTTalZ ' Serrano

' Serrano Anthony ' Methodz ' Zinni

' Zinni Ben ' Bance ' Bance

' Bance Nicholas ' Classic ' DiCostanzo

' DiCostanzo Cameron ' Cammy ' McKilligan

' McKilligan Carson ' Brack ' Newberry (sub)

' Newberry (sub) Alejandro ' Lucky ' López (sub)

' López (sub) Daniel ' Loony ' Loza (sub)

' Loza (sub) Tobias ' CleanZ ' Juul Jønsson (sub)

' Juul Jønsson (sub) Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)

[Return to top]

For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.