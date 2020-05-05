How to watch CDL Florida: stream, schedule, scores, brackets, more

The seventh Home Series of the 2020 Call of Duty League season will be hosted by the Florida Mutineers, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.
The Florida Home Series will be the third Home Series to be played online after the CoD League was forced to restructure its inaugural season's format and schedule.
This will be the Mutineers' first event since they won it all in the Dallas Home Series back on April 12. The current defending champions, Dallas Empire, who won CDL Chicago on April 26, will not be competing in this tournament.
Aside from it being played online, CDL Florida will work the same way as the previous events - only eight of the league's 12 teams will be participating.
The field won't be as stacked as some previous tournaments; Atlanta FaZe are the only top-three team that will be attending. However, both the hosts and CDL LA finalists Minnesota ROKKR are forces to be reckoned with. In fact, ROKKR are one of only two teams (Empire) to beat FaZe so far this season.
Everything you need to know about the Florida Home Series can be found below, including the official streams for each day, schedule, brackets, results, and more.
Jump to Section:
Stream
All Call of Duty League events this season will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube and we've included the streams for all three days below.
Day 1 - May 8
Day 2 - May 9
Day 3 - May 10
Brackets
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Schedule & results
Friday, May 8
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May 8/9)
|AEST (May 9)
|Group B R1
|Atlanta FaZe vs Paris Legion
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group B R1
|London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Gaming LA
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group A R1
|New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A R1
|Minnesota ROKKR vs Florida Mutineers
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|3:00 AM
Saturday, May 9
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST (May 9/10)
|AEST (May 10)
|Group B WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|3:00 AM
|Group A WR2
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|4:30 AM
|Group B LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Group A LR1
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Group B LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|Group A LR2
|TBD vs TBD
|5:30 PM
|8:30 PM
|1:30 AM
|10:30 PM
Sunday, May 10
|Round
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|AEST (May 11)
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|6:00 AM
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|2:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|7:30 AM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|12:00 AM
|9:00 AM
Format & rules
Like every other CDL event, the Florida Home Series will feature only eight teams, who have been placed in predetermined groups that each feature a double-elimination bracket.
Two of the four teams left standing from each group will advance to the single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place squad from Group B and vice-versa.
As always, in addition to the prize money and Call of Duty League glory, there will also be some valuable CDL Points on the line. Each win will be worth 10 points, with an additional 10 going to the champions.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
Teams & Rosters
Here are the participating teams and their rosters for the Florida Home Series. One team in particular, OpTic Gaming LA, will be worth keeping a close eye on since they recently benched JKap for Chino, their first roster change in what has been a tumultuous season for the star-studded squad.
- Atlanta FaZe
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- Minnesota ROKKR
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming LA
- Paris Legion
- Toronto Ultra
Atlanta FaZe
- Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris
- Chris 'Simp' Lehr
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Michael 'MajorManiak' Syzzmaniak
- Preston 'Priestahh' Greiner
- Juan 'JurNii' Antonio González (Sub)
- Thomas 'GRVTY' Malin (Sub)
Florida Mutineers
- Maurice 'F3rocitys' Henriquez
- Colt 'Havok' McLendon
- Chance 'Maux' Moncivaez
- Cesar 'Skyz' Bueno
- Bradley 'Frosty' Bergstrom
- Nick 'MaNiaC' Kershner (Sub)
- Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (Sub)
London Royal Ravens
- Bradley 'wuskin' Marshall
- Matthew 'Skrapz' Marshall
- Jordan 'Jurd' Crowley
- Dylan 'Dylan' Henderson
- Sean 'Seany' O'Connor
- Rhys 'Rated' Price (Sub)
- Dylan 'MadCat' Daly (Sub)
Minnesota ROKKR
- Justin 'SiLLY' Fargo-Palmer
- Adam 'Assault' Garcia
- Adam 'GodRx' Brown
- Alex 'Alexx' Carpenter
- Obaid 'Asim' Asim
- Kaden 'Exceed' Stockdale (Sub)
- Devin 'TTinyy' Robinson (Sub)
New York Subliners
- Thomas 'ZooMaa' Paparatto
- Donovan 'Temp' Laroda
- Lamar 'Accuracy' Abedi
- Makenzie 'Mack' Kelley
- Dillon 'Attach' Price
- Doug 'Censor' Martin (Sub)
- Nick 'Happy' Suda (Sub)
- Trei 'Zer0' Morris (Sub)
OpTic Gaming LA
- Thomas 'TJHaly' Haly
- Brandon 'Dashy' Otell
- Kenny 'Kenny' Williams
- Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat
- Martin 'Chino' Chino
- Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan (Sub)
- Jevon 'Goonjar' Gooljar-lim (Sub)
Paris Legion
- Luke 'Louqa' Rigas
- Conrad 'Shockz' Rymarek
- Denholm 'Denz' Taylor
- Matthew 'KISMET' Tinsley
- Zach 'Zed' Denyer
- Timothy 'Phantomz' Landis (sub)
- Paul 'Breszy' Breszynski (sub)
Toronto Ultra
- Adrian 'MeTTalZ' Serrano
- Anthony 'Methodz' Zinni
- Ben 'Bance' Bance
- Nicholas 'Classic' DiCostanzo
- Cameron 'Cammy' McKilligan
- Carson 'Brack' Newberry (sub)
- Alejandro 'Lucky' López (sub)
- Daniel 'Loony' Loza (sub)
- Tobias 'CleanZ' Juul Jønsson (sub)
- Mehran 'Mayhem' Anjomshoa (sub)
For more information about the current campaign, make sure to visit our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, event schedule, and more.