How to watch Call of Duty League Major 2: Qualifiers, schedule, standings, more

With Major 1 in Madrid now firmly in the rearview mirror, Call of Duty fans can look ahead to Major 2. Here’s all the information you need on the event, including the qualifier schedule, where to catch the stream, and more.

Major 2 is taking the Call of Duty League to Arlington, Texas, where OpTic Texas are hosting for the first time following their incredible hometown world championship win in 2024.

Before that, though, there are four weeks worth of qualifiers to sink your teeth into, as teams fight for their Major 2 LAN seeding and, ultimately, the CDL Points that will earn them a spot at CDL Champs.

Here’s what we know.

Stream

Call of Duty League/YouTube

As always, official CDL matches are broadcast exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

You can also catch them on the Call of Duty channel, as well as various co-streams from the likes of Scump and ZooMaa.

Schedule

Below is the full schedule for each week of Major 2 qualifiers. The Major event on LAN will take place from March 20-23.

Week 1

Date Match Time Fri, Feb 14 LA Thieves v Carolina Royal Ravens 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Fri, Feb 14 Boston Breach v Vegas Falcons 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Fri, Feb 14 Atlanta FaZe v Vancouver Surge 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Feb 15 LA Guerrillas M8 v Boston Breach 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sat, Feb 15 Miami Heretics v Minnesota Rokkr 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sat, Feb 15 Atlanta FaZe v OpTic Texas 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Feb 15 Cloud9 New York v Toronto Ultra 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT Sun, Feb 16 Vegas Falcons v LA Thieves 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sun, Feb 16 Carolina Royal Ravens v Toronto Ultra 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sun, Feb 16 Vancouver Surge v Cloud9 New York 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sun, Feb 16 OpTic Texas v Minnesota Rokkr 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT

Week 2

Date Match Time Fri, Feb 21 Minnesota Rokkr vs Carolina Royal Ravens 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Fri, Feb 21 Miami Heretics vs LA Guerrillas M8 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Fri, Feb 21 Vegas Falcons vs Cloud9 New York 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Feb 22 Atlanta FaZe vs Miami Heretics 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sat, Feb 22 Carolina Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sat, Feb 22 LA Guerrillas M8 vs Vancouver Surge 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Feb 22 Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT Sun, Feb 23 Minnesota Rokkr vs Vegas Falcons 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sun, Feb 23 Toronto Ultra vs LA Thieves 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sun, Feb 23 Cloud9 New York vs Boston Breach 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT

Week 3

Date Match Time Fri, Mar 7 Vancouver Surge vs LA Thieves 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Fri, Mar 7 Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Falcons 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Fri, Mar 7 Cloud9 New York vs LA Guerrillas M8 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Mar 8 Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Rokkr 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sat, Mar 8 Cloud9 New York vs Carolina Royal Ravens 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sat, Mar 8 LA Thieves vs Boston Breach 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Mar 8 OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT Sun, Mar 9 Vegas Falcons vs LA Guerrillas M8 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sun, Mar 9 Miami Heretics vs Vancouver Surge 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sun, Mar 9 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sun, Mar 9 Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT

Week 4

Date Match Time Fri, Mar 14 Toronto Ultra vs Vancouver Surge 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Fri, Mar 14 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Fri, Mar 14 Carolina Royal Ravens vs Miami Heretics 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Mar 15 Miami Heretics vs Boston Breach 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sat, Mar 15 LA Thieves vs Minnesota Rokkr 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sat, Mar 15 Vegas Falcons vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT Sat, Mar 15 LA Guerrillas M8 vs Atlanta FaZe 4.30PM PST

7.30PM EST

12.30AM GMT Sun, Mar 16 LA Guerrillas M8 vs OpTic Texas 12PM PST

3PM EST

8PM GMT Sun, Mar 16 Minnesota Rokkr vs Vancouver Surge 1.30PM PST

4.30PM EST

9.30PM GMT Sun, Mar 16 Cloud9 New York vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM PST

6PM EST

11PM GMT

Teams

Here are the teams for CDL Major 2, though it’s worth nothing that things can still change, as rostermania has the chance to get rolling.

Team Players Atlanta FaZe Simp, aBeZy, Drazah, Cellium Boston Breach Cammy, Purj, Owakening, Snoopy Carolina Royal Ravens TJHaly, SlasheR, Vivid, Gwinn Cloud9 New York Attach, Sib, Kremp, Mack LA Guerrillas M8 Lynz, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz LA Thieves HyDra, Scrap, Ghosty, Envoy Miami Heretics ReeaL, Renkor, Lucky, Mettalz Minnesota Rokkr Gio, Estreal, PaulEhx, Nero OpTic Texas Huke, Kenny, Shotzzy, Dashy Toronto Ultra Beans, Insight, CleanX, JoeDeceives Vancouver Surge Hicksy, 04, Abuzah, Nastie Vegas Falcons D7oomx, Exnid, Roxas, Kiing

Make sure to tune in each weekend and, in particular, for the Texas LAN event from March 20-23.