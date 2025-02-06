EsportsCall of Duty

How to watch Call of Duty League Major 2: Qualifiers, schedule, standings, more

Jacob Hale
optic texas major 2 tournament 2025 graphicCall of Duty League

With Major 1 in Madrid now firmly in the rearview mirror, Call of Duty fans can look ahead to Major 2. Here’s all the information you need on the event, including the qualifier schedule, where to catch the stream, and more.

Major 2 is taking the Call of Duty League to Arlington, Texas, where OpTic Texas are hosting for the first time following their incredible hometown world championship win in 2024.

Before that, though, there are four weeks worth of qualifiers to sink your teeth into, as teams fight for their Major 2 LAN seeding and, ultimately, the CDL Points that will earn them a spot at CDL Champs.

Here’s what we know.

Stream

call of duty league logo above the youtube logoCall of Duty League/YouTube

As always, official CDL matches are broadcast exclusively on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

You can also catch them on the Call of Duty channel, as well as various co-streams from the likes of Scump and ZooMaa.

Schedule

Below is the full schedule for each week of Major 2 qualifiers. The Major event on LAN will take place from March 20-23.

Week 1

DateMatchTime
Fri, Feb 14LA Thieves v Carolina Royal Ravens12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Fri, Feb 14Boston Breach v Vegas Falcons1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Fri, Feb 14Atlanta FaZe v Vancouver Surge3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Feb 15LA Guerrillas M8 v Boston Breach12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sat, Feb 15Miami Heretics v Minnesota Rokkr1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sat, Feb 15Atlanta FaZe v OpTic Texas3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Feb 15Cloud9 New York v Toronto Ultra4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT
Sun, Feb 16Vegas Falcons v LA Thieves12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sun, Feb 16Carolina Royal Ravens v Toronto Ultra1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sun, Feb 16Vancouver Surge v Cloud9 New York3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sun, Feb 16OpTic Texas v Minnesota Rokkr4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT

Week 2

DateMatchTime
Fri, Feb 21Minnesota Rokkr vs Carolina Royal Ravens12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Fri, Feb 21Miami Heretics vs LA Guerrillas M81.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Fri, Feb 21Vegas Falcons vs Cloud9 New York3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Feb 22Atlanta FaZe vs Miami Heretics12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sat, Feb 22Carolina Royal Ravens vs OpTic Texas1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sat, Feb 22LA Guerrillas M8 vs Vancouver Surge3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Feb 22Toronto Ultra vs Boston Breach4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT
Sun, Feb 23Minnesota Rokkr vs Vegas Falcons12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sun, Feb 23Toronto Ultra vs LA Thieves1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sun, Feb 23Cloud9 New York vs Boston Breach3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT

Week 3

DateMatchTime
Fri, Mar 7Vancouver Surge vs LA Thieves12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Fri, Mar 7Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Falcons1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Fri, Mar 7Cloud9 New York vs LA Guerrillas M83PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Mar 8Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota Rokkr12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sat, Mar 8Cloud9 New York vs Carolina Royal Ravens1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sat, Mar 8LA Thieves vs Boston Breach3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Mar 8OpTic Texas vs Miami Heretics4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT
Sun, Mar 9Vegas Falcons vs LA Guerrillas M812PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sun, Mar 9Miami Heretics vs Vancouver Surge1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sun, Mar 9Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sun, Mar 9Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT

Week 4

DateMatchTime
Fri, Mar 14Toronto Ultra vs Vancouver Surge12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Fri, Mar 14LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Fri, Mar 14Carolina Royal Ravens vs Miami Heretics3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Mar 15Miami Heretics vs Boston Breach12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sat, Mar 15LA Thieves vs Minnesota Rokkr1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sat, Mar 15Vegas Falcons vs Carolina Royal Ravens3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT
Sat, Mar 15LA Guerrillas M8 vs Atlanta FaZe4.30PM PST
7.30PM EST
12.30AM GMT
Sun, Mar 16LA Guerrillas M8 vs OpTic Texas12PM PST
3PM EST
8PM GMT
Sun, Mar 16Minnesota Rokkr vs Vancouver Surge1.30PM PST
4.30PM EST
9.30PM GMT
Sun, Mar 16Cloud9 New York vs Atlanta FaZe3PM PST
6PM EST
11PM GMT

Teams

Here are the teams for CDL Major 2, though it’s worth nothing that things can still change, as rostermania has the chance to get rolling.

TeamPlayers
Atlanta FaZeSimp, aBeZy, Drazah, Cellium
Boston BreachCammy, Purj, Owakening, Snoopy
Carolina Royal RavensTJHaly, SlasheR, Vivid, Gwinn
Cloud9 New YorkAttach, Sib, Kremp, Mack
LA Guerrillas M8Lynz, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz
LA ThievesHyDra, Scrap, Ghosty, Envoy
Miami HereticsReeaL, Renkor, Lucky, Mettalz
Minnesota RokkrGio, Estreal, PaulEhx, Nero
OpTic TexasHuke, Kenny, Shotzzy, Dashy
Toronto UltraBeans, Insight, CleanX, JoeDeceives
Vancouver SurgeHicksy, 04, Abuzah, Nastie
Vegas FalconsD7oomx, Exnid, Roxas, Kiing

Make sure to tune in each weekend and, in particular, for the Texas LAN event from March 20-23.

