How to watch Call of Duty League Major 1: Qualifiers, schedule, stream, more

Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament logo with black and purple backgroundCall of Duty League

The first Major of the Call of Duty League 2025 season, with the best players in the world taking Black Ops 6 to new levels. Here’s everything you need to know about qualifiers, a full schedule, and where you can watch.

Black Ops 6 has been met with huge praise from players as one of the greatest COD games of the last few years, and was even voted as Dexerto’s Game of the Year in our Best of 2024 series.

While pros have expressed frustration with the map design, it has largely been celebrated by the competitive community, and soon enough, we’ll get to see the best players go head-to-head.

Starting with the qualifying matches, which kick off on December 6, right up to the opening event of the season in Madrid, Spain on January 30, here’s everything you need to know.

Stream

Call of Duty League and YouTube Gaming logos on CDL event backgroundActivision/YouTube
CDL events are expected to be broadcast exclusively on YouTube once again.

There has been no announcement made by the Call of Duty League regarding where matches will be streamed this season, though many expect it to continue to be exclusively on YouTube.

If so, we will make sure to embed each stream right here, as it changes every gameday. Alternatively, you can check out the watch parties of popular streamers, such as ZooMaa with The Flank and Scump’s OpTic watch party.

Schedule

Qualifiers

Week 1

DateMatchTime
Friday, December 6LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Rokkr12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Friday, December 6OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Friday, December 6Vegas Falcons vs Carolina Royal Ravens3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Friday, December 6Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra4.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT
Saturday, December 7Miami Heretics vs Vegas Falcons12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Saturday, December 7Minnesota Rokkr vs Boston Breach1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Saturday, December 7Vancouver Surge vs Toronto Ultra3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Saturday, December 7LA Thieves vs New York Cloud94.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT
Sunday, December 8LA Guerrillas vs Carolina Royal Ravens12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Sunday, December 8Miami Heretics vs Vancouver Surge1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Sunday, December 8New York Cloud9 vs OpTic Texas3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Sunday, December 8Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves4.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT

Week 2

DateMatchTime
Friday, December 13LA Thieves vs LA Guerrillas12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Friday, December 13New York Cloud9 vs Minnesota Rokkr1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Friday, December 13Miami Heretics vs Boston Breach3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Friday, December 13OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge4.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT
Saturday, December 14Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Falcons12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Saturday, December 14OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Saturday, December 14Carolina Royal Ravens vs Atlanta FaZe3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Saturday, December 14Boston Breach vs Vancouver Surge4.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT
Sunday, December 15Toronto Ultra vs Miami Heretics12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Sunday, December 15Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Falcons1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Sunday, December 15Carolina Royal Ravens vs New York Cloud93PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Sunday, December 15LA Thieves vs Minnesota Rokkr4.30PM PT
7.30 PM GMT
12.30AM GMT

Week 3

DateMatchTime
Friday, January 17LA Guerrillas vs New York Cloud912PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Friday, January 17Vegas Falcons vs OpTic Texas1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Friday, January 17Minnesota Rokkr vs Toronto Ultra3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Saturday, January 18Vancouver Surge vs Vegas Falcons12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Saturday, January 18New York Cloud9 vs Miami Heretics1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Saturday, January 18Boston Breach vs Carolina Royal Ravens3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Sunday, January 19LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Sunday, January 19LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Sunday, January 19Minnesota Rokkr vs Atlanta FaZe3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT

Week 4

DateMatchTime
Friday, January 24Carolina Royal Ravens vs Vancouver Surge12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Friday, January 24Miami Heretics vs LA Thieves1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Friday, January 24Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Saturday, January 25Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota Rokkr12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Saturday, January 25Vegas Falcons vs LA Guerrillas1.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Saturday, January 25Miami Heretics vs Carolina Royal Ravens3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT
Sunday, January 26Boston Breach vs LA Thieves12PM PT
3PM ET
8PM GMT
Sunday, January 26Atlanta FaZe vs New York Cloud91.30PM PT
4.30PM ET
9.30PM GMT
Sunday, January 26Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas3PM PT
6PM ET
11PM GMT

Madrid LAN

The Major 1 LAN takes place in Madrid from January 30-February 2.

The schedule will be available in full following the culmination of the qualifier matches.

Major 1 LAN seeding & format

After each team has played their seven qualifier matches, they will have established their seeding for Major 1 in Madrid.

It will be a double elimination tournament, with the bottom four teams starting in the loser’s bracket.

Once matches get underway, we’ll be sure to provide proper seeding information for the tournament.

Teams

TeamPlayers
Atlanta FaZeSimp, Drazah, Cellium, aBeZy
Boston BreachCammy, Purj, Owakening, Snoopy
Carolina Royal RavensSlasheR, Gwinn, TJHaly, Vivid
LA GuerrillasPriestahh*, KiSMET*, Skyz*, Lynz*
LA ThievesHyDra, Scrap, Ghosty, Envoy
Miami HereticsVikul, Mettalz, ReeaL, Lucky, Renkor
Minnesota RokkrPaulEhx, Nero, Estreal, Gio
New York Cloud9Mack, Sib, Attach, Kremp
OpTic TexasShotzzy, Kenny, Dashy, Pred
Toronto UltraBeans, Insight, CleanX, JoeDeceives
Vancouver SurgeHicksy, Nastie, Abuzah, 04
Vegas FalconsRoxas, Exnid, KingAbody, 5aLDx

*Rumored

Be sure to tune in to matches starting from December 6 and check back here to find the latest results.

