How to watch Call of Duty League Major 1: Qualifiers, schedule, stream, more

The first Major of the Call of Duty League 2025 season, with the best players in the world taking Black Ops 6 to new levels. Here’s everything you need to know about qualifiers, a full schedule, and where you can watch.

Black Ops 6 has been met with huge praise from players as one of the greatest COD games of the last few years, and was even voted as Dexerto’s Game of the Year in our Best of 2024 series.

While pros have expressed frustration with the map design, it has largely been celebrated by the competitive community, and soon enough, we’ll get to see the best players go head-to-head.

Starting with the qualifying matches, which kick off on December 6, right up to the opening event of the season in Madrid, Spain on January 30, here’s everything you need to know.

Stream

Activision/YouTube CDL events are expected to be broadcast exclusively on YouTube once again.

There has been no announcement made by the Call of Duty League regarding where matches will be streamed this season, though many expect it to continue to be exclusively on YouTube.

If so, we will make sure to embed each stream right here, as it changes every gameday. Alternatively, you can check out the watch parties of popular streamers, such as ZooMaa with The Flank and Scump’s OpTic watch party.

Schedule

Qualifiers

Week 1

Date Match Time Friday, December 6 LA Guerrillas vs Minnesota Rokkr 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Friday, December 6 OpTic Texas vs Boston Breach 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Friday, December 6 Vegas Falcons vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Friday, December 6 Atlanta FaZe vs Toronto Ultra 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT Saturday, December 7 Miami Heretics vs Vegas Falcons 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Saturday, December 7 Minnesota Rokkr vs Boston Breach 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Saturday, December 7 Vancouver Surge vs Toronto Ultra 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Saturday, December 7 LA Thieves vs New York Cloud9 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT Sunday, December 8 LA Guerrillas vs Carolina Royal Ravens 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Sunday, December 8 Miami Heretics vs Vancouver Surge 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Sunday, December 8 New York Cloud9 vs OpTic Texas 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Sunday, December 8 Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT

Week 2

Date Match Time Friday, December 13 LA Thieves vs LA Guerrillas 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Friday, December 13 New York Cloud9 vs Minnesota Rokkr 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Friday, December 13 Miami Heretics vs Boston Breach 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Friday, December 13 OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT Saturday, December 14 Toronto Ultra vs Vegas Falcons 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Saturday, December 14 OpTic Texas vs LA Guerrillas 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Saturday, December 14 Carolina Royal Ravens vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Saturday, December 14 Boston Breach vs Vancouver Surge 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT Sunday, December 15 Toronto Ultra vs Miami Heretics 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Sunday, December 15 Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Falcons 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Sunday, December 15 Carolina Royal Ravens vs New York Cloud9 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Sunday, December 15 LA Thieves vs Minnesota Rokkr 4.30PM PT

7.30 PM GMT

12.30AM GMT

Week 3

Date Match Time Friday, January 17 LA Guerrillas vs New York Cloud9 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Friday, January 17 Vegas Falcons vs OpTic Texas 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Friday, January 17 Minnesota Rokkr vs Toronto Ultra 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Saturday, January 18 Vancouver Surge vs Vegas Falcons 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Saturday, January 18 New York Cloud9 vs Miami Heretics 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Saturday, January 18 Boston Breach vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Sunday, January 19 LA Guerrillas vs Toronto Ultra 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Sunday, January 19 LA Thieves vs OpTic Texas 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Sunday, January 19 Minnesota Rokkr vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT

Week 4

Date Match Time Friday, January 24 Carolina Royal Ravens vs Vancouver Surge 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Friday, January 24 Miami Heretics vs LA Thieves 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Friday, January 24 Boston Breach vs Atlanta FaZe 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Saturday, January 25 Vancouver Surge vs Minnesota Rokkr 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Saturday, January 25 Vegas Falcons vs LA Guerrillas 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Saturday, January 25 Miami Heretics vs Carolina Royal Ravens 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT Sunday, January 26 Boston Breach vs LA Thieves 12PM PT

3PM ET

8PM GMT Sunday, January 26 Atlanta FaZe vs New York Cloud9 1.30PM PT

4.30PM ET

9.30PM GMT Sunday, January 26 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Texas 3PM PT

6PM ET

11PM GMT

Madrid LAN

The Major 1 LAN takes place in Madrid from January 30-February 2.

The schedule will be available in full following the culmination of the qualifier matches.

Major 1 LAN seeding & format

After each team has played their seven qualifier matches, they will have established their seeding for Major 1 in Madrid.

It will be a double elimination tournament, with the bottom four teams starting in the loser’s bracket.

Once matches get underway, we’ll be sure to provide proper seeding information for the tournament.

Teams

Team Players Atlanta FaZe Simp, Drazah, Cellium, aBeZy Boston Breach Cammy, Purj, Owakening, Snoopy Carolina Royal Ravens SlasheR, Gwinn, TJHaly, Vivid LA Guerrillas Priestahh*, KiSMET*, Skyz*, Lynz* LA Thieves HyDra, Scrap, Ghosty, Envoy Miami Heretics Vikul, Mettalz, ReeaL, Lucky, Renkor Minnesota Rokkr PaulEhx, Nero, Estreal, Gio New York Cloud9 Mack, Sib, Attach, Kremp OpTic Texas Shotzzy, Kenny, Dashy, Pred Toronto Ultra Beans, Insight, CleanX, JoeDeceives Vancouver Surge Hicksy, Nastie, Abuzah, 04 Vegas Falcons Roxas, Exnid, KingAbody, 5aLDx

*Rumored

Be sure to tune in to matches starting from December 6 and check back here to find the latest results.