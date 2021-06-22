How to watch BoomTV’s $25k Code Red Warzone tournament

BoomTV has announced their $25,000 Code Red Warzone tournament which will pit the best players in the world against each other and provide audiences with non-stop action.

Warzone Season 4 has arrived and it’s certainly shaken up the game’s meta with MG 82 becoming one of the most popular weapons in the game. Alongside this, a series of new POI’s and mysterious red doors have been added to the Verdansk map, giving players plenty of content to get stuck into.

Despite all of the new additions, there’s no better way to start a new season than with a high-stakes Warzone tournament. Luckily, BoomTV is providing exactly that with a massive $25,000 on the line.

Advertisement

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule of the event and which of the biggest names are competing.

$25k Code Red Warzone stream & schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

The event will be streamed live on BoomTV’s official Twitch channel on June 24. Keep in mind, the Code Red tournament only lasts for a single day so make sure you tune in and watch all of the action as it happens.

As well as the BoomTV channel, you can catch all of the action on each competitor’s stream.

$25k Code Red Warzone tournament format

BoomTV’s $25k Code Red Warzone competition will take place over a single day and provide some unmissable content for viewers. The tournament is running an Odd-Man Out Trios format, so you can expect fast-paced gunfights when two squads come face to face.

Advertisement

Trios squads are split into two groups, one group of two and one solo player from an opposing team. A set of games will then be played at the same time and each member’s kills with be combined to determine an overall winning team.

Although each of the Trios will have an opposing member in their squad, they cannot intentionally cause their death or negatively impact their gameplay.

Changing it up in Verdansk! Announcing a $25,000 Invitational Odd-Man Out Trios Code Red Warzone Tournament on June 24th! 👀 There a trio out there that should get an invite?👀 pic.twitter.com/FgqlSo07IM — BoomTV (@boomtvesports) June 21, 2021

On top of this, as the competition is being hosted just after the Season 4 update, it’ll be interesting to see what loadouts each of the players use. With so many guns moving up and down the tier list, no doubt a few players will bring out some experimental setups.

Advertisement

$25k Code Red Warzone tournament teams & players

As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the tournament. However, as $25k is on the line, you can expect some of the biggest names in the Warzone scene to be involved.

This is definitely a competition that’s worth tuning into and seeing which Trios squad has the skills and coordination to pull off the victory.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with all the latest information and news on the event as soon as it becomes available.