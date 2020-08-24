How to watch Black Ops Cold War premiere at Gamescom 2020

In addition to the world reveal inside of Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision is showing another look at Black Ops Cold War during the Opening Night stream for Gamescom 2020. Here's everything you need to know about the broadcast.

On August 26, Activision and Infinity Ward are going to attempt to pull off something that's never been done in a Call of Duty game before: exclusively reveal the next entry in the franchise. Many fans are looking forward to seeing the game after hearing essentially nothing about it for months (most CoD games are revealed in May).

It seems like, however, this won't be the only premiere of the game that we get. Geoff Keighley has revealed that viewers of the Gamescom Opening Night livestream will receive another look at the title, just a day after its reveal on August 27.

Don't miss a world premiere new look at @CallofDuty Black Ops - Cold War.



Live during @gamescom Opening Night Live on Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT



Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/HciGWttPUX — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 24, 2020

What's going to be shown during the livestream?

Unfortunately, we have absolutely no idea what's going to be shown during the Opening Night livestream when it comes to Black Ops Cold War and there's been very little rumor and speculation about it either.

Worst case scenario, it's just a repeat of what was shown in Warzone. While that would be massively disappointing for anyone who was looking forward to the game, given how close the stream is to the actual reveal, it wouldn't be that crazy to assume.

Best case scenario, fans get a look at the game that we didn't see previously. Of course, all this is pure speculation, but given the fact that we don't know anything about it, this is all we have to go on.

How do I watch the Gamescom Opening Night livestream?

This one is rather simple. All you have to do is go to the YouTube link (which can be found embedded below) on August 27 to catch the full show. The stream is set to start at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT) and will last around two hours.

Unfortunately, we have no idea when Black Ops Cold War will appear during the actual stream, so until a schedule is released, fans might want to plan to catch the whole thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xmuwW9IpJ0

Currently, that's all we know about the reveal itself, but if there's any updates, Dexerto will be sure to let you know.