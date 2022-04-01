How to watch Baka Bros $50k Warzone Rebirth tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

Just a few short months after running Warzone’s very first major LAN event, the wild streaming trio that is the Baka Bros are putting together a $50k Warzone tournament on Rebirth Island.

Since the integration of Vanguard into Warzone, bringing with it Caldera and a number of other changes, Rebirth Island has exploded in popularity, becoming many players’ preferred map.

With that in mind, the Baka Bros — Repullze, DiazBiffle and LuckyChamu are bringing together some of Warzone’s finest to see who really is the dominant force on Rebirth Island.

Here’s how you can catch all of the action, as well as which teams and players are going to be involved.

Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tourney stream & schedule

While you can watch the tournament from the POV of your favorite streamers, we’ve embedded Repullze’s channel here so you can tune in for the full Baka Bros experience.

With qualifiers taking place on April 4 and the main event a week later on April 11, there’s going to be plenty of Rebirth action for you to sink your teeth into.

Here’s the schedule for the qualifiers and main event:

Qualifiers: April 4

12pm – 3pm PST — Public kill race

— Public kill race 3.30pm – 6pm PST — Private custom lobby

Main event: April 11

4pm – 8pm PST — 10 games of Rebirth for qualified teams

— 10 games of Rebirth for qualified teams Prizes will be awarded after each game

$50K BAKA REBIRTH https://t.co/XzdmZQfSAa First 50 trios to sign up for the qualifiers get to play for a chance to compete in the Main Event!!! Qualifiers will be contacted once finalized. #BakaRebirth pic.twitter.com/DOPVGqRxzu — coL Baka Bros (@thebakabros) April 1, 2022

Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tourney teams

The teams for the event have not yet been announced, but you can expect to see top names such as Tommey, Aydan, and more gunning for a spot in the main event. First, though, they’ve got to battle through the qualifiers.

Be sure to keep tabs on this page as we reveal the teams and provide every update for the Baka Bros $50k Rebirth tournament.