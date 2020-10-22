 How to watch Atlanta FaZe's Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational: all teams - Dexerto
How to watch Atlanta FaZe’s Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational: all teams

Published: 22/Oct/2020 7:52

by Brad Norton
Activision / Atlanta FaZe

While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe is hosting an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.

From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.

Atlanta FaZe is next in line for a major event, and sights are set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best are set to compete.

It’s one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.

How to watch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

Get ready for a long weekend of action. The Black Ops 4 event is set to kick off on October 23 and run through to October 25. No exact times have been locked in just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as the information is made available.

There’s every chance that individual competitors will be streaming their own perspectives during the matches. However, ATL FaZe is also hosting the event through a dedicated hub stream that we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Teams competing in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It’s safe to say this event is one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams have put rosters forward for the tournament. They’re joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.

Not only is this a step back in time, but it’s also a unique look ahead. FaZe aims to give fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”

The full list of teams competing in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp
Dallas Empire Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp
OpTic LA Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly
LA Guerrillas Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid
Chicago Huntsmen Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump
Seattle Surge Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni
Mood Swings Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked
Westr Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom
West Coast Goons  Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita
The Boys  Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur
AF Academy  Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants
Team LBX  Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic
Four Horsemen  General, Standy, Proto, Royalty
Arial Arise  Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm
HYXR  Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid
Dgeneration Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry
Lost Angels  Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster
Diamond Gaming  Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon
Magic  Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy
Team Moch  Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format

Not much is known about the structure just yet, though it’s clear teams will begin in various groups. 20 teams in total have been revealed, though four teams from the open qualifiers have already been relegated to the first round of the lower bracket.

This means we can expect to see four groups of four in the initial stages. After the opening matchups, the most successful teams within each group will likely advance through to the double-elimination bracket.

$25,000 is on offer. Only three teams can actually place in the money though. $15,000 will be awarded to the top team, second place will be treated to $7,500, while third place nabs $2,500 for their efforts.

Atlanta FaZe Black Ops 4 Throwback Event
Atlanta FaZe
The Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational takes place across three full days of action.

The finalized groups along with a full schedule will be made public on October 22. Be sure to check back here as updates come through.

Dr Disrespect explodes after stream snipers ruin charity Warzone event

Published: 22/Oct/2020 5:04

by Brad Norton
Dr Disrespect streaming Warzone
YouTube: DrDisrespect / Activision

Dr Disrespect was all set and ready to go in Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ $10,000 ‘Cracked Creators’ Warzone event, though his run was cut short due to pesky stream snipers that ruined his day.

The latest Warzone event threw elite players and content creators into Verdansk with a unique twist. Rather than forming their own teams, streamers had to pick their Duo from a list of “cracked” players.

From Seth ‘Scump’ Abner to Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, all of the biggest names were lined up to compete for a good cause. For most of them, the event went smoothly as they squared off with others in Warzone. For Dr Disrespect and his chosen partner ZLaner, things didn’t get off to a good start.

“It’s phony desperation everywhere,” Doc said in his very first round of action.

The pair ran into alleged stream snipers in the very first round, and after the Two-Time was executed out of nowhere he declared, “I’m never playing in another Warzone tournament without a delay, ever.”

Unfortunately for them, things didn’t improve over the next few rounds. Doc and ZLaner were unable to close out a single map win throughout their run in the event. They dropped two maps against Joseph ‘Merk’  DeLuca & Clint ‘Maven’ Evans before falling out of the lower bracket to Trevor May and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper.

“That is it for me today stream,” Doc said the moment their final tournament map came to an end. “I am literally losing brain cells.”

Opposing players had tracked down their location in every map just to be the ones to steal the moment. For the next event, Dr Disrespect assured that the duo will “throw the delay on” to prevent any more stream sniping shenanigans.

“After the first game I checked out,” he admitted.

“The tournament completely took me out of it. Lesson learned. I didn’t think it was gonna be that big of an issue… but it’s a horrifically large issue.”

It didn’t take long before Doc took aim at stream snipers on social media as well. He followed up with a hilariously scathing tweet to put them in their place, listing off insult after insult as only he could.

“Nothin like being stream sniped by a bunch of blonde banged, chubby-cheeked, inward kneed, desperation for attention, purple brace face, unathletic, D- grades, Cheeto bags constantly emptied wannabe gamers… during a charity tournament,” he posted during the Oct. 21 event’s run-time.

Dr Disrespect and ZLaner weren’t the only ones impacted by the problem during the event. Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop also vented his frustrations, after losing every map he played in the Warzone competition as well.

“I’m officially retiring from Warzone tournaments,” he declared on Twitter.

Some Duos were able to have far more luck throughout the day, however. You can catch up on all of the final event results from Hitch’s “Cracked Creators” Warzone tournament in our official coverage hub here.