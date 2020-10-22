How to watch Atlanta FaZe's Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational: all teams - Dexerto

While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe is hosting an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.

From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.

Atlanta FaZe is next in line for a major event, and sights are set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best are set to compete.

It’s one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.

How to watch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

Get ready for a long weekend of action. The Black Ops 4 event is set to kick off on October 23 and run through to October 25. No exact times have been locked in just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as the information is made available.

There’s every chance that individual competitors will be streaming their own perspectives during the matches. However, ATL FaZe is also hosting the event through a dedicated hub stream that we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Teams competing in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It’s safe to say this event is one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams have put rosters forward for the tournament. They’re joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.

Not only is this a step back in time, but it’s also a unique look ahead. FaZe aims to give fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”

The full list of teams competing in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.

Team Players Atlanta FaZe Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp Dallas Empire Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp OpTic LA Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly LA Guerrillas Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid Chicago Huntsmen Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump Seattle Surge Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni Mood Swings Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked Westr Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom West Coast Goons Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita The Boys Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur AF Academy Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants Team LBX Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic Four Horsemen General, Standy, Proto, Royalty Arial Arise Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm HYXR Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid Dgeneration Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry Lost Angels Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster Diamond Gaming Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon Magic Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy Team Moch Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format

Not much is known about the structure just yet, though it’s clear teams will begin in various groups. 20 teams in total have been revealed, though four teams from the open qualifiers have already been relegated to the first round of the lower bracket.

This means we can expect to see four groups of four in the initial stages. After the opening matchups, the most successful teams within each group will likely advance through to the double-elimination bracket.

$25,000 is on offer. Only three teams can actually place in the money though. $15,000 will be awarded to the top team, second place will be treated to $7,500, while third place nabs $2,500 for their efforts.

The finalized groups along with a full schedule will be made public on October 22. Be sure to check back here as updates come through.