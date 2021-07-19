How to watch $75K Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: stream, schedule, teams

Another round of Twitch Rivals action is on the horizon as Warzone’s top competitors and most popular streamers are all set to join the latest $75,000 tournament.

$75,000 prize pool split among all 50 teams.

Trios dropping into five private lobbies.

Kill multiplier increases based on final placement.

Just days after a week of major Warzone tournaments that handed out $75K in total, another new event is locked in to award a further $75K in just one day. Twitch Rivals is set to feature all the biggest names in a series of custom lobbies and we’ve got the rundown on all there is to know.

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Showdown: Streams & Schedule

The Main Event of the new Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown kicks off on Tuesday, July 20 at 2PM PT | 5PM ET. Throughout the custom lobby event, the official Twitch Rivals channel will serve as a hub stream to keep on top of the action.

With five lobbies expected to play out, the competition should run for just over five hours in total. As always, fans can also tune into their favorite streamers directly. We’ll update you here when specific names are locked in for the event.

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Showdown: Format & Prizing

Unlike many recent Warzone events, the latest Twitch Rivals competition features a private lobby format. All players will be dropping into the same instance of Verdansk and battling for not only kills, but a higher placement. A total of five games will play out on the day.

Each elimination awards a single point but score multipliers are on offer for Trios that make it further through each lobby.

As an example, a Trio may secure 10 eliminations in their first game. If they also managed to finish in first place for that lobby, their 10 points would be doubled. Below is a full breakdown of the scoring structure in each game.

Placement Kill Multiplier 1st 2.0x 2-5th 1.5x 6-15th 1.3x 16-25th 1.1x 26th+ 1.0x

The Twitch Rivals competition also features a hefty $75,000 prize pool. Rather than having the lion’s share go to the top teams, however, all 49 Trios will receive a cash prize for their efforts. You can find the full prize pool breakdown below.

Overall Placement Prize 1st $15,000 2nd $12,000 3rd $9,000 4th $6,000 5th $3,000 6th $1,500 7th-9th $1,350 10th-12th $1,200 13th-15th $1,050 16th-20th $900 21st-25th $750 26th-30th $600 31st-40th $375 41st-49th $300

Twitch Rivals $75K Warzone Showdown: Teams & Players

There are 49 captain slots in total for the latest Twitch Rivals event. That adds to 147 players in each custom lobby. The vast majority of captain slots will be handed out by Twitch directly to the biggest Warzone streamers. However, there will be a handful of extra teams joining the mix.

Three successful Trios from an earlier qualifying stage are also dropping into the private lobbies. We’ll keep you updated here as teams are locked in for the upcoming event.