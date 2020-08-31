How to watch $60K Cash App Warzone tournament: Stream, teams, more

BoomTV have partnered with Cash App to bring the latest Warzone tournament, where $60,000 is up for grabs to the winners — with a unique twist for their subscribers.

Both Boom TV and Cash App have teamed up to bring some of the biggest names in Warzone together to compete on the streets of Verdansk for their share of the $60,000 prize pool. Here’s everything you need to know.

Warzone’s Cash App Games: Stream

As with previous Boom TV and Cash App collaborations, the main event will be livestreamed on the Cash App Twitch channel (embedded below). Of course, the majority of players will likely be streaming with a delay on their own respective channel.

Fresh off the back of their hectic Championship Weekend, the event will be casted by legendary Call of Duty League duo, Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ Deluca.

Cash App Games: Format

The format for the Cash App Games Warzone tournament will be two-versus-two duos. Both duos will form a Quad and enter public matchmaking, with the team racking up the most kills in the series progressing to the next stage of the bracket.

Teams will battle through a double-elimination bracket, in a bid to make it through to the Grand Finals. Winner’s Round 1and the Grand Final will be played in a best-of-five format, while every other Winner’s Bracket match will be best-of-three. All Loser’s Bracket matches will be best-of-one.

A live view of the bracket can be found on the left-hand side of the Boom TV website. Teams that qualify to the Grand Finals from the Winner’s Bracket will have a one map advantage over the Loser’s Bracket qualifiers. The winning team will receive $10,000 ($5k each), while Cash App will gift $50,000 ($25k each) to the winning teams’ subscribers. “Directly after the tournament, Cash App will be giving out cash towards those subscribers that drop their cashtags in the winners' chats.”

Cash App Games: Start time & teams

The event is set to kick-off at 12:00 PM (PT) / 3:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (BST) on August 31, and will progress throughout the day until a victor is crowned.

All teams competing in the Warzone Cash App Games can be found below.