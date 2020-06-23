How to watch $50k Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Streams, schedule, more

Some of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players from North America and Europe are set to try and take the glory of winning Twitch Rivals on June 23 and 24. Here’s everything you need to know.

As different online events have begun to crop up for Warzone, Twitch are dipping their toes in once again with Twitch Rivals. This time around, streamers are teaming up for trios and diving into public matches for a few hours – looking to rack up eliminations and victories.

Some top names have confirmed they’re playing in the North American portion of action such as Dr Disrespect, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff. So, here’s what you need to know about everything that’s going on.

When does Twitch Rivals Warzone start?

The newest Twitch Rivals event will take place over two days as North American streamers get to go first. They will kick off their games on June 23 at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT/10 pm BST/11 pm CEST.

Then once they’re finished, European Twitch streamers will get their moment in the spotlight a day later on June 24. Things will start a little earlier in the day at 7 pm CEST/6 pm BST/10 am PDT/1 pm EDT.

Twitch Rivals Warzone streams

With this being a Twitch Rivals event, Twitch will be running its own centralized stream where you can keep up-to-date with each match. Though, you can also watch individual streamers playing too.

We’ve embedded the main Twitch broadcast and a few other streams for you to keep an eye on.

Who is playing in Twitch Rivals Warzone?

Each region will have 30 teams playing, all vying to claim the top prize. Though, they’ll need to combine wins and eliminations to bring up a pretty decent points total.

Each elimination that a team gets will be worth one point, while placement points start if they finish inside the Top 20 for their game. Below, you can see the full list of teams competing in each region.

North American teams

Team TeePee TeePee Merk DougIsRaw Team Symfuhny Symfuhny HusKerrs Priestahh Team ProblemWright ProblemWright StuDyy Yungstaz Team NICKMERCS NICKMERCS Swagg SuperEvan Team DrDisrespect DrDisrespect Karma x2pac_thuglord Team Kalei Kalei pz_blue TGLTN Team Enable Enable JKap GalvanizeCOD Team Nadeshot Nadeshot TimTheTatman Crowder Team greekgodx greekgodx stellarmoves clutchbelk Team KingRichard KingRichard MuTeX Clayster Team Scump Scump Cloakzy FORMAL Team Metaphor Metaphor MuTaySean Frozone Team Aydan Aydan Cellium aBeZy Team xcudi xcudi Promo_z forceewut Team Ashek Ashek wagnificent IceManIsaac Team DylanEnvoy DylanEnvoy - - Team KYR_SP33DY KYR_SP33DY sidearms4reason TheG18 Team TrainWrecksTV TrainWrecksTV Crimsix FeLo Team Alex_Zedra Alex_Zedra myka_b grewal024 Team Redman_Lyons Redman_Lyons Scop3s_ itsEyeQew Team Hutch Hutch H3CZ Bartonologist Team Tommey Tommey ScummN StayFinessen Team KatGunn KatGunn Nameless Lacefield Team chocoTaco chocoTaco chun austinFBZ Team BobbyPoffGaming BobbyPoffGaming Skyz Blazt Team LEGIQN LEGIQN Speros_ Babydillster Team LyndonFPS LyndonFPS piemxn Reptar Team Censor Censor Tourva Gangstazsalute88 Team HasanAbi HasanAbi Nesua Yassuo Team Pineaqples Pineaqples Reedr xxUnRationaL

European teams

Team KayzahR Jukeyzl itzwarsz KayzahR Team P4wnyhof P4wnyhof Raptor derhardi Team MoNsTeR_Lena_ MoNsTeR_Lena_ GeaRKivi ProErsiin Team Gotaga Gotaga Mickalow Akytio Team Domingo Domingo Chowh1 Low4n Team Squeezie Squeezie Locklear Doigby Team Nitek Nitek genghsta bjorlulu Team drainys drainys pokamolodoy Shade1 Team esl_pwnz esl_pwnz Xewer nokss68 Team mrsoki mrsoki winghaven anytimeshield Team wtcn wtcn cNed LEGOO Team FlexZ FlexZ Xaxe__ borraskka Team thomasPASTE thomasPASTE texazrexaz stumpyth Team TeosGame TeosGame Lukas_LH pa_ddy Team Sunni Sunni Ms_Incognito QueeNiki Team Pow3rTV Pow3rTV Berritv Veloxey Team Delux Delux JustGabbo itslomba Team S7ormyTv S7ormyTv iBob Moonryde Team Recrent Recrent Ubica OfficialSmithTV Team iLame iLame enoootuuuk rojluk Team MakataO MakataO bullseye Batulins Team themightywozz themightywozz izakooo moorfeusz Team miniuwa miniuwa urqueeen pago3 Team Mithrain Mithrain forpantheon soprecious Team Vvassago Vvassago patcutez Glaxycsgo Team Wearethevr Wearethevr blyyyplays legotroopr21 Team mazarin1k mazarin1k matoboost adisbak Team danucd danucd kryp legendary117s Team Morrog Morrog issytheone skate Team Mista Mista PrinceRaso CrxzyPotato

Twitch Rivals Warzone prize pool

So, what are the players competing for? Well, there’s a total of $50,000 on the line for each region – with bonuses also being offered for most kills, wins, and contracts completed.

Each trio is guaranteed to walk away with at least $300. Though, for anyone who works their way up into the top three, they could bag anywhere between $3,600 and $6,000.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the June 23 and June 24 Twitch Rivals Warzone event.

If you manage to miss the final results once it’s all over, don’t worry, we’ll have a final placements update for you to check out.