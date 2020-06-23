Apex Legends Season 5 My Hero Academia Warzone Scump
Call of Duty

How to watch $50k Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Streams, schedule, more

by Connor Bennett
Activison/FaZe/NRG/Ghost Gaming

Share

dr disrespect Scump Twitch Rivals Warzone

Some of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players from North America and Europe are set to try and take the glory of winning Twitch Rivals on June 23 and 24. Here’s everything you need to know. 

As different online events have begun to crop up for Warzone, Twitch are dipping their toes in once again with Twitch Rivals. This time around, streamers are teaming up for trios and diving into public matches for a few hours – looking to rack up eliminations and victories. 

Some top names have confirmed they’re playing in the North American portion of action such as Dr Disrespect, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff. So, here’s what you need to know about everything that’s going on.

Advertisement

Infinity Ward
The Twitch Rivals event will be played out as Trios.

When does Twitch Rivals Warzone start?

The newest Twitch Rivals event will take place over two days as North American streamers get to go first. They will kick off their games on June 23 at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT/10 pm BST/11 pm CEST.

Then once they’re finished, European Twitch streamers will get their moment in the spotlight a day later on June 24. Things will start a little earlier in the day at 7 pm CEST/6 pm BST/10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. 

Advertisement

Twitch Rivals Warzone streams

With this being a Twitch Rivals event, Twitch will be running its own centralized stream where you can keep up-to-date with each match. Though, you can also watch individual streamers playing too. 

We’ve embedded the main Twitch broadcast and a few other streams for you to keep an eye on. 

Advertisement

Who is playing in Twitch Rivals Warzone?

Each region will have 30 teams playing, all vying to claim the top prize. Though, they’ll need to combine wins and eliminations to bring up a pretty decent points total. 

Each elimination that a team gets will be worth one point, while placement points start if they finish inside the Top 20 for their game. Below, you can see the full list of teams competing in each region. 

North American teams

 Team TeePee

TeePee

 Merk

 DougIsRaw

Team Symfuhny

 Symfuhny

 HusKerrs

 Priestahh

Team ProblemWright

 ProblemWright

 StuDyy

 Yungstaz

Team NICKMERCS

 NICKMERCS

 Swagg

 SuperEvan

Team DrDisrespect

 DrDisrespect

 Karma

 x2pac_thuglord

Team Kalei

 Kalei

 pz_blue

 TGLTN

Team Enable

 Enable

 JKap

 GalvanizeCOD

Team Nadeshot

 Nadeshot

 TimTheTatman

 Crowder

Team greekgodx

 greekgodx

 stellarmoves

 clutchbelk

Team KingRichard

 KingRichard

 MuTeX

 Clayster

Team Scump

 Scump

 Cloakzy

 FORMAL

Team Metaphor

 Metaphor

 MuTaySean

 Frozone

Team Aydan

 Aydan

 Cellium

 aBeZy

Team xcudi

 xcudi

 Promo_z

 forceewut

Team Ashek

 Ashek

 wagnificent

 IceManIsaac

Team DylanEnvoy

 DylanEnvoy

 -

 -

Team KYR_SP33DY

 KYR_SP33DY

 sidearms4reason

 TheG18

Team TrainWrecksTV

 TrainWrecksTV

 Crimsix

 FeLo

Team Alex_Zedra

 Alex_Zedra

 myka_b

 grewal024

Team Redman_Lyons

 Redman_Lyons

 Scop3s_

 itsEyeQew

Team Hutch

 Hutch

 H3CZ

 Bartonologist

Team Tommey

 Tommey

 ScummN

 StayFinessen

Team KatGunn

 KatGunn

 Nameless

 Lacefield

Team chocoTaco

 chocoTaco

 chun

 austinFBZ

Team BobbyPoffGaming

 BobbyPoffGaming

 Skyz

 Blazt

Team LEGIQN

 LEGIQN

 Speros_

 Babydillster

Team LyndonFPS

 LyndonFPS

 piemxn

 Reptar

Team Censor

 Censor

 Tourva

 Gangstazsalute88

Team HasanAbi

 HasanAbi

 Nesua

 Yassuo

Team Pineaqples

 Pineaqples

 Reedr

 xxUnRationaL

European teams

Team KayzahR

Jukeyzl

itzwarsz

KayzahR

Team P4wnyhof

P4wnyhof

Raptor

derhardi

Team MoNsTeR_Lena_

MoNsTeR_Lena_

GeaRKivi

ProErsiin

Team Gotaga

Gotaga

Mickalow

Akytio

Team Domingo

Domingo

Chowh1

Low4n

Team Squeezie

Squeezie

Locklear

Doigby

Team Nitek

Nitek

genghsta

bjorlulu

Team drainys

drainys

pokamolodoy

Shade1

Team esl_pwnz

esl_pwnz

Xewer

nokss68

Team mrsoki

mrsoki

winghaven

anytimeshield

Team wtcn

wtcn

cNed

LEGOO

Team FlexZ

FlexZ

Xaxe__

borraskka

Team thomasPASTE

thomasPASTE

texazrexaz

stumpyth

Team TeosGame

TeosGame

Lukas_LH

pa_ddy

Team Sunni

Sunni

Ms_Incognito

QueeNiki

Team Pow3rTV

Pow3rTV

Berritv

Veloxey

Team Delux

Delux

JustGabbo

itslomba

Team S7ormyTv

S7ormyTv

iBob

Moonryde

Team Recrent

Recrent

Ubica

OfficialSmithTV

Team iLame

iLame

enoootuuuk

rojluk

Team MakataO

MakataO

bullseye

Batulins

Team themightywozz

themightywozz

izakooo

moorfeusz

Team miniuwa

miniuwa

urqueeen

pago3

Team Mithrain

Mithrain

forpantheon

soprecious

Team Vvassago

Vvassago

patcutez

Glaxycsgo

Team Wearethevr

Wearethevr

blyyyplays

legotroopr21

Team mazarin1k

mazarin1k

matoboost

adisbak

Team danucd

danucd

kryp

legendary117s

Team Morrog

Morrog

issytheone

skate

Team Mista

Mista

PrinceRaso

CrxzyPotato

Advertisement

Twitch Rivals Warzone prize pool

So, what are the players competing for? Well, there’s a total of $50,000 on the line for each region – with bonuses also being offered for most kills, wins, and contracts completed. 

Each trio is guaranteed to walk away with at least $300. Though, for anyone who works their way up into the top three, they could bag anywhere between $3,600 and $6,000.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the June 23 and June 24 Twitch Rivals Warzone event. 

If you manage to miss the final results once it’s all over, don’t worry, we’ll have a final placements update for you to check out.