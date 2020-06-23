How to watch $50k Warzone Twitch Rivals Showdown: Streams, schedule, more

Some of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players from North America and Europe are set to try and take the glory of winning Twitch Rivals on June 23 and 24. Here’s everything you need to know.
As different online events have begun to crop up for Warzone, Twitch are dipping their toes in once again with Twitch Rivals. This time around, streamers are teaming up for trios and diving into public matches for a few hours – looking to rack up eliminations and victories.
Some top names have confirmed they’re playing in the North American portion of action such as Dr Disrespect, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff. So, here’s what you need to know about everything that’s going on.
When does Twitch Rivals Warzone start?
The newest Twitch Rivals event will take place over two days as North American streamers get to go first. They will kick off their games on June 23 at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT/10 pm BST/11 pm CEST.
Then once they’re finished, European Twitch streamers will get their moment in the spotlight a day later on June 24. Things will start a little earlier in the day at 7 pm CEST/6 pm BST/10 am PDT/1 pm EDT.
Twitch Rivals Warzone streams
With this being a Twitch Rivals event, Twitch will be running its own centralized stream where you can keep up-to-date with each match. Though, you can also watch individual streamers playing too.
We’ve embedded the main Twitch broadcast and a few other streams for you to keep an eye on.
Who is playing in Twitch Rivals Warzone?
Each region will have 30 teams playing, all vying to claim the top prize. Though, they’ll need to combine wins and eliminations to bring up a pretty decent points total.
Each elimination that a team gets will be worth one point, while placement points start if they finish inside the Top 20 for their game. Below, you can see the full list of teams competing in each region.
North American teams
|
Team TeePee
|
TeePee
|
Merk
|DougIsRaw
|
Team Symfuhny
|
Symfuhny
|
HusKerrs
|
Priestahh
|
Team ProblemWright
|
ProblemWright
|
StuDyy
|
Yungstaz
|
Team NICKMERCS
|
NICKMERCS
|
Swagg
|
SuperEvan
|
Team DrDisrespect
|
DrDisrespect
|
Karma
|
x2pac_thuglord
|
Team Kalei
|
Kalei
|
pz_blue
|
TGLTN
|
Team Enable
|
Enable
|
JKap
|
GalvanizeCOD
|
Team Nadeshot
|
Nadeshot
|
TimTheTatman
|
Crowder
|
Team greekgodx
|
greekgodx
|
stellarmoves
|
clutchbelk
|
Team KingRichard
|
KingRichard
|
MuTeX
|
Clayster
|
Team Scump
|
Scump
|
Cloakzy
|
FORMAL
|
Team Metaphor
|
Metaphor
|
MuTaySean
|
Frozone
|
Team Aydan
|
Aydan
|
Cellium
|
aBeZy
|
Team xcudi
|
xcudi
|
Promo_z
|
forceewut
|
Team Ashek
|
Ashek
|
wagnificent
|
IceManIsaac
|
Team DylanEnvoy
|
DylanEnvoy
|
-
|
-
|
Team KYR_SP33DY
|
KYR_SP33DY
|
sidearms4reason
|
TheG18
|
Team TrainWrecksTV
|
TrainWrecksTV
|
Crimsix
|
FeLo
|
Team Alex_Zedra
|
Alex_Zedra
|
myka_b
|
grewal024
|
Team Redman_Lyons
|
Redman_Lyons
|
Scop3s_
|
itsEyeQew
|
Team Hutch
|
Hutch
|
H3CZ
|
Bartonologist
|
Team Tommey
|
Tommey
|
ScummN
|
StayFinessen
|
Team KatGunn
|
KatGunn
|
Nameless
|
Lacefield
|
Team chocoTaco
|
chocoTaco
|
chun
|
austinFBZ
|
Team BobbyPoffGaming
|
BobbyPoffGaming
|
Skyz
|
Blazt
|
Team LEGIQN
|
LEGIQN
|
Speros_
|
Babydillster
|
Team LyndonFPS
|
LyndonFPS
|
piemxn
|
Reptar
|
Team Censor
|
Censor
|
Tourva
|
Gangstazsalute88
|
Team HasanAbi
|
HasanAbi
|
Nesua
|
Yassuo
|
Team Pineaqples
|
Pineaqples
|
Reedr
|
xxUnRationaL
European teams
|
Team KayzahR
|
Jukeyzl
|
itzwarsz
|
KayzahR
|
Team P4wnyhof
|
P4wnyhof
|
Raptor
|
derhardi
|
Team MoNsTeR_Lena_
|
MoNsTeR_Lena_
|
GeaRKivi
|
ProErsiin
|
Team Gotaga
|
Gotaga
|
Mickalow
|
Akytio
|
Team Domingo
|
Domingo
|
Chowh1
|
Low4n
|
Team Squeezie
|
Squeezie
|
Locklear
|
Doigby
|
Team Nitek
|
Nitek
|
genghsta
|
bjorlulu
|
Team drainys
|
drainys
|
pokamolodoy
|
Shade1
|
Team esl_pwnz
|
esl_pwnz
|
Xewer
|
nokss68
|
Team mrsoki
|
mrsoki
|
winghaven
|
anytimeshield
|
Team wtcn
|
wtcn
|
cNed
|
LEGOO
|
Team FlexZ
|
FlexZ
|
Xaxe__
|
borraskka
|
Team thomasPASTE
|
thomasPASTE
|
texazrexaz
|
stumpyth
|
Team TeosGame
|
TeosGame
|
Lukas_LH
|
pa_ddy
|
Team Sunni
|
Sunni
|
Ms_Incognito
|
QueeNiki
|
Team Pow3rTV
|
Pow3rTV
|
Berritv
|
Veloxey
|
Team Delux
|
Delux
|
JustGabbo
|
itslomba
|
Team S7ormyTv
|
S7ormyTv
|
iBob
|
Moonryde
|
Team Recrent
|
Recrent
|
Ubica
|
OfficialSmithTV
|
Team iLame
|
iLame
|
enoootuuuk
|
rojluk
|
Team MakataO
|
MakataO
|
bullseye
|
Batulins
|
Team themightywozz
|
themightywozz
|
izakooo
|
moorfeusz
|
Team miniuwa
|
miniuwa
|
urqueeen
|
pago3
|
Team Mithrain
|
Mithrain
|
forpantheon
|
soprecious
|
Team Vvassago
|
Vvassago
|
patcutez
|
Glaxycsgo
|
Team Wearethevr
|
Wearethevr
|
blyyyplays
|
legotroopr21
|
Team mazarin1k
|
mazarin1k
|
matoboost
|
adisbak
|
Team danucd
|
danucd
|
kryp
|
legendary117s
|
Team Morrog
|
Morrog
|
issytheone
|
skate
|
Team Mista
|
Mista
|
PrinceRaso
|
CrxzyPotato
Twitch Rivals Warzone prize pool
So, what are the players competing for? Well, there’s a total of $50,000 on the line for each region – with bonuses also being offered for most kills, wins, and contracts completed.
Each trio is guaranteed to walk away with at least $300. Though, for anyone who works their way up into the top three, they could bag anywhere between $3,600 and $6,000.
So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the June 23 and June 24 Twitch Rivals Warzone event.
If you manage to miss the final results once it’s all over, don’t worry, we’ll have a final placements update for you to check out.