How to watch $40K CoD Vanguard Sadie Hawkins event: Streams, format, teams

Yet another massive Call of Duty Vanguard tournament is upon us before November winds down as $40,000 is on the line in the latest Sadie Hawkins event.

$40,000 prize pool.

Eight teams competing.

At least two women on every team.

Although a number of huge CoD tournaments have already been locked in for December, there’s one big competition left to go in November. A $40K Sadie Hawkins Vanguard event has just been announced and we’ve got all there is to know.

From the schedule to an early look at the teams, here’s a complete rundown of the latest Sadie Hawkins tournament from eFuse.

$40K Sadie Hawkins CoD Vanguard event: Streams & Schedule

The $40K Sadie Hawkins CoD Vanguard event is all set to go live at 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Monday, November 29.

As always, the official eFuse Twitch channel is expected to serve as a hub stream throughout the competition. This will be the best way to keep on top of every match as the bracket unfolds.

Though if you prefer to watch a specific POV, most of the top competitors are sure to be streaming on their own channels as well.

$40K Sadie Hawkins CoD Vanguard event: Format

Eight teams are set to compete in a mix of maps and modes in this $40K CoD Vanguard event. With a double-elimination bracket, every squad has two lives to push through the competition.

There’s currently no telling what equipment may be banned, if anything is off-limits. If the Sadie Hawkins event follows recent tournaments, however, expect to see things like bonus damage mags restricted.

We’ll keep you up to date right here as more details emerge.

$40K Sadie Hawkins CoD Vanguard event: Players & Teams

Sadie Hawkins is BACK and this time we’re dropping into 4v4 #Vanguard with a $40,000 Prize Pool 8 teams of 4 – 2 women captains on EACH TEAM! They will select ANY 2 teammates of their choice Make yourself known below 👇 pic.twitter.com/w7JD3LoMVq — eFuse.gg (@eFuse) November 28, 2021

While no exact teams have been locked in just yet, we do have some early intel to go off.

Being a Sadie Hawkins event, female streamers are at the forefront so each team has a requirement of two women captains. From there, each of the eight teams is able to pick any two players to round out the squad.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here with the full list of confirmed teams before action gets underway.