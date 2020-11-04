 How to watch $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: streams & schedule - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to watch $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: streams & schedule

Published: 4/Nov/2020 6:05

by Brad Norton
Warzone Champions Challenge
Activision / BoomTV / Twitter: Vikkstar123 / Twitter: Symfuhny

Share

Warzone

Another major Warzone competition is right around the corner as the Champions Challenge tournament drops teams from around the globe in head to head action.

Warzone events have become more and more popular over the past few months and the hype train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. BoomTV is back with another huge competition though this time around, the spotlight is on Trios from around the world.

Rather than limiting the player base to North America or Europe alone, Champions Challenge invites teams from a variety of regions. In this unique format, it’ll be every team fighting for their nation’s pride along with a considerable prize pool. 

From Vikkstar to Symfuhny, many of the biggest names will be looking to lead their region to victory. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions Challenge Warzone event.

Champions Challenge Warzone event schedule

This particular competition is set for a single day of action. However, it won’t be a short one. Trios will be fighting all throughout Wednesday, November 4 with the first phase kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM EST / 7 AM AEDT.

The first section is a standard kill-race over the course of three hours. Only the top four teams from this phase will advance through to the finals. Two more hours will be added to the clock as the best teams fight for the first-place prize.

Over the course of five hours, expect some of the most intense Warzone competition yet. The entire event will be streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch account which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Champions Challenge Warzone event teams

Given the unique layout of this event, teams will be dropping in from all over the world. Trios from a single region won’t be dominating the event. The likes of Japanese, Australia, European, and American talent will all be battling it out.

With that being said, you can still expect to see a ton of familiar faces here. Without a KD cap in place, the most stacked players are forming super teams to lead the charge.

Below is a full rundown on each of the confirmed teams. We’ll be sure to update as all eight Trios are locked in.

  • Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
  • Recrent, Smith, & Ubica
  • Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext
  • FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
  • AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
  • Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP
  • Team Vikkstar (players to be confirmed)
  • Team Ninext (players to be confirmed)

Champions Challenge Warzone event format

No different from other kill-race events, points are awarded for every elimination. Placements are also highly regarded as a first-place finish comes with a whopping 25 points.

A $30,000 prize pool will be split among the top three finalists. First place receives $15,000 for their efforts, second place gets $10,000, and third place is handed $5,000.

Participants must all be playing from their PCs or on a PlayStation 4 with crossplay enabled. Additionally, no smurfs are allowed in the event, all competitors must be playing from their main accounts.

Call of Duty

Insane Modern Warfare movement trick makes bunny hopping much easier

Published: 4/Nov/2020 5:30

by Brad Norton
Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare players have figured out a new way of zooming through each and every map with a ridiculous bunny hopping movement trick. It couldn’t be simpler to learn, here’s what you need to know.

Getting from Point A to Point B as fast as possible has always been crucial in Call of Duty. Movement and positioning can often be just as important as aim. 2019’s Modern Warfare is no different as players slide-cancel their way to victory.

Slide-cancelling was the most common movement trick throughout the competitive season. However, Modern Warfare players have continued to uncover new mechanics. The latest might be the most powerful yet as you can slide further than ever before in the blink of an eye.

A fresh technique will have you throwing enemies for a loop in no time. Here’s how you can copy the trick for yourself and get bunny hopping across Modern Warfare.

“If you get enough speed and bunny hop your landing, you can get a bounce,” Reddit user ‘deathdude01’ explained on Nov. 3. Momentum is key to execute this new trick, but with the right speed, you can give yourself a ridiculous boost.

First, you’ll want to be on an elevated platform. Whether it’s some scaffolding or a nearby ledge, you need a good amount of height for this to work. Once you’re all set, you’ll need to sprint, jump off, then quickly slide and jump the second you hit the ground. Jumping right as the slide animation begins is key.

If timed correctly, the slide will take your momentum into account and launch you further than it usually would. Not only is this a huge play to get around the map much faster, but it can also throw off the aim of any nearby foes. One second you’re in their line of sight, the next you’ve zoomed right beside them.

Better yet, this trick can get you even further if you’re dropping onto a slanted surface. A few practice runs, and you could be lining up ridiculous bunny hops across every map in Modern Warfare.

Warzone gameplay
Infinity Ward
This movement trick can be finnicky but with enough practice, it’ll become second nature.

Given that Warzone runs on the same engine, expect this movement trick to work in the battle royale mode as well. 

With slide-canceling and now super bunny hops to look out for, players will be getting around both Modern Warfare and Warzone faster than ever.