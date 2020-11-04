How to watch $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: streams & schedule - Dexerto

Another major Warzone competition is right around the corner as the Champions Challenge tournament drops teams from around the globe in head to head action.

Warzone events have become more and more popular over the past few months and the hype train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. BoomTV is back with another huge competition though this time around, the spotlight is on Trios from around the world.

Rather than limiting the player base to North America or Europe alone, Champions Challenge invites teams from a variety of regions. In this unique format, it’ll be every team fighting for their nation’s pride along with a considerable prize pool.

From Vikkstar to Symfuhny, many of the biggest names will be looking to lead their region to victory. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions Challenge Warzone event.

Champions Challenge Warzone event schedule

This particular competition is set for a single day of action. However, it won’t be a short one. Trios will be fighting all throughout Wednesday, November 4 with the first phase kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM EST / 7 AM AEDT.

The first section is a standard kill-race over the course of three hours. Only the top four teams from this phase will advance through to the finals. Two more hours will be added to the clock as the best teams fight for the first-place prize.

Over the course of five hours, expect some of the most intense Warzone competition yet. The entire event will be streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch account which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Champions Challenge Warzone event teams

Given the unique layout of this event, teams will be dropping in from all over the world. Trios from a single region won’t be dominating the event. The likes of Japanese, Australia, European, and American talent will all be battling it out.

With that being said, you can still expect to see a ton of familiar faces here. Without a KD cap in place, the most stacked players are forming super teams to lead the charge.

Excited to announce the $30k Champions Challenge! Wednesday – 11.4.20. 8 Teams, all from different regions. Featuring our first 4 Captains: @Vikkstar123 @agbin3r @ninexTT @Recrent_ Stay tuned for the announcement of our other captains soon! Tag who needs in this 👇 pic.twitter.com/xPzkOwC5VR — BoomTV (@boomtvesports) November 2, 2020

Below is a full rundown on each of the confirmed teams. We’ll be sure to update as all eight Trios are locked in.

Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner

Recrent, Smith, & Ubica

Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext

FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh

AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1

Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP

Team Vikkstar (players to be confirmed)

Team Ninext (players to be confirmed)

Champions Challenge Warzone event format

No different from other kill-race events, points are awarded for every elimination. Placements are also highly regarded as a first-place finish comes with a whopping 25 points.

A $30,000 prize pool will be split among the top three finalists. First place receives $15,000 for their efforts, second place gets $10,000, and third place is handed $5,000.

Participants must all be playing from their PCs or on a PlayStation 4 with crossplay enabled. Additionally, no smurfs are allowed in the event, all competitors must be playing from their main accounts.