Team SenseiSwishem wins $25k Twitch Rivals x Swagg Doritos Warzone tournament

Swagg, Twitch Rivals, and Doritos are teaming up for the next installment of their Disrupotro Series by hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament and a spot in the finals.

Team SenseiSwishem wins the final two games to secure first place.

Team Destroy, Team Rated, and Team HusKerrs fell five points short of winning/

Top players included Aydan, ZLaner, and more

The Doritos Disruptor Series featuring Swagg, powered by Twitch Rivals, was a trio custom lobby tournament played across 5 games with a handful of restrictions and rules set in place.

The new Pacific map for Warzone and Vanguard won’t be integrated into the battle royale until December 9 so this could be one of the final tournaments we see on Verdnask.

Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k Warzone event including the winner, format, schedule, and teams.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone Recap

Team SenseiSwishem which included Envailedd and ClassicPain took home first place in the $25k Warzone tournament winning $10,000 and a year supply of Doritos.

It wasn’t an easy task, after winning the first game SenseiSwishem and company couldn’t keep the ball rolling and entered game 4 in 7th place with only 48.8 points.

However, the team was able to rally and win the final two games dropping 17 and 15 kills with the 2.2 score multiplier. Team Destroy was able to make a 10 point comeback to claim second place over Team Rated by 0.2 points and secure an extra $3,000.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone Final Placements

Placement Team Points Prize 1st Team SenseiSwishem 119.2 $10,000 + year of Doritos 2nd Team Destroy 114.6 $6,000 3rd Team Rated 114.4 $3,000 4th Team HusKerrs 112.4 $1,800 5th Team zColorss 102.7 $1,500 6th Team wagnificent 100.8 $1,200 7th Team Thuggxr 89.1 $900 8th Team MuTeX 88.2 $600

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone stream

The tournament was streamed live on the Doritos Twitch channel. If you want to check out other POVs then all of the competitions streamed from their personal channels as well.

Check out the likes of top Warzone players like Aydan, ZLaner, Almond, and more. The tournament kicked off at 12 PM PT (3 PM ET/8 PM BST) on Saturday, November 20.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone format

This tournament featured 49 trios dropping in on Verdansk, playing 5 custom lobby games, earning a point for each kill as well as trying to place as high as possible for a score multiplier.

We have a full breakdown of the placement multiplier listed below:

1st = 2.2x

2nd-5th = 1.8x

6th-15th = 1.5x

16th-25th = 1.2x

26th+ = 1.0x

While you can check out the tournament page for the full ruleset, here’s a look at some of the main restrictions and changes for this tourney:

All players must use the default operator

No Riot shields

No launchers (including Combat Bow and Crossbows)

No shotguns

No MG82

No Akimbo pistol

No snipers Exceptions: HDR, AX-50, and the Tundra Ground loot snipers can be claimed until a loadout is hit

No melee weapons Exceptions: Knife

Dead Silence and Stopping Power field upgrades cannot be used.

No tacticals allowed Exceptions: Smoke grenades, Snapshot grenades, Decoy grenades, and Stims

Perks Ghost and Combat Scout cannot be used

In the event that the above rules are not followed by any player the offending player will be disqualified from the game and receive zero points for the round

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone teams & players

This tournament featured some of the top names in Warzone.

While Swagg is guaranteed, we can also expect the likes of Aydan, HusKerrs, ZLaner, and more to be taking the battle for their shot at the first-place prize. We will update you when we get a full list of players competing.

This was one of the final events of Doritos Disruptor Series tournaments, which leads up to the Doritos Bowl later in December. With Swagg at the helm for the Warzone division, other tournaments will feature captains ItsHafu, Tyler1, and iTzTimmy.