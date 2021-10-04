How to watch $25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Disruptor Warzone tournament

Twitch Rivals are running a Warzone tournament with Doritos as part of their popular Disruptor Series, with $25,000 on the line for Warzone’s top competitors.

The Doritos Disruptor Series ft. Swagg, powered by Twitch Rivals, will be a trio custom lobby tournament, played across six games and with a number of restrictions and rules in place, after months of refining the competitive landscape of Verdansk.

With just several weeks left before Call of Duty: Vanguard drops and Warzone gets a complete overhaul, Twitch and Doritos are looking to put on a banger for the community.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event including the stream, format, schedule, and teams.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzoone stream

The tournament will be streamed live on the Doritos Twitch channel (embedded above) and the official Twitch Rivals channel.

As well as that, you will be able to watch the tournament on your favorite streamers’ channels too, if you’re looking to just watch one POV.

The tournament kicks off at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST on Monday, October 4.

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone format

The journey to Doritos Bowl begins. Taking everything to Another Level with @Doritos Disruptor Series ft. @Swagg, powered by Twitch Rivals Monday 10/4 at 12pm PT at https://t.co/NZ5Rdhk9dM and https://t.co/EoU79lVlVz pic.twitter.com/wOBIGgoh1M — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) October 1, 2021

This tournament will feature 49 trios dropping in on Verdansk, playing 6 games, earning points for kills as well as placement multipliers.

While you can check out the tournament page for the full ruleset, here’s a look at some of the main restrictions and changes for this tourney:

No Riot shields

No launchers (including Combat Bow and Crossbows)

No shotguns

No Stoner 63

No Akimbo pistol

No snipers Exceptions: HDR, AX-50, and the Tundra Ground loot snipers can be claimed until a loadout is hit

No melee weapons Exceptions: Knife

Dead Silence and Stopping Power field upgrades cannot be used. If picked up they cannot be used even to be discarded. Any usage, at any time, will lead to player disqualification and zero points for the round

No tacticals allowed Exceptions: Smoke grenades, Snapshot grenades, Decoy grenades, and Stims

Perk limitations: Ghost and Combat Scout cannot be used

$25k Twitch Rivals Doritos Warzone teams & players

This tournament is going to feature some of the top names in Warzone. While Swagg is guaranteed, we can also expect the likes of Tommey, Aydan, HusKerrs, and more to be taking to Verdansk and trying to claim the top prize.

This is the first of the Doritos Disruptor Series tournaments, which all lead up to the Doritos Bowl. With Swagg leading the way for the Warzone portion, other tournaments will feature captains ItsHafu, Tyler1, and iTzTimmy.