How to watch $25K TeeP’s Trials Warzone tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Following on from a handful of controversial Warzone kill-races, Teep’s Trials are finally back as $25,000 is up for grabs in the latest private lobby competition. Here’s everything there is to know.

$25,000 prize pool on the line.

Up to 16 Trios joining the private Mini Royale format.

10 custom games in total.

The competitions just keep on coming in Warzone Season 4. After a busy stretch of kill-race events, TeeP’s Trials are finally back, meaning we’ve got some private lobby action on the way. $25K is the prize pool once again and we’ve got everything you need to keep on top of the latest tournament.

TeeP’s Trials $25K Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No different from his previous Warzone events, TeeP is hosting the latest competition on his own Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream above for your convenience as it’ll be the best way to keep up with the hectic private lobbies.

Advertisement

Of course, you can always tune into some of the biggest names to catch their POVs directly. From Tommey to FaZe Bloo, many of the most successful competitors will be streaming throughout the event.

The latest round of custom game action is all set to kick off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Wednesday, June 30. With an expected 10 rounds, the event could last for roughly 4-5 hours.

TeeP’s Trials $25K Warzone event: Format

TeeP’s Trials $25k Mini royale private match is back tomorrow at 12pm CT@eFuseOfficial going to be helping out again to run it Going to be banning some of the cheesy stuff and lowering the amount of games. Will be live https://t.co/LcaX3A6b4G

and https://t.co/1FH0N3ZiGo pic.twitter.com/MbSlHiSGdO — TeeP (@TylerTeeP) June 29, 2021

Identical to the previous round on June 10, the latest TeeP’s Trials competition features Mini Royale private matches. With a maximum of 16 Trios, this means the lobby will be capped at 48 players. As a result, rapid games are to be expected.

Advertisement

Teams have 10 matches to score as many eliminations as possible in the sweaty Warzone lobbies.

TeeP’s Trials $25K Warzone event: Teams & Players

For the time being, not every Trio is locked in for the latest round. However, we do know some of the early competitors already confirmed.

Below is a list of every team confirmed for the latest TeeP’s Trials event.

FaZe Bloo, Flxnked, Luvey

Tommey, TBA, TBA

MuTeX, JoeWo, TBA

FaZe Dirty, Rated, Royalize

Unrational, Nickool, Scummn

We’ll keep you updated here as more names are announced.