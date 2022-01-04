How to watch $25K Code Red Warzone Duos tournament: stream, schedule, teams

The first major Warzone competition of 2022 is already upon us as BoomTV hosts a $25,000 Code Red Duos tournament. From a breakdown of the format to where you can tune in, here’s all you need to know.

First Warzone event of the new year takes place on Jan 5.

2v2 double-elim kill-race on Caldera .

$25,000 prize pool with $5,000 extra in Bounties

After Warzone’s biggest year handed out millions in prizes, 2022 is starting with a big one to get the ball rolling once again. Just one week into the new year and we already have our first $25K tournament locked in.

All the top Warzone pros and streamers are set to drop in for a heated day in Caldera. With a huge bracket set to unfold, there’s plenty to keep on top of.

So before action gets underway, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Code Red Warzone event from BoomTV.

$25K Code Red Warzone Duos tournament: Streams & Schedule

No different from usual, this $25K Code Red Warzone event will be streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch channel. The broadcast will be the best way to keep on top of multiple games as the bracket unfolds, though individual streamers are sure to be sharing their own POVs as well.

The first round is set to kick off at 11AM PT | 2PM ET on Wednesday, January 5. While there’s no rough duration in mind, kill-races tend to be long tournaments. Thus, it’s safe to expect a full afternoon of action.

$25K Code Red Warzone Duos tournament: Format

The $25K Code Red Warzone event features the standard Duos in Quads playlist format. Two teams drop into the same lobby and battle it out for as many eliminations as they can find.

Higher-scoring teams advance while the losing team drops to the lower bracket. Round 1 is a best of 1 series, with every series thereafter switching to a best of 3.

Below is a quick breakdown of the $25,000 prize pool payout.

1st: $10,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $4,000

Bounties: $5,000

It’s worth noting that this particular event relies on the Vanguard Royale playlist, rather than the regular Battle Royale mode.

This means Vanguard-only weapons in loadouts and planes will be active across Caldera. However, Duos are not allowed to fly planes themselves as they have been banned from the competition.

Similarly, a current exploit allowing teams to respawn with their full loadout has also been barred from the event. Anyone abusing this glitch will be disqualified.

$25K Code Red Warzone Duos tournament: Players & Teams

Featuring a mix of 16 male and 16 female captains, the first Warzone event of 2022 is set to include much of the scene’s top talent.

Read More: Ultimate Warzone event calendar

Below is an early look at every Duo already locked in for the 32 team bracket.

zSmit & Cely QueenShadows & Newbz Overgirl & ShiftyTV ntShay & OakleyBoiii kenzrosey & Almond IMAngelikaa & Jukeyz JessieCooks & Exzachtt iSmixie & Scummn HusKerrs & P90Princess ForeignJase & Winterellas Flxnked & SamLovely Fivebyfive & HisokaT42 Emzy & Fifakill EmIsGuilty & Envailed Emiliaa & AngusXO BrittneyRaines & Tommey Braalik & Hmay Ahtract12 & QueenBitty TBA

We’ll keep you updated here with full results as the first kill-race of the new year gets underway soon.