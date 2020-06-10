How to watch $20K Warzone Wednesday Week 9: streams, brackets, teams

After a two-week absence, YouTuber Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem has brought back his fan-favorite Warzone Wednesday tournament series, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.

There had been a void in the Call of Duty community with the absence of Warzone Wednesday, but now the popular competition has returned for its ninth week of action and fans are excited.

As always, it features some of the biggest names in online gaming, and there's some extra attention being paid to this latest running since it'll be the last one before the highly-anticipated Modern Warfare Season 4 update launches later on June 10.

When is Warzone Wednesday Week 9?

The tournament is taking place on Wednesday, June 10, set to kick off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and last for at least several hours.

It's being livestreamed on KEEMSTAR's own Twitch channel, which we've included below. Additionally, most of the players will be streaming their own POVs on their channels, some of which we'll also add once the event starts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC1U58NRGlk

Warzone Wednesday Week 9 bracket

Here is the starting bracket for today's event. A live version can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website, which is being updated throughout the day as results from the various matches come in.

Players and teams

Warzone Wednesday is usually full of big names, and week nine is no exception. Competing are a mix of top-tier streamers, Call of Duty pros, battle royale stars, and other popular figures in gaming.

Star YouTuber Vikkstar and his partner ItzWarsZ are back to defend their crown, having won a whopping three events in a row, so they're going for an unprecedented four-peat.

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

Speros & Dwarf_Mamba

Bobbypoff & Tommey

Symfuhny & HusKerrs

DougisRaw & TeePee

Tourva & Censor

Trainwreck & FeLo

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Mutex & Aydan

Testyment & Avxry

Calfreezy & Zerker

KingRichard & Jukeyz

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday is a duos competition that employs a 2v2 "kill race" format. Teams matched up against each other must queue into a Quads lobby together and try to get more eliminations than the other - so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the purposes of the tournament.

Each match consists of two Warzone games, and the duo with the more combined eliminations advances to the next round once those games are played.

There are two phases in this tournament - a group stage and final stage. In the group stage, the 12 teams face each other in a do-or-die match that sees the winners advance to the next phase while the losers get immediately eliminated.

The final stage is double-elimination, so teams can afford to take a loss and still continue on. However, in the Grand Final, the team that makes it out of the Winners Bracket has a distinct advantage over the duo from the Losers Bracket, as the former needs to win only one match to be crowned champions while the latter needs to win two.

As for the prize pool, the entirety of the $20,000 will go to the winning duo.