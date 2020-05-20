How to watch $20K Warzone Wednesday Week 9: streams, bracket, teams

YouTuber Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem is hosting the ninth running of his fan-favorite Warzone Wednesday tournament series on May 20, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the Call of Duty battle royale action.

Back for the ninth week in a row, Warzone Wednesday is once again bringing several of the online gaming world's biggest names together for a fun-yet-competitive battle royale tournament.

This is the first running of the event since Infinity Ward released a major patch for the BR on May 19, so it's interesting to see if, and how, the changes affect players and matches.

Advertisement

When is Warzone Wednesday Week 9?

The tournament is taking place on Wednesday, May 20, set to kick off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and last for at least several hours.

It's being livestreamed on KEEMSTAR's own Twitch channel, which we've included below. Additionally, most of the players will be streaming their own POVs on their channels, some of which we'll also add once the event starts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Warzone Wednesday Week 9 bracket

A full bracket for the event can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website, which is being updated live throughout the day as results from the various matches come in.

Players and teams

Warzone Wednesday is usually full of big names, and week nine is no exception. Competing are a mix of top-tier streamers, pro Call of Duty players, battle royale stars, and other popular gaming figures. Star YouTuber Vikkstar and his partner ItzWarz are back to defend their crown, having won a whopping three WW events in a row, so they're going for an unprecedented four-peat.

Tommey & bobbypoff

Symfuhny & HusKers

DougisRaw & TeePee

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Aydan & Crimsix

Trainwrecks & FeLo

Tourva & Censor

KingRichard & Crowder

NoahJ456 & MerK

Skrapz & Jukeyz

Speros & BabyDillster

Hitch & TBA

TBA & TBA

Advertisement

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday is a duos competition that is run using a 2v2 "kill race" format. Teams matched up against each other must queue into a Quads lobby together and try to get more eliminations than the other - so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the purposes of the tournament.

Each match is comprised of two games of Warzone, after which, the duo with the more combined eliminations from the two games advances to the next round.

Read More:

There are two phases in this tournament - a group stage and final stage. In the group stage, the 16 teams face each other in a do-or-die match that sees the winners advance to the next phase while the losers get immediately eliminated.

The final stage is double-elimination, so teams can afford to take a loss and still continue on. However, in the Grand Final, the team that makes it out of the Winners Bracket has a distinct advantage over the duo from the Losers Bracket, as the former needs to win only one match to be crowned champions while the latter needs to win two.