How to watch $20K Warzone Wednesday Week 8: streams, bracket, teams

Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem's Warzone Wednesday tournament series continues to be a fan-favorite, and the YouTuber has brought it back for its eighth running on May 13.

Competitive Warzone has captivated the attention of many Call of Duty fans over the past couple of months, and Warzone Wednesday has been a big reason for this surge in popularity.

Back for the eighth week in a row, KEEMSTAR's competition is, once again, bringing together some of the biggest names in the world of online gaming for an intense 2v2 tournament with $20,000 on the line.

Advertisement

Warzone Wednesday Week 8 schedule

Warzone Wednesday Week 8 is taking place on Wednesday, May 13, set to kick off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The tournament is being livestreamed on KEEMSTAR's own Twitch channel, which we've included below.

Read More: All Call of Duty Warzone kill records

Additionally, most of the participants are broadcasting their POVs on their own streaming channels, some of which we'll include here once the competition begins.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsih5Ny1NDg

Advertisement

Warzone Wednesday Week 8 bracket

A full bracket for the event can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website and is being updated throughout the day as results from different matches come in.

Players and Teams

As is usually the case every week, the eight running of this competition is a highly star-studded affair, featuring top-tier streamers, pro Call of Duty players, battle royale stars, and more. Vikkstar and ItzWarsZ, the back-to-back defending champions after winning Weeks 6 and 7, are back to go for the unprecedented three-peat, although they will have some stiff competition standing in their way.

Tommey & bobbypoff

Aydan & Crimsix

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

Crowder & CouRage

Trainwrecks & FeLo

Symfuhny & HusKers

Nadeshot & Cloakzy

Tourva & Censor

KingRichard & Clayster

NICKMERCS & Swagg

DougisRaw & TeePee

KYR SP33DY & SideArms

NoahJ456 & MerK

Ninja & DrDisrespect

TBA & TBA

TBA & TBA

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday is a 2v2 competition that features the 'kill race' format, which requires the teams of two that are matched up against each other in the bracket to queue into a Quads lobby together - so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the tournament.

Duos will have to get as many eliminations as they can, and after two Warzone games, the team with the more kills wins the match and advances to the next round in the bracket.

This tournament is split into two phases - a group stage and final stage. In the group stage, the 16 teams face each other in a single-elimination do-or-die match, with the eight winners advancing to the final stage.

This next phase features a double-elimination bracket, which means teams can afford to take one loss and still survive. However, trying to make it out of the Losers Bracket can be a tall order, since the Winners Bracket victors need to only win one match in the Grand Final to be crowned champions.

As for the prize pool, the entirety of the $20,000 will go to the winning duo.