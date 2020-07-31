How to watch $20k NICKMERCS Warzone MFAM Gauntlet: streams, teams, bracket

For the third straight week in July, popular Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff is hosting his fan-favorite MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament series, and we've got everything you need to follow all the action live.

Ever since his shift to Warzone as his main game, NICKMERCS has found even more success on Twitch, which led to Activision choosing to financially and promotionally back his MFAM Gauntlets

As a result, Nick's been able to turn his monthly spectacle into a weekly affair, with the latest running coming on July 31, the third of four events that are part of his July Gauntlet series.

Today's tournament will see the format shift to Quads, once again featuring some of the biggest names in gaming and entertainment going head-to-head for a slice of the $20,000 prize pool.

When is the Quads MFAM Gauntlet? – schedule & stream

The July Quads MFAM Gauntlet Main event is taking place on Friday, July 31, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, and is expected to last for at least five hours.

It's being livestreamed on its own Twitch channel, which we've included below, with renowned Call of Duty League casters Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'MerK' DeLuca leading the broadcast team.

Live leaderboard & bracket

The full standings and bracket for the event can be found on the official MFAM Gauntlet website, where they're being updated live as the results of all the matches come in.

Players & teams

In total, there are 23 teams of four competing in the tournament – a mix of superstar streamers, top YouTubers, professional Call of Duty players, athletes, musicians, and more.

The winners of last week's Duos event, DougisRaw and UnRationaL, are back to defend their crown alongside battle royale stars Symfuhny and FaZe Bloo. The host himself, NICKMERCS, is also participating, teaming with longtime friend and teammate NioRooch, fellow FaZe superstar Swagg, and CoD world champion John.

NICKMERCS, Nio, Swagg, John

Dashy, Hitch, Pineaqples, HusKers

TimTheTatma, Frozone, SuperEvan, BobbyPoffGaming

JKap, Enable, Galvanize, Octane

Karma, Holly, Brady Aiken, Pieman

FaZe Bloo, Symfuhny, DougisRaw, UnRationaL

JaredFPS, Aydan, Colorss, Ahtract

Blake (TST), Jorge (TST), Exercisms, StellarMoves

MVS (Green Bay Packers), Royalize, ClutchBelk, Med1cine

Tee Grizzley (rapper), Kahreem Horsley (Rise Nation co-owner), Chino, Nat Turner

Vikkstar, Skrapz, LouiCM, Deleo

Cloakzy, CouRage, Ampz, Falnets

LEGIQN, Speros, Gangstaz, Parad12e

Tfue, wuskinz, JoeWo, Repulize

TeePee, Bronana, Excachtt, SiLLY

KingRichard, Destroy_215, Tommey, xLethal_Mercy

Censor, Rated, Jukeyz, Dezmond

SuperDuperKyle (musician), SuperDuperDaft, Biffle, Lucky Chamu

Max Holloway (UFC), Pacesetter, Honokai, Fluxuryy

Gunless, Pamaj, StuDyy, Testyment

FaZe Blaze, WarsZ, Doom_FIFAkill, Jaff

Smitty Barstool, Junior, Skullface, MragsTV

Trainwrecks, TBA, TBA, TBA

Format & prize breakdown

There are two phases to these MFAM Gauntlet tournaments – the first being a three-hour kill-race, and the second a knockout bracket. In the timed portion, teams will have three hours to get as many games in as they can in public lobbies, with their five best matches, based on the scoring system below, being counted for their overall score.

Once the three hours are up, the top eight teams then advance to a single-elimination bracket, in which the matched-up squads must queue into Quads lobbies and try to outscore the other using the same scoring format.

Two such games are played in each round's matchup, after which the team with the more points advances. If there is a tie in points, then each side much choose two representatives who will battle it out in a private 2v2 Gunfight session to determine who gets to continue.

Once the tournament is over and the final placements are decided, the $20,000 prize pool gets split between the top-six teams, with an additional $1,000 going to the individual who had the most kills during bracket play.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for regular updates during the day and a recap once all of the action has wrapped up.