How to watch $20K NICKMERCS Warzone MFAM Gauntlet: stream, teams, bracket

Star Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff is hosting another run of his popular MFAM Gauntlet Warzone tournament series on July 22, this time for Duos, and we've got everything you need to follow the action live.

Thanks to backing from Activision, NICKMERCS has been able to turn his fan-favorite MFAM Gauntlet Warzone competitions from a monthly event to a weekly affair.

Advertisement

Following the Trios tournament that took place on July 14, this next one is Duos, once again featuring some of the biggest names in both gaming and other areas of entertainment.

Schedule and stream

The Duos MFAM Gauntlet Main Event kicks off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Wednesday, July 22. It's being streamed live on the tournament's main channel (included below), featuring Call of Duty League casters Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'Merk' DeLuca.

Advertisement

Live leaderboard and bracket

Both the live standings and bracket for this tournament can be found on the official MFAM Gauntlet website and will be updated throughout the day as results from all the matches come in.

Teams and players

There are a total of 22 teams of two competing in this week's tourney, including star streamers, YouTubers, Call of Duty pros, and athletes.

NICKMERCS himself is participating, playing alongside longtime teammate and friend NioRooch, while an additional slot has also been reserved for the winner of the qualifier tournament that took place on Monday.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS & Nio

JKap & John

Symfuhny & Bloo

Trainwrecks & FeLo

UnRational & DougisRaw

HusKers & JaredFPS

TimTheTatman & Frozone

SypherPK & SuperEvan

LEGIQN & Gangstaz

MVS & ClutchBelk

TeePee & BobbyPoffGaming

Censor & ItsWarsZ

Kyle Van Noy (NFL) & Bartonologist

KingRichard & Royalize

Max Holloway (UFC) & Honokai

Vikkstar & Skrapz

Stipe Miocic (UFC) & Aleksa Camur (UFC)

Swagg & Dashy

C9 EmZ & Angel

Smitty Barstool & MRagsTV

AverageJoeWo & Exzachtt (Qualifier)

Cloakzy & TBA

Tfue & TBA

Format & prize breakdown

The MFAM Gauntlet is split into two halves - the first is a timed portion in which teams race to score as many points as possible, and the second is a knockout bracket that determines who is the overall winner and which Duos end up placing in the money.

In the kill-race phase, teams earn points based on a scoring system that's based on both eliminations and placement, with each kill being worth one point.

Once the three-hour time limit is reached, everyone submits their five best games and the top eight teams in the leaderboard then get seeded into a single-elimination bracket for the knockout phase, which will be a head-to-head matchup between two Duos in the same Quads lobby.

Advertisement

So, while they may be teammates in-game, for the purposes of the tournament, the matched-up teams go against each other, with the objective of trying to get more eliminations than their opponents.

Read More: MW Season 5 teaser hints at Warzone Stadium explosion

The bracket portion determines the champions and overall final placements, with the $20,000 prize pool being split between the top six duos and an additional $1,000 going to the individual player who had the most eliminations.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for updates on this tournament and all your every-day Call of Duty news, guides, leaks, and more.