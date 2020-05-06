How to watch $20,000 Warzone Wednesday Week 7: streams, bracket, teams

YouTube star Daniel 'KEEMSTAR' Keem is hosting another running of his fan-favorite Warzone Wednesday tournament series on May 6 and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the Call of Duty action, including live streams, brackets, players, and more.

Another week, another Warzone Wednesday tournament, as KEEMSTAR's weekly competition has established itself as one of the premier events when it comes to Call of Duty's newest battle royale.

As usual, this seventh running is bringing together some of the biggest names in the online gaming community for an intense 2v2 affair with a whopping $20,000 on the line.

When is Warzone Wednesday Week 7?

This tournament is taking place on Wednesday, May 6, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and is expected to last for at least a few hours.

It's being livestreamed on KEEMSTAR's Twitch channel with casters and professional production, so you can watch the best moments from all the matches in one place.

Additionally, most of the participants are also streaming their POVs on their own channels, so for those who want to watch a specific player, we've included several below for your convenience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cahTxtr5y8U

Warzone Wednesday Week 7 bracket

A full bracket for the event can be found on the Warzone Wednesday website and is being updated throughout the day as results from different matches come in.

Players & teams

Warzone Wednesday is usually a star-studded competition and week seven is no different. There's a nice mix of top-tier streamers, pro Call of Duty players, Fortnite stars, and other huge names, such as shroud, who hasn't competed in one of these events for a few weeks now.

Vikkstar and ItzWarsZ are back to defend their crown after winning last week's tournament in dominant fashion, putting up a whopping 325 kill total that was over 100 eliminations more than the next highest duo.

Aydan & TeePee

Tommey & bobbypoff

Crimsix & shroud

Noahj456 & MerK

Vikkstar & ItzWarsZ

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Speros & HusKers

Crowder & CouRage

Trainwreck & FeLo

Ninja & DrDisrespect

KYR SP33DY & SideArms

GreekGod & LyndonFPS

Symfuhny & DougisRaw

Nadeshot & Cloakzy

Tourva & Censor

Castro1021 & NepentheZ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyFsEcxaQ9w

Format & rules

Warzone Wednesday features a popular format known as a 'kill race,' as the teams of two matched up against each other must queue into a Quads lobby together, so while they're technically teammates in-game, they are opponents for the purposes of the tourney.

Teams will have to get as many eliminations as they can, and after two Warzone games, the duo with the more kills wins the match and advances to the next round in the bracket.

This tournament is split into two phases - a group stage and final stage. In the group stage, the 16 teams face each other in a single-elimination do-or-die match, with the eight winners moving on to the final stage.

This next phase features a double-elimination bracket, which means duos can afford to take one loss and still survive, although trying to make it out of the Losers Bracket is a tall order since the Winners Bracket victors need to only win one match in the Grand Final to be crowned champions.

As for the prize pool, the entirety of the $20,000 will go to the winning duo.