How to watch 1v1 CDL All Star Weekend: streams, bracket, players, format

The Call of Duty League is culminating its inaugural 2020 season with a star-studded All-Star Weekend tournament on September 12-13 and we've got everything you need to follow along and watch the event live.

With the Call of Duty League's first-ever regular season and subsequent $4.6 million playoffs now in the rearview mirror, the 2020 campaign is wrapping up with a fun All-Star event featuring the biggest stars.

Advertisement

A group of 32 standout players was chosen from the 12 teams to compete for a share of the $100,000 prize pool, including regular-season MVP Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro, competitive CoD legend Seth 'Scump' Abner, and many more.

The 2020 @MetroByTMobile All-Star Weekend starts Saturday: Watch the 32-player 1v1 tournament, special exhibitions, and more! #CDL2020



Subscribe and set your reminder now: https://t.co/ywxeIkL6I0 pic.twitter.com/sxNICJjZ9F — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) September 10, 2020

CDL All-Star Weekend stream

As with all of the Home Series tournaments and the entire postseason, this All-Star event is also being livestreamed on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we've included below. You can also catch all the action on the CDL website and CoD Companion App.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jACHCc4XxM

Bracket

Here is the official bracket for this event, which is being updated live throughout the competition as results from matches on both days come in.

Schedule & scores

This event is taking place starting Saturday, September 12 until Sunday, September 13.

September 12 - Day 1

Round Matchup PDT EDT BST (Sep 12/13) AEST (Sep 13) 1 iLLeY vs GoDRx 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 6:30 AM 1 Skyz vs Envoy 1:45 PM 4:45 PM 9:45 PM 6:45 AM 1 Denz vs SiLLY 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 7:00 AM 1 FormaL vs Cammy 2:15 PM 5:15 PM 10:15 PM 7:15 AM 1 CleanX vs Vivid 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM 1 Seany vs Methodz 2:45 PM 5:45 PM 10:45 PM 7:45 AM 1 Cellium vs Mack 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 8:00 AM 1 Enable vs Attach 3:15 PM 6:15 PM 11:15 PM 8:15 AM 1 KiSMET vs Apathy 3:30 PM 6:30 PM 11:30 PM 8:30 AM 1 Scump vs Fero 3:45 PM 6:45 PM 11:45 PM 8:45 AM 1 ZooMaa vs Wuskin 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM 1 Kuavo vs Shotzzy 4:15 PM 7:15 PM 12:15 AM 9:15 AM 1 Dashy vs Huke 4:30 PM 7:30 PM 12:30 AM 9:30 AM 1 SlasheR vs aBeZy 4:45 PM 7:45 PM 12:45 AM 9:45 AM 1 Clayster vs Blazt 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 1:00 AM 10:00 AM 1 Arcitys vs Owakening 5:15 PM 8:15 PM 1:15 AM 10:15 AM

Format & prizing

This All-Star Weekend is a 1v1 single-elimination tournament that is being played in Modern Warfare's popular Gunfight mode. The way it works is the pairs of players matched up against each other in the bracket play a best-of-three Gunfight series, using a rotation of SMGs, assault rifles, and sniper rifles selected by the pros themselves.

Advertisement

As for the prizing, as mentioned above, the entire event features a $100,000 prize pool, with a whopping $15,000 going to the overall winner. In addition, Activision also announced on September 12 that all of the players selected as All-Stars will also be getting a Creator Code for the MW and Warzone in-game stores.

2020 All-Star selection

The selection process for those who will get to participate in this All-Star Weekend event consisted of 100,000 votes being cast by fans, after which the top two vote-getters from each team were chosen, plus Shotzzy and Champs MVP Ian 'Crimsix' Porter.

To round out the field and fill-in for those who couldn't make it (marked in red), the CDL casters and analysts got to submit their own votes, which resulted in nine more players getting added to the list.

Advertisement

Atlanta FaZe Chris " Simp " Lehr Tyler " aBeZy " Pharris McArthur " Cellium " Jovel (team sub for Simp)

Chicago Huntsmen Seth “ Scump ” Abner Dylan " Envoy " Hannon Matthew " FormaL " Piper (caster's pick) Alec " Arcitys " Sanderson (caster's pick)

Dallas Empire James " Clayster " Eubanks Cuyler " Huke " Garland Anthony " Shotzzy " Cuevas-Castro Ian “ Crimsix ” Porter iLLeY (team sub for Crimsix)

Florida Mutineers Cesar " Skyz " Bueno Joseph " Owakening " Conley Maurice " Fero " Henriquez (caster's pick)

London Royal Ravens Bradley " Wuskin " Marshall Matthew " Skrapz " Marshall Sean " Seany " O'Connor (team sub for Skrapz)

Los Angeles Guerrillas Reece " Vivid " Drost Rasim " Blazt " Ogresevic

Minnesota ROKKR Adam " GodRx " Brown Justin " SiLLY " Fargo-Palmer

New York Subliners Dillon " Attach " Price Makenzie " Mack " Kelley Thomas " ZooMaa " Paparatto (caster's pick)

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles Brandon " Dashy " Otell Austin " SlasheR " Liddicoat Kenny " Kuavo " Williams (caster's pick)

Paris Legion Matthew " KiSMET " Tinsley Denholm " Denz " Taylor

Seattle Surge Sam " Octane " Larew Bryan " Apathy " Zhelyazkov Ian " Enable " Wyatt (team sub for Octane)

Toronto Ultra Anthony " Methodz " Zinni Cameron " Cammy " McKilligan Tobias " CleanX " Juul Jønsson (caster's pick)



Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for regular updates & highlights of this tournament.