How to watch $15k TeeP's Trials Warzone tourney: streams, teams, bracket

Call of Duty World Champion and Twitch superstar Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow is hosting another one of his fan-favorite 'TeeP's Trials' Warzone tournaments, and we've got everything for you to watch and keep up with all of the action live.

Personality-based tournaments have taken center-stage in the Call of Duty scene ever since Warzone came into prominence in early March, and TeeP's Trials have been one of the more popular ones among the game's playerbase.

Hosted my Polchow himself, these competitions usually feature the biggest names in the gaming content creation sphere battling it out for a massive prize pool - not to mention the glory that comes with being a Warzone tourney champion.

When is the next TeeP's Trials tournament?

The next running of this series is taking place on Tuesday, August 25, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for several hours. It's being streamed live on TeeP's Twitch channel, which we've included below along with some of the players' personal streams, as well.

August 25 TeeP's Trials live bracket

Here is the starting bracket for this tournament, which is being updated live throughout the day on the official TeeP's Trials website as results from all the matches come in.

Players and teams

As mentioned above, TeeP's Trials usually draw the cream of the crop when it comes to CoD Twitch streamers and YouTubers, and this August 25 running is no exception.

Featuring are the likes of NICKMERCS, Tfue, Aydan, Symfuhny, Karma, Vikkstar, and many more. Last week's winners, Jukeys and YKTDeleo, are back as well to defend their crown.

Aydan & MuTeX

Rated & ItsWarsZ

Karma & UnRational

Tfue & SuperEvan

DougisRaw & Bronana

Jukeyz & YKTDeleo

Vikkstar & vxpulear

BobbyPoffGaming & Frozone

AlmxndTV & Tommey

Symfuhny & HusKerrs

Exzachtt & AverageJoeWo

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Maven & Wagnificent

KingRichard & Blazt

OhitsLevi & Seathles

oworkd pc & NFAmoist

Format, rules, prize breakdown

TeeP's Trials is a 16-team, double-elimination duos tournament that features the popular 'kill-race' format, in which teams matched up together in the bracket must queue into two Quads matches together - so they're opponents for the purposes of the tourney, even though they're technically teammates in-game.

After the two matches are done, the duo with more combined eliminations advances to the next round. This same format applies for the losers bracket as well, with the only exception being that one game is played instead of two.

The teams that make it out of the winners and losers brackets then meet in the grand final, with the former having to only win one series while the latter needing to win two.

There's also this major rule in case Jailbreak in-game event occurs:

If a duo is fully eliminated and have no Gulag attempts left and the in-game event "Jailbreak" occurs. Upon re-deploying because of this event, the duo who was fully eliminated before this event was initiated in-game must immediately eliminate themselves. Players that have been re-deployed because of this CANNOT float around in their parachutes or accumulate or attempt to accumulate further eliminations. Doing so may result in a forfeit. Any eliminations accumulated by the eliminated team will not count.

To eliminate yourself upon re-deploy due to "Jailbreak" being activated, open your parachute and immediate cut the cord to your parachute. Doing this will cause your character to fall straight to the ground and eliminate yourself.

As for the $15,000 prize pool, it will be split between the top-four placing teams, with the winner receiving a whopping $7,000!