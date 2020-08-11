How to watch $15k TeeP's Trials Warzone tourney: streams, teams, bracket

Popular Twitch streamer and Call of Duty World Champion Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow is continuing his streak of weekly tournaments with another one of his 'TeeP's Trials' Warzone competitions, and we've got everything you need to follow the action live.

Warzone tournaments have become a fixture in the Call of Duty battle royale community since the game's release back in March, and TeeP, as one of the title's biggest streamers, plays a central role in that.

His TeeP's Trials have been very popular among fans so the 2014 World Champion has returned with another running of the competition, featuring big-name content creators battling it out for a slice of the $15,000 prize pool.

When is the TeeP's Trials Warzone event?

The next one of these tourneys is taking place on Tuesday, August 11, kicking off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and expected to last for a few hours. TeeP and the Call of Duty League's Joe 'MerK' DeLuca are casting the event live on the former's own Twitch channel, which we've included below.

Additional streams:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHfsjRiLQTY

Live bracket

Here is the beginning bracket for today's tournament and is being updated live throughout the day as the results of the matches come in. You can check out the up-to-date bracket by visiting the official TeeP's Trials website.

Players and teams

As with a lot of top Warzone tournaments, today's competition is as star-studded as it gets, featuring some of the biggest names in gaming content creation, but from within the Call of Duty community and beyond.

Participating today are the likes of NICKMERCS, Symfuhny, Tfue, Cloakzy, TimTheTatman, Aydan, Karma, and plenty more. Last week's winners, TheDezmond and London Royal Ravens substitute Rated, are back again to defend their crown.

Symfuhny & HusKers

KingRichard & Jukeyz

Rated & TheDezmond

Tommey & Almxnd

Tfue & Cloakzy

DougisRaw & Bronana

BobbyPoffGaming & SuperEvan

Vikkstar123 & ItsWarsZ

Nadeshot & Exzachtt

TimTheTatman & Frozone

Maven & AverageJoeWo

Aydan & MuTeX

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Karma & ScummN

Clutchbelk & Royalize (qualifier)

Newbz & Meatheadzerby (qualifier)

Format, rules, & prize breakdown

TeeP's Trials is a 16-team, double-elimination Duos tournament that features the popular 'kill-race' format used for most 2v2 competitions. The teams matched up against each other in each round of the bracket must queue into a Quads match together, meaning they're opponents for the purposes of the event even though they're technically teammates in-game,

In the Winners Bracket, matches are two games of Warzone each, with the duo that gets the more eliminations through both games advancing to the next round. The same concept applies for the Losers Bracket, except those matches are only a single game.

The winners of the Winners Bracket and Losers Bracket then meet in the Grand Final, but the latter needs to win two separate matches (four games total) to be crowned champions, while the former needs only one victory.

In case of any ties, one additional game is played where the first duo to hit 10 kills is the winner, and if no one manages to get that many, the team that ends up with the more eliminations advances.

There's also this major rule in case Jailbreak in-game event occurs:

If a duo is fully eliminated and have no Gulag attempts left and the in-game event "Jailbreak" occurs. Upon re-deploying because of this event, the duo who was fully eliminated before this event was initiated in-game must immediately eliminate themselves. Players that have been re-deployed because of this CANNOT float around in their parachutes or accumulate or attempt to accumulate further eliminations. Doing so may result in a forfeit. Any eliminations accumulated by the eliminated team will not count.

To eliminate yourself upon re-deploy due to "Jailbreak" being activated, open your parachute and immediate cut the cord to your parachute. Doing this will cause your character to fall straight to the ground and eliminate yourself.

As for the prize breakdown, the $15,000 prize pool will be split between the top-four placing teams, with the winner receiving a whopping $7,000!